  Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

Dirab Lions

Abdul Waheed

Muzaffar Majeed

Hayer Tigers

RIYADH: Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket Association in collaboration with Cricket Saudi International Academy. Waseem Jutt’s stunning 99 and disciplined bowling helped Tigers to defeat the defending champions Dirab Lions by 43 runs.
In the final, Dirab Lions won the toss and elected to field first. However, Tigers did not have a good start as opener Nadeem was caught behind the stumps for 22, followed by Muzaffar (16) and Asif (1). Later, Waseem Jutt (99 run out) and Farhan Mushtaq (52) held the innings together and managed to put on board 217 runs. Jabar grabbed 2 wickets while Kauser and Saqib got a wicket each.
Dirab Lions in reply were off to a flying start and put up 80 runs in the first five overs. But after the departure of openers Nasir Abbasi (44) and Faisal Khan (44), the middle order collapsed and they were all out for 174 runs. Only Saqib (36) and Majid (19) showed some resistance. Rustam picked up 3 for 26 only. Nadeem, Muzaffar and Asif shared 2 wickets each.
Man-of-the-Match: Waseem Jutt.
RCA Patron-in-chief Prince Abdulaziz bin Nasser congratulated RCA (CEO) Mohammad Nadeem Babar, President Tariq Javed and the RCA executive committee for the successful organization of the even. At the prize distribution ceremony, Tariq Javed, Sr. Vice President Kareem Khan and Nadeem Babar awarded the trophies to the finalists. Captain of winning team Muzaffar Majeed received the winners’ trophy and Nasir Abbasi was handed over the runner-up trophy. Abdul Waheed won best batsman, Abdul Wahab received best bowler and Muzaffar Majeed earned the player of the tournament award.

