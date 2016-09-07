  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Faisal’s NGO inks deal to train Saudis to become leaders in private sector

Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal’s NGO inks deal to train Saudis to become leaders in private sector

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Namaa Al-Munawara, a non-profit organization (NGO) launched by Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, to accelerate entrepreneurship among Saudi nationals, has signed an agreement with executive education provider Ashridge to train Saudi nationals to become future leaders in the private sector.
Under the agreement, Ashridge will provide its Management Development Program to Namaa Al-Munawara members, who are expected to be future leaders in the private sector, in an effort to train them in research-based practical insights on leading and motivating teams.
Namaa Al-Munawara is also the implementation arm for Al-Munawara endowment which focuses on establishing an entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhancing the region’s social and economic environments.
The content will be tailored to reflect strategic challenges and the business context in which the participants are working and examples will be adapted and developed to fit in to the cultural and business context of the Middle East.
Mujahed Qari, Executive Vice-President of Almunawara Leadership Development, said: “We are impressed with Ashridge’s track record in delivering customized leadership training programs for regional managers. We expect the program to transform the participants’ leadership skills and more importantly, they will be able to apply the lessons they learn, in their day-to-day work.”
This in-depth five-day program is designed to encourage and facilitate performance excellence. Based on leading research and practice, the program is completely immersive. Participants gain rare and valuable time to focus entirely on themselves, reflect on self-development, and create an action plan to apply back at work.
Rory Hendrikz, Director of Ashridge Middle East, said: “Namaa Al-Munawara is building the largest entrepreneurship investment platform in the Middle East and we are excited to be part of this organization’s development goals for Saudi nationals. Our program takes into consideration the day-to-day challenges Saudi leaders face in their workplace and gives them practical insights to develop their own leadership skills and those of others that they manage.”
Participants will learn how to manage themselves and others; how to lead and motivate their teams to excellence; understand how strategy, marketing and finance interrelate; enhance people skills; and optimize their management style.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

GCC condemns Iranian leader’s false accusations against Saudi

Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has condemned the statement issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali...

Haj Metro a boon for pilgrim transport

MAKKAH The Mashaer Railway at the holy sites Haj Metro is a quantum leap in the history of...

War on sellers of bad food in Haj pays off

RIYADH Over 140 000 expired food items including 3 000 baby milk formulas were seized from...

Saudi aviation security soars

STATE OF THE ART PLANE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif takes a look inside an Airbus C 295...

A tale of two pilgrimages

JEDDAH From a journey full of hardships and difficulties to a place of worship covered with...

Ministry to open 13 telecom inspection offices in Riyadh

RIYADH The branch office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in the Riyadh region is...

2,000 jobs forecast for women engineers in next 3 years

RIYADH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI predicted availability of at least 2 000...

400 Saudis to work in technical jobs during Haj

JEDDAH More than 400 skilled Saudi technicians are ready to participate during the Haj to take up...

60% of school students exposed to violence

RIYADH At least 60 percent of intermediate school students are exposed to various forms of...

Delay in salary threatens workers’ Eid celebrations

JEDDAH The crisis of delayed salaries of the Saudi Binladin Group the biggest construction...

Number of companies for Haj pilgrims goes down by 17%

RIYADH The number of companies for pilgrims has decreased by 17 percent in the past 10 years due...

Tourists from Gulf continue to spend big time in Switzerland

JEDDAH While the number of guest nights sold to tourists in Switzerland declined during the month...

UK Alumni Awards 2017 launched

RIYADH In a move to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves through exemplary...

Experts: Saudi-Russian agreement vital for stability of oil market

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday signed agreement for cooperation in the oil market...

Deportees spoil Saudia’s new Airbus A330 plane

JEDDAH The first flight of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia Airbus A330 from Jeddah to Addis Ababa...

EP beggars hauled up in hundreds

RIYADH At least 2 000 beggars including women and children were arrested in the Eastern Province...

Around Arab News

Djokovic sets up US Open semis clash with Monfils

NEW YORK Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked a 10th straight US Open semifinal appearance...

GCC condemns Iranian leader’s false accusations against Saudi

Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has condemned the statement issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali...

Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8

SAN FRANCISCO The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday but many consumers...

Prince Faisal’s NGO inks deal to train Saudis to become leaders in private sector

JEDDAH Namaa Al Munawara a non profit organization NGO launched by Prince Faisal bin Salman...

Haj Metro a boon for pilgrim transport

MAKKAH The Mashaer Railway at the holy sites Haj Metro is a quantum leap in the history of...

War on sellers of bad food in Haj pays off

RIYADH Over 140 000 expired food items including 3 000 baby milk formulas were seized from...

Saudi aviation security soars

STATE OF THE ART PLANE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif takes a look inside an Airbus C 295...

A tale of two pilgrimages

JEDDAH From a journey full of hardships and difficulties to a place of worship covered with...

Ministry to open 13 telecom inspection offices in Riyadh

RIYADH The branch office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in the Riyadh region is...

2,000 jobs forecast for women engineers in next 3 years

RIYADH The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry JCCI predicted availability of at least 2 000...

400 Saudis to work in technical jobs during Haj

JEDDAH More than 400 skilled Saudi technicians are ready to participate during the Haj to take up...

60% of school students exposed to violence

RIYADH At least 60 percent of intermediate school students are exposed to various forms of...

Delay in salary threatens workers’ Eid celebrations

JEDDAH The crisis of delayed salaries of the Saudi Binladin Group the biggest construction...

Number of companies for Haj pilgrims goes down by 17%

RIYADH The number of companies for pilgrims has decreased by 17 percent in the past 10 years due...

Tourists from Gulf continue to spend big time in Switzerland

JEDDAH While the number of guest nights sold to tourists in Switzerland declined during the month...

Stop politicizing Haj

Can you imagine how services to Muslim pilgrims and care of the Two Holy Mosques would be if...