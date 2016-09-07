UK Alumni Awards 2017 launched

RIYADH: In a move to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves through exemplary leadership and achievements, the British Embassy and the British Council on Tuesday launched the prestigious “Education UK Alumni Awards 2017” for Saudi alumni here.

The awards will honor outstanding Saudi achievers, who have demonstrated how their UK education has contributed to their subsequent success. Speaking on this occasion, British Ambassador Simon Collis said: “We are delighted to launch the Alumni Awards 2017 in the Kingdom ... The awards recognize the success and achievements of alumni who have studied in the UK and are leaders in their fields in Saudi Arabia,” said the envoy, while emphasizing the fact that “the awards will contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries.” The awards are open to alumni, who have studied in the UK, within the last 15 years, at an officially recognized provider of UK university degree-level study. The awards will be presented in three categories — the Professional Achievement Award, Entrepreneurial Award and Social Impact Award.

“The awards celebrate the exceptional stories of alumni who are using their UK education to make a positive impact on their professions and communities,” said Amir Ramzan, country director at British Council in Saudi Arabia.

Ramzan further said that the “UK has educated one in ten of the current leaders of the world, and 38 percent of Nobel Prize winners have studied in Britain.”

The British Embassy and the British Council launched this second year of the prestigious award celebrating outstanding achievements of the UK’s international alumni in Saudi Arabia. UK university alumni in the Kingdom can apply themselves, or be nominated for the “Alumni Awards 2017” from Sept. 2016.

“Nominations will close on Oct. 16 and applications will be closed on Oct. 31, 2016,” said a statement released by the embassy.

Saudi Arabia is one of 14 countries that will be hosting the Alumni Awards 2017, it added. Award nominees will be announced in early January and the winners will be announced at a prestigious award ceremony hosted by the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Legendary shoe designer and UK alumnus Professor Jimmy Choo, OBE, is global ambassador of the awards. Countries where “Alumni Awards 2017” have been announced include Egy pt, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey and the US.

The Alumni Awards were developed by the British Council and UK universities, and were launched by the British Council in September 2014 in three countries.