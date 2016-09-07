  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic sets up US Open semis clash with Monfils

Sports

Djokovic sets up US Open semis clash with Monfils

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

ON COURSE: Novak Djokovic hits a return against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (AFP)

UPHILL TASK AHEAD: Gael Monfils hits a return against his compatriot Lucas Pouille at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (AFP)

NEW YORK: Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked a 10th straight US Open semifinal appearance when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired trailing 6-3, 6-2 in their marquee quarter-final on Tuesday.
It was the third time in five matches that an opponent’s injury has worked to Djokovic’s advantage, after his walkover into the third round where Mikhail Youzhny retired after just six games.
Ninth-seeded Tsonga gave him more of a workout, but even before an apparent left knee injury began to trouble the Frenchman in the second set Djokovic had the match well in hand.
The Serbian world No.1 will face another Frenchman, Gael Monfils, for a place in Sunday’s championship match after the 10th seed pummelled compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
It was the first time in 89 years that three French men had reached the quarterfinals of the US championships.
Tsonga was the highest seed among them, but his challenge ended with a whimper.
Down two breaks at 2-5 in the second, he called for the trainer, wincing as his knee was manipulated.
A merciless Djokovic then served out the set at love, firing a 118 mph (189.9 Km/h) ace — his first of the contest — on set point.
After Tsonga opened the third set with a double fault he called a halt.
“I really wish Jo a quick recovery,” Djokovic said. “He’s a fighter, he’s somebody that loves the big stage.”
But Tsonga wasn’t able to shine on that stage. Despite an entertaining array of shots, the longer the rallies went the more he missed, his unforced errors eventually climbing to 37.
He gifted a break to Djokovic with three double faults to fall behind 2-4 in the opening set, and while he regained the break he dropped his serve again in the next game and suddenly Djokovic was serving for the set.
A break for 2-1 in the second was the only opening Djokovic needed. He backed up the break with an emphatic hold at love, broke again for 5-2 and didn’t face a break point in the second frame.
It was an encouraging performance for a player who arrived in New York off a third-round exit at Wimbledon and a first-round exit at the Rio Olympics.
Although he won the Toronto Masters, he pulled out of Cincinnati with a left wrist injury.
“I thought that I came out with the right intensity,” Djokovic said.
“The quality of my game and level of performance has risen in last couple of days, which obviously encourages me prior to the last four.
“I put myself in a position again to be one match away from the finals. As the tournament progresses, I feel like I’m getting better.”
In Monfils, 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will face a player whose only prior semifinal run at a major came back in 2008 at the French Open.
Monfils was in control throughout against the 22-year-old Pouille, who was coming off an epic fifth-set tiebreaker win over 14-time major winner Rafael Nadal.
That marked the 24th-seeded Pouille’s third straight five-setter. Whether it was a let-down after the biggest win of his career or sheer fatigue, his 44 unforced errors meant he never stood a chance against a dialed-in Monfils.
“Of course I was a bit tired today,” Pouille said. “It would have been better if I played a bit less time on court. Gael was playing very good. He was better than me today.”
Dictating from the baseline, Monfils took charge with seven of his 13 aces in the opening set, gaining the only break he needed in the seventh game.
Pouille conceded a break with a stream of errors to fall 1-2 down in the second, and a break of more than 15 minutes to close the new Arthur Ashe stadium roof, with Monfils up 4-3, did nothing to change the momentum.
After holding with back-to-back aces, Monfils broke the error-prone Pouille at love to take the set.
“I was lucky because I had a break so it was easy in my mind,” Monfils said of coping with the delay. “I just felt so good (and) it was going to be even better because it was going to be indoors. I just kept going with my game plan.”
One break was all he needed in the third, as he wrapped up the match without facing a break point.
The remaining quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with Wimbledon and Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain facing sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan and third-seeded Stan Wawrkina of Switzerland facing Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 champion whose career was nearly derailed by a series of wrist injuries.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Phelps hot, fuels Phoenix victory against Blackwater

MANILA Eugene Phelps hit the enemy where it hurt the most on Wednesday night and took Phoenix...

Andrus powers Rangers to 10-7 win at slumping Mariners

SEATTLE Texas Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles to lead the Rangers to a 10 7 win at...

Speculation mounts that F1 is poised for a US takeover

NEW YORK Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a US takeover that...

