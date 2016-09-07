  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 30 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Doomsday approaching?

Letters

Doomsday approaching?

Arab News |

Russia is using cluster bombs and the Assad regime is using chemical weapons in Syria. These actions are a violation of international laws and constitute war crimes that should be dealt with by the International Criminal Court.
Mankind has gone berserk across the globe. Conflict areas have now become mass killing zones. Men, women and children are being slaughtered in a political ritual that borders on total insanity. Never in recorded history has the world witnessed such an orgy of destruction. Ethnic cleansing has surpassed the horrors of World War II.
Everything is in motion for the crescendo of events. Mankind’s final dance with death has become a bloody global spectacle. There is palpable escalation of events that could lead to the inescapable conclusion that none of this is happening by accident, but by carefully laid out plans.
The use of war as an instrument has failed miserably over the past 50 years because it does not produce the desired changes. It only hurts innocent people and results in hatred.
Libya is in a full-scale civil war, Yemen and Iraq are enveloped in flames, terrorists are establishing a self-declared “caliphate” across devastated Syria and Iraq. Russia is determined to control the strategic areas of conflict. The world is ripe for an apocalyptic conflict. — Farouk araie, Johannesburg

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Right decision

This refers to the article Exploring new horizons by Abdulrahman Al Rashed Indeed Saudi Arabia...

Bangladesh woes

The opposition in Bangladesh announced a three day strike soon after the country s Supreme Court...

Stop blaming others

This is with reference to the article Divide and rule policy Sept 6 by Ramzy Baroud So the writer...

Going green

This is with reference to the article G20 embraces green finance Sept 6 by Ma Juan Simon Zadek...

Uncharitable remarks

This is with reference to the report Duterte tells Obama not to question him about killings Sept...

Lesser evil?

This is with reference to the article Choosing between two evils Sept 5 by Hassan Barari I don t...

Stoking fear

I read with interest the article Fear a poor basis for policy decisions Sept 5 by Paul Currion I...

Peace in Afghanistan

This is with reference to the article Sleepwalking into trouble Sept 5 by Seema Sengupta It is...

Trump’s nonsense continues

This is with reference to the report Trump Mexico must pay for border wall 100 percent Sept 2 It...

Tread carefully

I read with interest the article Duterte s war on drugs Sept 4 by Rasheed Abou Alsamh I do agree...

Fighting PKK

Turkey s stance on the PKK s Syrian arm is justified The PKK and its Syrian counterpart want to...

Power of cinema

I read with interest the article Lights camera action Aug 29 by Saad Al Dosari It is really...

Going high-tech

This is with reference to the article The growing social isolation Aug 29 by Ibraheem Alammar The...

Iran’s crimes

I read with interest the article Remembering the forgotten genocide Aug 24 by Shahriar Kia The...

Forging alliances

It is heartening to note that the Kingdom is moving fast to forge new alliances with different...

Wars and food security

These days we get to read many articles and reports about food security and how if the situation...

Around Arab News

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...

Govt employee quits job for telecom sector project

DAMMAM A Saudi man quit his government job to open his own investment project in the...

Over 70 ready-mix concrete plants may close in 2017 due to recession

RIYADH More than 70 ready mix concrete plants are expected to close next year due to the...

23 firms fined SR112m for price manipulation

JEDDAH The Saudi Competition Council fined 23 retail companies SR112 million during the past two...

Taxis cruising streets looking for cutomers to be banned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Transport plans to gradually reduce the number of taxis cruising around in...

Haj through the eyes of a Russian secret agent

JEDDAH Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and one of the great Islamic rituals The elderly...

Trucks to sell livestock during Eid Al-Adha

JEDDAH The Jeddah municipality general administration of slaughterhouses and markets department...

177 ambulances deployed to serve Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A fleet of 177 ambulances has been deployed during the Haj season in Makkah Madinah Arafat...

Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

JEDDAH Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year s Haj have...

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Ironically before 1979 the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law...

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Vaccines for an aging population

The world s population is getting bigger and older With the elderly increasingly close to...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Saudi Oger in talks to sell half of Madinah Airport stake

JEDDAH Saudi Oger Ltd is in talks to sell half of its stake in the company that operates Saudi...

Countdown to Haj 2016 begins

RIYADH Domestic pilgrims from some parts of the Kingdom will leave for Makkah on Thursday The...