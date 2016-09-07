  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 min 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US, Russia swap charges over Black Sea spy plane incident

World

US, Russia swap charges over Black Sea spy plane incident

Agencies |

This file photo taken on April 12, 2016 shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, operating in the Baltic Sea. A Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US spy plane over the Black Sea on Wednesday, coming within just 10 feet of the American aircraft, a US defense official said. (AFP / US Navy handout photo)

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: The Pentagon on Wednesday complained that a Russian fighter jet flew within 10 feet of a US Navy surveillance aircraft, in what officials called an unsafe intercept over the Black Sea.
Moscow said the interception was “in strict accordance with international rules” as it accused the US plane of snooping on Russian army exercises.
US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said the Russian SU-27 Flanker fighter made the unsafe maneuver Wednesday near a US Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft that was conducting routine operations in international airspace.
The Russian jet conducted four intercepts of the Poseidon, and the one that was considered unsafe lasted about 19 minutes.
In Moscow, the defense ministry said in a statement it dispatched Su-27 jets to check out the US P-8 Poseidon planes as they “twice tried to get close to the Russian border over the Black Sea without their transponders turned on.”
“After the Russian fighters got close to the spy planes for visual confirmation and to determine their wing numbers the American aircraft changed course sharply and flew away,” the statement said. “The Russia pilots acted in strict accordance with international rules for flights.”
The Russian statement said that this was “not the first attempt” by NATO aircraft to get close to the country’s borders to spy on major military drills currently taking place on the Ukraine border and the annexed Crimea peninsula.
Relations between Russia and the West are currently at their lowest point since the Cold War over Moscow’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine and alleged fueling of a separatist conflict in the ex-Soviet country.
The two sides have reported an uptick in similar mid-air incidents between their forces as Moscow flexes its muscles and US-led alliance NATO beefs up its forces in Eastern Europe. In one more dramatic incident earlier this year, Russian jets buzzed over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea, coming within 30 feet of the warship.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Ash Carter: Russia sowing seeds of global instability

OXFORD England US Defense Secretary Ash Carter accused Russia on Wednesday of sowing seeds of...

Obama, Duterte meet despite Filipino leader’s crude language

VIENTIANE LAOS President Barack Obama and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte met informally on...

Hungarian camerawoman indicted for assault on migrants

BUDAPEST The camerawoman who was filmed kicking and trying to trip migrants near Hungary s border...

Barack Obama nominates Muslim American for federal bench

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has nominated a Washington D C attorney for the federal bench...

Merkel strikes back, defends refugee policy

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel hit back at critics of her open door migrant policy on Wednesday...

Clinton, Trump war of words escalates as race narrows

TAMPA Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump sensing the urgency of a presidential campaign entering...

Newton makes landfall again in Mexico after killing 2

LA PAZ Mexico Tropical storm Newton roared into northwestern Mexico early Wednesday making...

Gabon’s Bongo shrugs off calls for vote recount

PARIS Gabon s re elected President Ali Bongo shrugged off international calls for a recount of...

Taiwan protests over Armenia deportations to China

TAIPEI Taiwan protested on Wednesday after Armenia deported 78 Taiwanese fraud suspects to China...

BBC: Reporter freed after Boko Haram questioning

LAGOS A Nigerian journalist declared wanted by the authorities for alleged links to Boko Haram...

Fugitive Snowden took shelter among Hong Kong refugees

HONG KONG US intelligence whistleblower Edward Snowden sought shelter among Hong Kong refugees...

Russia frees Crimean dissident from psychiatric clinic

MOSCOW Russian authorities freed a prominent Crimean dissident from a psychiatric clinic on...

Colombia says Clinton better for peace than Trump

BOGOTA Fresh off a historic peace deal with the FARC rebels Colombian President Juan Manuel...

Pakistan to try father, British woman’s ex for rape, murder

ISLAMABAD The Paskistani police are recommending that the ex husband and the father of a British...

Former Japan premier says Fukushima not ‘under control’

TOKYO Former Japanese leader Junichiro Koizumi on Wednesday accused current Prime Minister Shinzo...

Indonesia wants to ape Philippines on drug war

JAKARTA Indonesia s anti drugs chief has supported implementing a bloody crackdown on traffickers...

Around Arab News

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...

Govt employee quits job for telecom sector project

DAMMAM A Saudi man quit his government job to open his own investment project in the...

Over 70 ready-mix concrete plants may close in 2017 due to recession

RIYADH More than 70 ready mix concrete plants are expected to close next year due to the...

23 firms fined SR112m for price manipulation

JEDDAH The Saudi Competition Council fined 23 retail companies SR112 million during the past two...

Taxis cruising streets looking for cutomers to be banned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Transport plans to gradually reduce the number of taxis cruising around in...

Haj through the eyes of a Russian secret agent

JEDDAH Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and one of the great Islamic rituals The elderly...

Trucks to sell livestock during Eid Al-Adha

JEDDAH The Jeddah municipality general administration of slaughterhouses and markets department...

177 ambulances deployed to serve Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A fleet of 177 ambulances has been deployed during the Haj season in Makkah Madinah Arafat...

Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

JEDDAH Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year s Haj have...

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Ironically before 1979 the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law...

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Vaccines for an aging population

The world s population is getting bigger and older With the elderly increasingly close to...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Saudi Oger in talks to sell half of Madinah Airport stake

JEDDAH Saudi Oger Ltd is in talks to sell half of its stake in the company that operates Saudi...

Countdown to Haj 2016 begins

RIYADH Domestic pilgrims from some parts of the Kingdom will leave for Makkah on Thursday The...