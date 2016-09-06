  • Search form

Sports

Saudi Arabia’s Abed scores late to down Iraq, top group in World Cup qualifier

AGENCIES |

ON THE DOUBLE: Nawaf Al-Abed of Saudi Arabia celebrates after scoring following the second penalty against Iraq. (AP)

JUBILANT: Saudi Arabia players celebrate after winning the World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match against Iraq in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Tuesday. (AP)

TUSSLE: Fahd Al-Muwallad of Saudi Arabia, left, fights for the ball with Dhurgham Ismael of Iraq at the Shah Alam Stadium Tuesday. (AFP)

KUALA LUMPUR: Nawaf Al-Abed scored twice from the penalty spot Tuesday to give Saudi Arabia a 2-1 win over Iraq in World Cup qualifying.
Al Abed scored in the 81st and 88th minutes to put Saudi Arabia, coached by former Netherlands boss Bert van Marwijk, in first place in Group B with six points. The other teams in this group feature Australia, Japan, Thailand and UAE.
Abed struck in similar fashion last week when his 84th-minute penalty consigned Thailand to a 1-0 defeat in the opening round of games.
Mohanad Abdulraheem scored for Iraq with a low shot in the 18th. Iraq, which also lost in Australia, is still searching for a first point after two matches.
The game was played in Malaysia because of security issues in Iraq.
Saudi Arabia started their qualifying campaign with a solitary goal win of Thailand with a late penalty in Riyadh on Thursday.
The Aussies had a comfortable 2-0 win over Iraq, while Japan were defeated by the United Arab Emirates 2-1.
Saudi Arabia takes on favorites Australia in October seeking to bolster their chances to go to Russia in 2018.

China makes their point as Korea slip up

China’s World Cup hopes brightened on Tuesday when they held heavyweights Iran 0-0 and group rivals South Korea slipped up in an embarrassing stalemate against war-ravaged Syria.
Defeat to Asia’s top-ranked side would have dented China’s hopes of reaching only their second World Cup but in the end it was a close game in Shenyang.
China’s point, their first of Asia’s final qualifying round, keeps them in touch with the leaders in six-team Group A, where the top two will win an automatic spot at Russia 2018.
Their cause was also helped by South Korea’s travails in Malaysia, Syria’s temporary ‘home’ base, as they missed out on what had seemed like a certain three points.
Elsewhere Japan got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Thailand, which helped erase bad memories of last week’s controversial 2-1 upset against United Arab Emirates.
China have only ever reached one World Cup, in 2002, but qualifying for Russia 2018 would be a significant statement for a country which aims to become a global football power.
There were encouraging signs in last week’s 3-2 defeat to South Korea, and Iran, Asia’s top-ranked side, would have held few fears for Gao Hongbo’s men in front of a partisan, red-shirted home crowd.
A dire first half was more notable for its fouls than its goalmouth action as both sides struggled to gain momentum on a poor pitch in Shenyang.
But China attacked with renewed intent after the break and it was a different spectacle in the second half as the game opened up.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh should have netted for Iraq but he blazed a glorious chance over, while Dutch-based Zhang Yuning was denied by Morteza Pouraliganji’s desperate block.
Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand smothered at the feet of Wu Lei and Chinese substitute ‘keeper Gu Chao saved sharply in the final minute to ensure China’s first point of Group A.
Defeat to Carlos Queiroz’s team would have slashed China’s odds of reaching the World Cup but they are now three points back from Iran and South Korea in fourth spot.
South Korea will be kicking themselves after their slip-up against Syria in Seremban, Malaysia, denied them the chance to seize control of Group A.
Son Heung-Min missed the game to return to his club, Tottenham Hotspur, and coach Uli Stielike may regret letting him go after a toothless performance with just two shots on target.
In Bangkok, Takuma Asano bounced back from last week’s disallowed goal controversy as he hit Japan’s second in the 2-0 win over Thailand, which ignited their qualifying bid.
Asano was denied a clear goal in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to UAE when officials failed to see his shot had crossed the line, but there was no doubt when he scored in Bangkok.
After Genki Haraguchi’s first half opener, Asano squeezed his shot under goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan to give Japan a two-goal cushion on 75 minutes.

