  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi says Syria cease-fire deal could be agreed within 24 hours

Saudi Arabia

Saudi says Syria cease-fire deal could be agreed within 24 hours

Reuters |

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir. (Reuters)

LONDON: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Tuesday there was a possibility of reaching an agreement on a cease-fire in Syria within 24 hours.
Asked at a briefing with reporters in London to comment on the failure of the United States and Russia to agree a cease-fire, Al-Jubeir said he would not describe it as a failure but as a work in progress.
“There is a possibility of arriving at an understanding in the next 24 hours or so that will test Bashar Assad’s seriousness to comply,” he said.
But the minister went on to say Assad’s history did not inspire optimism about implementation of any agreement.
A cessation of hostilities agreement brokered by US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in February unraveled within weeks, with Washington accusing Assad’s forces of violating the pact.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince inaugurates state-of-the-art security aircraft

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif recently inaugurated the security aircraft Airbus C 295...

19 Saudi universities among top 100 in the Arab world

JEDDAH Nineteen Saudi universities have been ranked among the top 100 educational institutions in...

Crown Prince hails armed forces for Haj security efforts

MINA Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif held a meeting with the heads of Haj security...

Cabinet clears major decisions

JEDDAH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday was briefed on the topics listed on its agenda...

Minister welcomes Iranian pilgrims

RIYADH Haj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Salih Bentin welcomed the Haj pilgrims from across the...

Shortage of IT specialists exposes govt networks to spy threats

RIYADH An information technology expert said a shortage of specialized cadres in information...

Soldier climbs mountains in honor of Saudi martyrs

RIYADH A soldier who was posted at the Kingdom s southern border has just fulfilled his dream of...

Saudi women form small percentage of work force

JEDDAH Saudi women make up only 10 1 percent of the Kingdom s work force Overall women in the...

Dammam University to launch breast cancer awareness drive

DAMMAM The University of Dammam UoD is expected to launch a breast cancer campaign in October to...

Dial 19911 to report mobile shop violation

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has appealed to people to report violations...

170 pilgrims treated for heat exhaustion

RIYADH Civil Defense teams rescued 170 pilgrims and worshippers who fainted due to fatigue and...

Deal heralds new era for oil markets

JEDDAH In a move that will herald a new era for oil markets Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed...

Second-highest solvency rate of KSA banks in G20

JEDDAH Saudi banks have recorded the second highest solvency ratio of the G20 at a level of 18...

G20 acknowledges global Saudi role

JEDDAH The Kingdom s participation in the G20 summit is a recognition of its regional role in...

KSA pitches Vision 2030 at summit

RIYADH Various sectors on Monday said that Saudi Arabia took center stage as Deputy Crown Prince...

Saudi Arabia indispensable: Putin

RIYADH Russian president Vladimir Putin stressed that it was highly important for Russia to...

Around Arab News

‘Dozens choke’ in Syria Aleppo after barrel bomb attacks

BEIRUT Dozens of people had to be treated for breathing problems in the Syrian battlefront city...

Saudi says Syria cease-fire deal could be agreed within 24 hours

LONDON Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said on Tuesday there was a possibility of reaching...

Afghan forces end siege after suicide attacks in Kabul

KABUL Afghan security forces ended an 11 hour standoff in central Kabul on Tuesday shooting dead...

Turkey says 2 of its soldiers killed in Daesh attack in Syria

ISTANBUL Turkey s military says two of its soldiers have been killed and five have been wounded...

Crown Prince inaugurates state-of-the-art security aircraft

The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif recently inaugurated the security aircraft Airbus C 295...

Frenchwoman who received first face transplant dies

LILLE France The world s first face transplant recipient Frenchwoman Isabelle Dinoire died in...

19 Saudi universities among top 100 in the Arab world

JEDDAH Nineteen Saudi universities have been ranked among the top 100 educational institutions in...

Bregman powers Astros past Indians to boost playoff hopes

CLEVELAND Houston rookie Alex Bregman continued his hot hitting with a two run homer that helped...

All change for F1 as billion-dollar deal looms

PARIS A new chapter dawns for Formula One with American media mogul John Malone poised to become...

Goat polo, stick-wrestling, bone-throwing at nomad Olympics

MOSCOW Olympic Games stand aside the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan is hosting the World...

Serena sails into last eight as teen topples Radwanska

NEW YORK Serena Williams broke through another barrier on Monday her 308th Grand Slam match win...

Crown Prince hails armed forces for Haj security efforts

MINA Saudi Arabia s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif held a meeting with the heads of Haj security...

Cabinet clears major decisions

JEDDAH The Cabinet in its weekly meeting on Monday was briefed on the topics listed on its agenda...

Minister welcomes Iranian pilgrims

RIYADH Haj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Salih Bentin welcomed the Haj pilgrims from across the...

Shortage of IT specialists exposes govt networks to spy threats

RIYADH An information technology expert said a shortage of specialized cadres in information...

Soldier climbs mountains in honor of Saudi martyrs

RIYADH A soldier who was posted at the Kingdom s southern border has just fulfilled his dream of...