  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

Sports

Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

RICHARD SLATER |

Men's division winner Sam Richards after the RRR season-opening 5km race. (AN photo)

RIYADH: The Riyadh Road Runners kicked off their season with a 5km race in hot conditions last Friday afternoon. An excellent turnout of 125 runners showed up despite the temperatures in the mid 40s to enjoy the fun and competitive environment of Riyadh’s largest amateur sports club.
In the men’s race, Sam Richards claimed his first race victory in Riyadh, surging into the lead at the 1km mark and leaving everyone else trailing in his wake. Richards maintained the good form he showed toward the end of the last season, managing to complete the course in an outstanding time of 20:03 despite the mercury showing above 43 degrees.
Behind him, club stalwart Jean-Pierre Berthiaux held off Taleb Alessa to claim second place, showing that his intense summer training has paid dividends. Taleb, from Al Ahsa, paced his race to perfection and made his way through the field on the last lap to clinch the final podium place.
In the ladies’ race, Carolyn Paajanen, newly arrived from Helsinki and racing with the RRR for the first time, proved far too strong for the competition and cruised to victory in an impressive time of 22:09, which also placed in the eighth overall. Behind her was reigning club champion Claudine Roghi, who continued her good form which dates back to 2014. In third place was another first timer, Alanoud Ali, who beat several more experienced athletes and looks to have a lot of potential for the future.
The club would like to thank Carrefour Tala Mall for providing fruit and water for the runners. For full results visit www.riyadhroadrunners.com .
Male race: 1. Sam Richards (UK) 20:03, 2. Jean-Pierre Berthiaux (FRA) 21:27, 3. Taleb Alessa (KSA) 21:31
Female race : 1. Carolyn Paajanen (FIN) 22:09 , 2. Claudine Roghi (FRA/NZ) 24:06 , 3. Alanoud Ali (KSA) 25:23

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH JBL Teens SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st...

Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

DAMMAM Dindo Cuesta drained a long three pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past...

Qatari official disputes FIFA accusation

DOHA A senior Qatari official facing a possible two and a half year ban following a recent FIFA...

Paralympics: Rio opens Games for ‘superhumans’

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba parading...

Nishikori shocker for Murray, faces Wawrinka in semis

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semifinals holding his nerve in a...

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

RIYADH Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket...

Favorites score big wins in Saudi Cup cricket tourney

JEDDAH Ace Travel MCH Premier Lahore Badshah and Pak Shaheen recorded big wins during the third...

Young Thomas becomes first amateur to win MENA Golf Tour event

DUBAI Rayhan Thomas created history becoming the first amateur to win a MENA Golf Tour event when...

Woods targets October return to competitive golf

NEW YORK Tiger Woods said Wednesday he hopes to return to competitive golf next month at a...

Frank rules Vuelta 17th stage, Quintana stays in lead

LLUCENA Spain Switzerland s Mathias Frank conquered a gruelling summit finish to win Wednesday s...

Paralympics: Troubled Rio readies for starting gun

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro set aside worries over finances ticket sales and politics for a...

Phelps hot, fuels Phoenix victory against Blackwater

MANILA Eugene Phelps hit the enemy where it hurt the most on Wednesday night and took Phoenix...

Andrus powers Rangers to 10-7 win at slumping Mariners

SEATTLE Texas Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles to lead the Rangers to a 10 7 win at...

Speculation mounts that F1 is poised for a US takeover

NEW YORK Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a US takeover that...

Slick teen lifts China World Cup hopes

BEIJING Teenage forward Zhang Yuning has given China s World Cup hopes a lift after a bustling...

Neymar strikes as Brazil sinks Colombia; Uruguay goes on top; Argentina held

MONTEVIDEO Brazil s march toward the 2018 World Cup gathered pace on Tuesday with a Neymar...

Around Arab News

JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH JBL Teens SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st...

Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

DAMMAM Dindo Cuesta drained a long three pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past...

Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

RIYADH The Riyadh Road Runners kicked off their season with a 5km race in hot conditions last...

Qatari official disputes FIFA accusation

DOHA A senior Qatari official facing a possible two and a half year ban following a recent FIFA...

Al-Sabhan rejects false report about cousin's link to Daesh

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to Iraq has denied allegations by British news outlet The...

iPhone 7 to be available in Saudi Arabia on National Day

JEDDAH Technology giant Apple launched its new iPhone 7 and new variant of waterproof smartwatch...

Paralympics: Rio opens Games for ‘superhumans’

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba parading...

Nishikori shocker for Murray, faces Wawrinka in semis

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semifinals holding his nerve in a...

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

RIYADH Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket...

Saudi, Turkish position on Syria the same: Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said Thursday that Saudi and Turkish...

Favorites score big wins in Saudi Cup cricket tourney

JEDDAH Ace Travel MCH Premier Lahore Badshah and Pak Shaheen recorded big wins during the third...

Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims this year

JEDDAH More than 4 500 scouts will assist pilgrims in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet s Mosque...

Saudi FM attends Syrian ministerial meeting to chart future course

JEDDAH Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir on Wednesday attended Group of Friends of Syria...

World food prices hit 15-month high in August — FAO

ROME Italy World food prices rose in August to their highest since May 2015 as increases in dairy...

Charting a course to digital transformation

In an increasingly digital Middle East economy how fast and how far should businesses in the...

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...