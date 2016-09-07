Doomsday approaching?

Russia is using cluster bombs and the Assad regime is using chemical weapons in Syria. These actions are a violation of international laws and constitute war crimes that should be dealt with by the International Criminal Court.

Mankind has gone berserk across the globe. Conflict areas have now become mass killing zones. Men, women and children are being slaughtered in a political ritual that borders on total insanity. Never in recorded history has the world witnessed such an orgy of destruction. Ethnic cleansing has surpassed the horrors of World War II.

Everything is in motion for the crescendo of events. Mankind’s final dance with death has become a bloody global spectacle. There is palpable escalation of events that could lead to the inescapable conclusion that none of this is happening by accident, but by carefully laid out plans.

The use of war as an instrument has failed miserably over the past 50 years because it does not produce the desired changes. It only hurts innocent people and results in hatred.

Libya is in a full-scale civil war, Yemen and Iraq are enveloped in flames, terrorists are establishing a self-declared “caliphate” across devastated Syria and Iraq. Russia is determined to control the strategic areas of conflict. The world is ripe for an apocalyptic conflict. — Farouk araie, Johannesburg