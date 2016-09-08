  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Vaccines for an aging population

Columns

Vaccines for an aging population

Melvin Sanicas |

The world’s population is getting bigger, and older. With the elderly increasingly close to outnumbering their younger counterparts by 2050, there will be nearly three times more people aged 65 and above than people under four years old — many fear that the burden on government budgets, health-care systems, and economies will become untenable. But there is something we can do to ease that burden: Improve the health of the elderly.
As we age, our bodies undergo complex changes that, among other things, progressively weaken our ability to respond to infections and develop immunity. That is why diseases in older adults tend to be more severe, with a greater impact on quality of life, disability and mortality than the same diseases in younger patients. Put simply, aging adults’ immune systems need backup. That is where vaccines come in. Vaccines are most often discussed with regard to young children, who should receive a series of inoculations against childhood illnesses like measles and polio. Childhood vaccinations are one of the greatest medical success stories of the 20th century, not least because of so-called herd immunity (the indirect protection of entire communities, including those who cannot be immunized for reasons like illness or age, by vaccinating most of their members).
Nothing prohibits adults from taking advantage of the same science. In fact, they would reap far-reaching benefits, including the protection of their family and neighbors, from doing so. Yet few actually do.
Adults need to understand that some of the more common infections to which they are vulnerable are vaccine-preventable. Consider shingles, an infection that can affect anyone who has had chicken pox in their lifetime (that is, 95% of adults worldwide). In the US, roughly one-third of the population will get shingles at some point in their lives.
A case of shingles may be benign and relatively bearable for someone in his or her thirties. But the disease is far more common among people aged 50 and above — for whom it can be extremely painful. Older adults with shingles may experience chronic discomfort and serious complications that make it difficult to sleep, leave the house, or carry out daily activities. If they have been vaccinated — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting vaccinated at age 60 — they can avoid this painful, sometimes debilitating condition.
Influenza is another vaccine-preventable disease. While the influenza virus can cause disease in people of all ages, the elderly — those aged 65 and above — are disproportionately affected, in terms of both death and hospitalization, with the oldest being at the greatest risk.
The list does not end there. Diphtheria, caused by the aerobic gram-positive bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria is an acute, toxin-mediated disease that can manifest as an upper respiratory tract infection or a skin infection. The overall fatality rate is 5-10 percent, with higher death rates among people younger than five and older than 40.
Tetanus, commonly known as “lockjaw,” is a bacterial disease that affects the nervous system, causing painful tightening of muscles throughout the body. It does not lead to a very high number of deaths among the elderly; but, given that it is preventable, any number higher than zero is unacceptable.
Then there is pertussis. We do not know precisely the extent to which it affects the elderly, because the disease is badly underdiagnosed and underreported in all age groups. But the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices thinks that the burden of disease is at least 100 times greater than currently reported.
The Tdap vaccine, which protects adults from diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, could reduce this burden considerably. Another vaccine, called Td, protects against tetanus and diphtheria, but not pertussis. A Td booster should be given every ten years. Finally, there is pneumococcal disease, a bacterial infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, which can cause pneumonia, meningitis or bloodstream infection (sepsis), Depending on which complications occur, symptoms may include cough, abrupt onset of fever, chest pain, chills, shortness of breath, stiff neck, disorientation and sensitivity to light.

Melvin Sanicas is Program Officer and Global Health Fellow at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. ©Project Syndicate

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Ironically before 1979 the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law...

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Stop politicizing Haj

Can you imagine how services to Muslim pilgrims and care of the Two Holy Mosques would be if...

The Kurdish question

In less than two weeks Turkey backed Syrian rebels supported by tanks artillery and air force...

Downplaying Syrian conflict

Statements made following the meetings of G20 leaders in Hangzhou China promise a solution for...

A desperate gambit

India s political class has the amazing knack of milking any event for all it s worth But the...

The refugee debate

Many of the far right political parties in Europe that are riding a wave of misguided anti...

The Syrian setback

Four simultaneous car bomb and suicide attacks by Daesh in the regime controlled territory in...

Practice what you preach

It is about time that the US got off its high horse on human rights and understood that taking...

G20 embraces green finance

The G20 s finance ministers and central bank governors have begun to undertake a stunning shift...

Brazil’s way out

Now that impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is out of office it is up to the newly...

Divide and rule policy

Division within Palestinian society has reached unprecedented levels becoming a major hurdle on...

Addressing antimicrobial resistance

KING Henry VIII Jean Jacques Rousseau and Mary Shelley author of Frankenstein all lost their...

Haj: A symbol of Muslim unity

Haj season is once again back Authorities in the Kingdom are doing their best to ensure the...

Around Arab News

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...

Govt employee quits job for telecom sector project

DAMMAM A Saudi man quit his government job to open his own investment project in the...

Over 70 ready-mix concrete plants may close in 2017 due to recession

RIYADH More than 70 ready mix concrete plants are expected to close next year due to the...

23 firms fined SR112m for price manipulation

JEDDAH The Saudi Competition Council fined 23 retail companies SR112 million during the past two...

Taxis cruising streets looking for customers to be banned

JEDDAH The Ministry of Transport plans to gradually reduce the number of taxis cruising around in...

Haj through the eyes of a Russian secret agent

JEDDAH Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and one of the great Islamic rituals The elderly...

Trucks to sell livestock during Eid Al-Adha

JEDDAH The Jeddah municipality general administration of slaughterhouses and markets department...

177 ambulances deployed to serve Haj pilgrims

RIYADH A fleet of 177 ambulances has been deployed during the Haj season in Makkah Madinah Arafat...

Iranian journalists praise KSA for excellent Haj services

JEDDAH Iranian journalists and media men from outside Iran who are here for this year s Haj have...

No politics please, Haj a religious duty

Ironically before 1979 the Iranian pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Haj or Umrah were law...

Damascus and Syria’s fate

When everybody was talking about Turkish troops entering the northern Syrian border town of...

Duterte creates odd impasse with Obama

Diplomacy is the art of saying nice doggie till you find a stone The Philippines President not...

Vaccines for an aging population

The world s population is getting bigger and older With the elderly increasingly close to...

Modi’s Vietnam visit vs. China

All cannot be well when bilateral relations between China and India Asia s number one and number...

Saudi Oger in talks to sell half of Madinah Airport stake

JEDDAH Saudi Oger Ltd is in talks to sell half of its stake in the company that operates Saudi...

Countdown to Haj 2016 begins

RIYADH Domestic pilgrims from some parts of the Kingdom will leave for Makkah on Thursday The...