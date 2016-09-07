Prince Faisal’s NGO inks deal to train Saudis to become leaders in private sector

JEDDAH: Namaa Al-Munawara, a non-profit organization (NGO) launched by Prince Faisal bin Salman, Governor of Madinah, to accelerate entrepreneurship among Saudi nationals, has signed an agreement with executive education provider Ashridge to train Saudi nationals to become future leaders in the private sector.

Under the agreement, Ashridge will provide its Management Development Program to Namaa Al-Munawara members, who are expected to be future leaders in the private sector, in an effort to train them in research-based practical insights on leading and motivating teams.

Namaa Al-Munawara is also the implementation arm for Al-Munawara endowment which focuses on establishing an entrepreneurship ecosystem and enhancing the region’s social and economic environments.

The content will be tailored to reflect strategic challenges and the business context in which the participants are working and examples will be adapted and developed to fit in to the cultural and business context of the Middle East.

Mujahed Qari, Executive Vice-President of Almunawara Leadership Development, said: “We are impressed with Ashridge’s track record in delivering customized leadership training programs for regional managers. We expect the program to transform the participants’ leadership skills and more importantly, they will be able to apply the lessons they learn, in their day-to-day work.”

This in-depth five-day program is designed to encourage and facilitate performance excellence. Based on leading research and practice, the program is completely immersive. Participants gain rare and valuable time to focus entirely on themselves, reflect on self-development, and create an action plan to apply back at work.

Rory Hendrikz, Director of Ashridge Middle East, said: “Namaa Al-Munawara is building the largest entrepreneurship investment platform in the Middle East and we are excited to be part of this organization’s development goals for Saudi nationals. Our program takes into consideration the day-to-day challenges Saudi leaders face in their workplace and gives them practical insights to develop their own leadership skills and those of others that they manage.”

Participants will learn how to manage themselves and others; how to lead and motivate their teams to excellence; understand how strategy, marketing and finance interrelate; enhance people skills; and optimize their management style.