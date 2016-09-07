  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Downplaying Syrian conflict

Columns

Downplaying Syrian conflict

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed |

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

Statements made following the meetings of G20 leaders in Hangzhou, China, promise a “solution for violence” in Syria. This new term is neither a political solution nor a reconciliation among Syrian powers, but a bandage for a crisis that is bleeding dangerously. US President Barack Obama said that Russia was the key to achieving a solution.
How will this “solution for violence” work? Can they confiscate the rifles of hundreds of thousands of armed men? Can they dismiss fighters like they do in regular armies? Is Syrian President Bashar Assad ready to leave power? Without political arrangements that answer these difficult questions, violence will not stop just because Obama agreed on it with Russia.
If what we hear is true, this solution is based on accepting the Syrian regime’s governance despite five years of murder, destruction and displacement. The armed Syrian opposition has been used by the forces of countries fighting there.
The situation of the Syrian resistance is difficult, but it is not defeated. Tens of thousands of Syrians chose to confront Assad’s forces, Iranians, Russians and militias, and are still fighting to defend their cause and people. If they had not fought, the regime would have extended its power to most of Syria, as foreigners who have joined terrorist groups are estimated at 5,000.
Despite setbacks, whether due to decreasing support from allied countries or due to the closing of borders in the north and south, the Syrian resistance is still fighting fiercely. The regime has not succeeded, even with massive support from Iran and Russia, and despite international and regional pressure on the opposition.
The war is still raging in most of Syria. Neither peace nor defeat looms on the horizon. We are hearing about promises of a new solution only because the US wants to end violence without solving the problem, like an ostrich that buries its head in the sand.
Obama’s presidency ends in 12 weeks, and he wants to end violence in any way. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei are staying. Putin and Khamenei want one thing: To subjugate the Syrians. What they can agree on is fighting Daesh and its likes, granting Turkey the same right to fight Kurdish groups that are hostile to Ankara and giving up on the Syrian opposition without a change in political stance.
The proposed solution is an escape from reality, and makes them feel that the Syrian cause will gradually fade away and eventually end. They think summing up the crisis as “violence” simplifies negotiators’ task. However, it will result in imposing Assad as ruler all over again — even though he murdered half a million of his citizens and displaced 12 million — and in granting Iran power over Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Stop politicizing Haj

Can you imagine how services to Muslim pilgrims and care of the Two Holy Mosques would be if...

The Kurdish question

In less than two weeks Turkey backed Syrian rebels supported by tanks artillery and air force...

A desperate gambit

India s political class has the amazing knack of milking any event for all it s worth But the...

The refugee debate

Many of the far right political parties in Europe that are riding a wave of misguided anti...

The Syrian setback

Four simultaneous car bomb and suicide attacks by Daesh in the regime controlled territory in...

Practice what you preach

It is about time that the US got off its high horse on human rights and understood that taking...

G20 embraces green finance

The G20 s finance ministers and central bank governors have begun to undertake a stunning shift...

Brazil’s way out

Now that impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is out of office it is up to the newly...

Divide and rule policy

Division within Palestinian society has reached unprecedented levels becoming a major hurdle on...

Addressing antimicrobial resistance

KING Henry VIII Jean Jacques Rousseau and Mary Shelley author of Frankenstein all lost their...

Haj: A symbol of Muslim unity

Haj season is once again back Authorities in the Kingdom are doing their best to ensure the...

Health is our real wealth

This is one of my favorite true stories from the Arabian history Hajjaj bin Yousuf notorious...

Our behavior in public places

Following the recent Saudi Super Cup match played at the English football club Fulham s Craven...

Keeping UN relevant

As the existing international order becomes more fragmented strong global governance institutions...

The elitist mindset

This is a system created by God and He has made some people rich and others poor and we should...

Fear — a poor basis for policy decisions

The United States has a history of militarization that is much more entrenched than in Europe The...

Around Arab News

Stop politicizing Haj

Can you imagine how services to Muslim pilgrims and care of the Two Holy Mosques would be if...

The Kurdish question

In less than two weeks Turkey backed Syrian rebels supported by tanks artillery and air force...

Downplaying Syrian conflict

Statements made following the meetings of G20 leaders in Hangzhou China promise a solution for...

A desperate gambit

India s political class has the amazing knack of milking any event for all it s worth But the...

The refugee debate

Many of the far right political parties in Europe that are riding a wave of misguided anti...

Haj Metro a boon for pilgrim transport

MAKKAH The Mashaer Railway at the holy sites Haj Metro is a quantum leap in the history of...

A tale of two pilgrimages

JEDDAH From a journey full of hardships and difficulties to a place of worship covered with...

UK Alumni Awards 2017 launched

RIYADH In a move to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves through exemplary...

Experts: Saudi-Russian agreement vital for stability of oil market

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed agreement for cooperation in the oil market...

Ministry to open 13 telecom inspection offices in Riyadh

RIYADH The branch office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in the Riyadh region is...

19 Saudi varsities among Top 100 in the Arab world

JEDDAH Nineteen Saudi universities have been ranked among the Top 100 educational institutions in...

Deportees spoil Saudia’s new Airbus A330 plane

JEDDAH The first flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia Airbus A330 from Jeddah to Addis Ababa...

2,000 jobs forecast for women engineers in next 3 years

RIYADH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI predicted availability of at least 2 000...

400 Saudis to work in technical jobs during Haj

JEDDAH More than 400 skilled Saudi technicians are ready to participate during the Haj to take up...

60% of school students exposed to violence

RIYADH At least 60 percent of intermediate school students are exposed to various forms of...

EP beggars hauled up in hundreds

RIYADH At least 2 000 beggars including women and children were arrested in the Eastern Province...