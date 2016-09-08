Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

JEDDAH: Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year’s Haj have confirmed that Saudi Arabia has mobilized its full potential to provide the best services to pilgrims so that they may perform their Haj rituals easily, safely and comfortably.

The Iranians said the Kingdom had been effectively playing this role from the earliest days of Islam. The role has been played to the fullest and the guests of Allah are witness to the efforts exerted by the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and his people.

Jamal Bou Kareem, a media presenter who now resides in France, said he is here for the first time to perform Haj.

He said that what he has seen on the ground is totally different from what is being circulated by the malicious Iranian media about Saudi Arabia and its people.

Iran is strenuously trying to distort the bright image of Saudi Arabia which is, in all honesty, fully capable of managing the Haj, he added.

The Kingdom also provides a distinctive model for dealing with enormous numbers of pilgrims of different nationalities. The Kingdom, he said, organized their movements so that things run smoothly and whatever might disturb their rituals is rejected.

He said he was enormously pleased at seeing many examples of brotherhood and cooperation, contrary to what is being said by the Iranian media concerning the Kingdom and which is devoid of all reality and objectivity.

The Kingdom is using all its citizens and volunteers to take part in serving the pilgrims, implanting in them the culture of philanthropy and teamwork, he said.

In a similar statement, the spokesman for the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, Yaqoob Hur Al-Tastari, who is resident in Denmark, said Iran was incapable of providing the simplest things to its people.

Some 40 percent of the Iranian people are suffering from unemployment and finding difficulty in getting a job; in other words, it is a country which has failed to organize and run its internal affairs, he said.

Iran alleges that the Kingdom is not keen on Muslim unity whereas it (Iran) is interfering in the internal affairs of others. Ali Khamenei’s latest pronouncement is one type of interference in the internal affairs of others as has been the case in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, he said.

No country in the region practices “state terrorism” against its people and others in the region except Iran which supports any terrorist movement, he said.

Iran has, he said, lost the battle to politicize Haj and threaten the safety of the pilgrims.

The majority of people living in Iranian geographical areas now know that Iran itself banned them from performing Haj and then attempted to turn public opinion against the Kingdom by saying it was behind the ban.

Al-Tastari said Iran knew that the Kingdom provided a great deal of assistance when it comes to the security and stability of the region and that the Kingdom stands solidly against terrorism in all forms.

Problems in Iran began, he said, with the emergence of the regime of the mullahs.

He said the current Haj would be most successful, notably because of the absence of the (official) Iranian Haj mission which is normally run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who were pressurized to carry out the policies of the Iranian regime aimed at politicizing the Haj and endangering the pilgrims.

A media and political analyst and spokesman of the Popular Front of Balochistan, who is resident in London, Rida Hussein Berr, said he is here to perform Haj for the first time and had personally seen the care and attention given to the guests of Allah.

They are of different nationalities full of brotherhood and coherence and there is no difference between Arabs and non-Arabs except in piety, he said.

He criticized statements made by Khamenei against the Kingdom, adding that they were part of the Iranian media campaign against the Kingdom while the Kingdom is in fact receiving and providing all forms of comfort to the pilgrims to allow them to perform their rituals easily and comfortably.

These statements are part of Iran’s plan to control Arab and Islamic countries, notably Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The Kingdom, however, is strong and will not only resist but thwart the ambitions of the Iranians, he said.