  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

Saudi Arabia

Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

ARAB NEWS |

SERVING PILGRIMS: Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year’s Haj talk to their Saudi counterparts. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year’s Haj have confirmed that Saudi Arabia has mobilized its full potential to provide the best services to pilgrims so that they may perform their Haj rituals easily, safely and comfortably.
The Iranians said the Kingdom had been effectively playing this role from the earliest days of Islam. The role has been played to the fullest and the guests of Allah are witness to the efforts exerted by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and his people.
Jamal Bou Kareem, a media presenter who now resides in France, said he is here for the first time to perform Haj.
He said that what he has seen on the ground is totally different from what is being circulated by the malicious Iranian media about Saudi Arabia and its people.
Iran is strenuously trying to distort the bright image of Saudi Arabia which is, in all honesty, fully capable of managing the Haj, he added.
The Kingdom also provides a distinctive model for dealing with enormous numbers of pilgrims of different nationalities. The Kingdom, he said, organized their movements so that things run smoothly and whatever might disturb their rituals is rejected.
He said he was enormously pleased at seeing many examples of brotherhood and cooperation, contrary to what is being said by the Iranian media concerning the Kingdom and which is devoid of all reality and objectivity.
The Kingdom is using all its citizens and volunteers to take part in serving the pilgrims, implanting in them the culture of philanthropy and teamwork, he said.
In a similar statement, the spokesman for the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, Yaqoob Hur Al-Tastari, who is resident in Denmark, said Iran was incapable of providing the simplest things to its people.
Some 40 percent of the Iranian people are suffering from unemployment and finding difficulty in getting a job; in other words, it is a country which has failed to organize and run its internal affairs, he said.
Iran alleges that the Kingdom is not keen on Muslim unity whereas it (Iran) is interfering in the internal affairs of others. Ali Khamenei’s latest pronouncement is one type of interference in the internal affairs of others as has been the case in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, he said.
No country in the region practices “state terrorism” against its people and others in the region except Iran which supports any terrorist movement, he said.
Iran has, he said, lost the battle to politicize Haj and threaten the safety of the pilgrims.
The majority of people living in Iranian geographical areas now know that Iran itself banned them from performing Haj and then attempted to turn public opinion against the Kingdom by saying it was behind the ban.
Al-Tastari said Iran knew that the Kingdom provided a great deal of assistance when it comes to the security and stability of the region and that the Kingdom stands solidly against terrorism in all forms.
Problems in Iran began, he said, with the emergence of the regime of the mullahs.
He said the current Haj would be most successful, notably because of the absence of the (official) Iranian Haj mission which is normally run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who were pressurized to carry out the policies of the Iranian regime aimed at politicizing the Haj and endangering the pilgrims.
A media and political analyst and spokesman of the Popular Front of Balochistan, who is resident in London, Rida Hussein Berr, said he is here to perform Haj for the first time and had personally seen the care and attention given to the guests of Allah.
They are of different nationalities full of brotherhood and coherence and there is no difference between Arabs and non-Arabs except in piety, he said.
He criticized statements made by Khamenei against the Kingdom, adding that they were part of the Iranian media campaign against the Kingdom while the Kingdom is in fact receiving and providing all forms of comfort to the pilgrims to allow them to perform their rituals easily and comfortably.
These statements are part of Iran’s plan to control Arab and Islamic countries, notably Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The Kingdom, however, is strong and will not only resist but thwart the ambitions of the Iranians, he said.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...

Over 70 ready-mix concrete plants may close in 2017 due to recession

RIYADH More than 70 ready mix concrete plants are expected to close next year due to the...

23 firms fined SR112m for price manipulation

JEDDAH The Saudi Competition Council fined 23 retail companies SR112 million during the past two...

Saudi Oger in talks to sell half of Madinah Airport stake

JEDDAH Saudi Oger Ltd is in talks to sell half of its stake in the company that operates Saudi...

Countdown to Haj 2016 begins

RIYADH Domestic pilgrims from some parts of the Kingdom will leave for Makkah on Thursday The...

Apple unveils iPhone 7

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc unveiled its new water and dust resistant iPhone 7 with high resolution...

KSA ‘economy benefiting from SR1.6 trillion capex boom of 2008-2014’

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s massive construction industry is capable of withstanding financial...

A giant step in realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH The Kingdom is moving toward its clearly mapped future by taking advantage of all...

Taxis cruising streets looking for cutomers to be banned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Transport plans to gradually reduce the number of taxis cruising around in...

177 ambulances deployed to serve Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A fleet of 177 ambulances has been deployed during the Haj season in Makkah Madinah Arafat...

Haj through the eyes of a Russian secret agent

JEDDAH Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and one of the great Islamic rituals The elderly...

Trucks to sell livestock during Eid Al-Adha

JEDDAH The Jeddah municipality general administration of slaughterhouses and markets department...

Govt employee quits job for telecom sector project

DAMMAM A Saudi man quit his government job to open his own investment project in the...

Thieves behind SR12m heist in Jubail arrested

JEDDAH The Eastern Province police have arrested two Asians who stole SR12 million from a money...

GCC condemns Iranian leader’s false accusations against Saudi

Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has condemned the statement issued by the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali...

Prince Faisal’s NGO inks deal to train Saudis to become leaders in private sector

JEDDAH Namaa Al Munawara a non profit organization NGO launched by Prince Faisal bin Salman...

Around Arab News

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...

Over 70 ready-mix concrete plants may close in 2017 due to recession

RIYADH More than 70 ready mix concrete plants are expected to close next year due to the...

23 firms fined SR112m for price manipulation

JEDDAH The Saudi Competition Council fined 23 retail companies SR112 million during the past two...

Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

JEDDAH Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year s Haj have...

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Ironically before 1979 the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law...

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Vaccines for an aging population

The world s population is getting bigger and older With the elderly increasingly close to...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Saudi Oger in talks to sell half of Madinah Airport stake

JEDDAH Saudi Oger Ltd is in talks to sell half of its stake in the company that operates Saudi...

Countdown to Haj 2016 begins

RIYADH Domestic pilgrims from some parts of the Kingdom will leave for Makkah on Thursday The...

Khamenei rapped for incendiary remarks

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has accused the Iranian regime of politicizing the Haj...

Apple unveils iPhone 7

SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc unveiled its new water and dust resistant iPhone 7 with high resolution...

KSA ‘economy benefiting from SR1.6 trillion capex boom of 2008-2014’

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s massive construction industry is capable of withstanding financial...

Iranian bid to infiltrate Iraqi pilgrim group thwarted

JEDDAH A high ranking Iraqi official said his country stopped some Iranians from traveling to...

A giant step in realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH The Kingdom is moving toward its clearly mapped future by taking advantage of all...