Slick teen lifts China World Cup hopes

BEIJING Teenage forward Zhang Yuning has given China s World Cup hopes a lift after a bustling...

Neymar strikes as Brazil sinks Colombia; Uruguay goes on top; Argentina held

MONTEVIDEO Brazil s march toward the 2018 World Cup gathered pace on Tuesday with a Neymar...

Maxwell ton fires record-setting Aussies to victory vs. Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE Sri Lanka Opener Glenn Maxwell s blistering century in Australia s world record 263...

Stannard romps to Tour of Britain stage win

LONDON Team Sky s Ian Stannard produced a dominant ride to sweep to victory in the Tour of...

Carolina motivated and Broncos made over for NFL opener

NEW YORK Cam Newton and Von Miller won t be watching much film of the Super Bowl as their...

Chris Jordan to tour Bangladesh amid security concerns

LONDON Chris Jordan has followed Moeen Ali in declaring he will be available for England s tour...

Spain, Wales cruise; Kosovo earns historic draw

PARIS Spain began life under new coach Julien Lopetegui in perfect style while Gareth Bale...

Ahmed grateful for Misbah inspiration

LONDON Sarfraz Ahmed hopes to put the lessons he has learned from playing under the inspirational...

Shepherd stays on course for back-to-back Dubai Creek Open titles

DUBAI Teenage prodigy Rayhan Thomas moved to within touching distance of becoming the first...

McIlroy answers big questions in winning Deutsche Bank

NORTON Massachusetts Rory McIlroy has built a record that would seem to make him immune from too...

'Obvious’ Ryder Cup picks might only be obvious to a few

NORTON Mass One week into the Ryder Cup auditions for the captain s picks Davis Love III should...

Saudi Arabia’s Abed scores late to down Iraq, top group in World Cup qualifier

KUALA LUMPUR Nawaf Al Abed scored twice from the penalty spot Tuesday to give Saudi Arabia a 2 1...

Bregman powers Astros past Indians to boost playoff hopes

CLEVELAND Houston rookie Alex Bregman continued his hot hitting with a two run homer that helped...

Around Arab News

Obama, Duterte meet despite Filipino leader’s crude language

VIENTIANE LAOS President Barack Obama and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met informally on...

Phelps hot, fuels Phoenix victory against Blackwater

MANILA Eugene Phelps hit the enemy where it hurt the most on Wednesday night and took Phoenix...

Andrus powers Rangers to 10-7 win at slumping Mariners

SEATTLE Texas Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles to lead the Rangers to a 10 7 win at...

Speculation mounts that F1 is poised for a US takeover

NEW YORK Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a US takeover that...

Slick teen lifts China World Cup hopes

BEIJING Teenage forward Zhang Yuning has given China s World Cup hopes a lift after a bustling...

Sudan’s Bashir says peace has returned to Darfur

EL FASHER SUDAN President Omar Al Bashir on Wednesday declared that peace had returned to Sudan s...

Neymar strikes as Brazil sinks Colombia; Uruguay goes on top; Argentina held

MONTEVIDEO Brazil s march toward the 2018 World Cup gathered pace on Tuesday with a Neymar...

Myanmar’s Rohingya minority welcomes Kofi Annan mission

SITTWE MYANMAR Members of Myanmar s Muslim Rohingya minority expressed hope Wednesday that a...

UN: Fighting displaces 100,000 in central Syria in 8 days

BEIRUT Intense fighting between Syrian government troops and insurgents in Syria s central Hama...

Syria opposition fleshes out post-Assad plan in London

LONDON Syria s opposition set out detailed plans Wednesday for the transition to a democratic...

Ash Carter: ‘Clear ambition’ by Russia to erode world order

OXFORD ENGLAND US Defense Secretary Ash Carter is strongly criticizing Russia for what he says is...

Philippines shows photos of Chinese ships in disputed sea

VIENTIANE LAOS The Philippine government on Wednesday released what it says are surveillance...

Nearly 50 million children ‘uprooted’ worldwide: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS United States Almost 50 million children throughout the world are uprooted...

Djokovic sets up US Open semis clash with Monfils

NEW YORK Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked a 10th straight US Open semifinal appearance...

GCC condemns Iranian leader’s false accusations against Saudi

Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has condemned the statement issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali...

Apple sets stage for iPhone 7, many already waiting for 8

SAN FRANCISCO The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday but many consumers...