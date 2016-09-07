  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

GCC condemns Iranian leader’s false accusations against Saudi

ARAB NEWS |

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has condemned the statement issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, falsely accusing and defaming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Such indecent and abusive language should not come from any Muslim as well as the leader of an Islamic state, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC, said the statement of the Supreme Leader of Iran was aimed at creating incitement during pilgrimage and a desperate attempt to politicize the great Islamic rituals that combine the Muslims during these blessed days in the land of the two holy mosques.
"The Muslim world is fully aware of the tireless efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, its leadership, the government and the people to organize and facilitate the pilgrimage and ensure safety of pilgrims,” he said.
He stressed that the GCC countries rejected the media campaign as unjust and successive statements of senior Iranian officials to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the GCC states.
He said these accusations are incompatible with the values ​​and principles of the sacred religion of Islam, which calls for compassion, love and brotherhood, and inconsistent with the principles of good neighborhood policy. Such campaigns do not help to build a constructive relationship between Islamic countries, he concluded.

