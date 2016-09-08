  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

Sports

Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

REY LICLICAN |

Metal Recycling Mill Titans with the championship trophy after beating Redwolves 60-59 in the final match. (AN photos)

Participating teams in the ATG Cup 4 Championship.

DAMMAM: Dindo Cuesta drained a long three-pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past Redwolves 60-59 to the Al Tuwairqi Cup Season 4 basketball tournament championship at the Saudi Arabian Youth Hostel (SAYHA) open court here.
Cuesta spun out of the Redwolves defense and put up the floater with 5.3 seconds left to give the Metal Recycling Mills Titans their first championship crown against the Redwolves selection of National Steel Company (NASCO), Arab Steel Company (ASCO), The International Electrical Products Company (TIEPCO), and Al Ittefaq Steel Product Company – Corporates.
The game was highlighted with three deadlocks and five lead changes. Redwolves held a five-point lead late in the fourth, 56-51, until the Titans went on a 6-2 tear with forward Jun Liboon draining a straight-away three and Mark Lopez a layup to trim the enemy lead down to 58-57 with 27 seconds remaining.
Redwolves center Darwin Mayana made his first free-throw off a foul to give a two-point lead, 59-57, with 10 seconds remaining but his second shot rimmed out and the Titans held the defensive rebound to set up Cuesta for the clincher beyond the arc. On the next play, Redwolves had a chance to reverse the outcome but Irvin Barrozo’s last attempt was short.
Cuesta was unanimously named as the MVP with 16 points, Mark Lopez had 15, Eric Galvez chipped in 11 points, Jun Liboon had seven points while PJ Medina and Pabio Cayote combined for eight points for the Titans victory.
Darwin Mayana paced the Redwolves team with 15 points; Chris Tuazon scored 14 points and brothers Godfrey and Raymund Caporte combined for 16 points for the Redwolves selection.
Medina and Lopez joined Cuesta in the mythical selection while Mayana and Chris Tuazon rounded up the best five of the tournament.
Earlier, in the battle for third place, Al Ittefaq Steel Product Company (ISPC) Generals dismantled Faisal Steel Product Company (FSPC) Slashers, 77-42. Three-point shoot-out winner Gary Serdoncillo led the Generals with a game-high 23 points, Marcy Macias had 17, Dante Bulan 14, and Urbano Jumawan 13 while Oscar Nartia added 10 points for the never-say-die five-man team. Rey Ortiz teamed with Ronnie Origen with 12 and 11 points respectively but no other Slashers player hit double digits.
The tournament was sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Youth Hostel (SAYHA) basketball open court with Mark Millena, Rey Millena, Miko Quinday and Randy Lansangan as the Commissioners of the tournament.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH JBL Teens SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st...

Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

RIYADH The Riyadh Road Runners kicked off their season with a 5km race in hot conditions last...

Qatari official disputes FIFA accusation

DOHA A senior Qatari official facing a possible two and a half year ban following a recent FIFA...

Paralympics: Rio opens Games for ‘superhumans’

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba parading...

Nishikori shocker for Murray, faces Wawrinka in semis

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semifinals holding his nerve in a...

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

RIYADH Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket...

Favorites score big wins in Saudi Cup cricket tourney

JEDDAH Ace Travel MCH Premier Lahore Badshah and Pak Shaheen recorded big wins during the third...

Young Thomas becomes first amateur to win MENA Golf Tour event

DUBAI Rayhan Thomas created history becoming the first amateur to win a MENA Golf Tour event when...

Woods targets October return to competitive golf

NEW YORK Tiger Woods said Wednesday he hopes to return to competitive golf next month at a...

Frank rules Vuelta 17th stage, Quintana stays in lead

LLUCENA Spain Switzerland s Mathias Frank conquered a gruelling summit finish to win Wednesday s...

Paralympics: Troubled Rio readies for starting gun

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro set aside worries over finances ticket sales and politics for a...

Phelps hot, fuels Phoenix victory against Blackwater

MANILA Eugene Phelps hit the enemy where it hurt the most on Wednesday night and took Phoenix...

Andrus powers Rangers to 10-7 win at slumping Mariners

SEATTLE Texas Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles to lead the Rangers to a 10 7 win at...

Speculation mounts that F1 is poised for a US takeover

NEW YORK Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a US takeover that...

Slick teen lifts China World Cup hopes

BEIJING Teenage forward Zhang Yuning has given China s World Cup hopes a lift after a bustling...

Neymar strikes as Brazil sinks Colombia; Uruguay goes on top; Argentina held

MONTEVIDEO Brazil s march toward the 2018 World Cup gathered pace on Tuesday with a Neymar...

Around Arab News

JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH JBL Teens SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st...

Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

DAMMAM Dindo Cuesta drained a long three pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past...

Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

RIYADH The Riyadh Road Runners kicked off their season with a 5km race in hot conditions last...

Qatari official disputes FIFA accusation

DOHA A senior Qatari official facing a possible two and a half year ban following a recent FIFA...

Al-Sabhan rejects false report about cousin's link to Daesh

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to Iraq has denied allegations by British news outlet The...

iPhone 7 to be available in Saudi Arabia on National Day

JEDDAH Technology giant Apple launched its new iPhone 7 and new variant of waterproof smartwatch...

Paralympics: Rio opens Games for ‘superhumans’

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba parading...

Nishikori shocker for Murray, faces Wawrinka in semis

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semifinals holding his nerve in a...

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

RIYADH Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket...

Saudi, Turkish position on Syria the same: Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said Thursday that Saudi and Turkish...

Favorites score big wins in Saudi Cup cricket tourney

JEDDAH Ace Travel MCH Premier Lahore Badshah and Pak Shaheen recorded big wins during the third...

Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims this year

JEDDAH More than 4 500 scouts will assist pilgrims in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet s Mosque...

Saudi FM attends Syrian ministerial meeting to chart future course

JEDDAH Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir on Wednesday attended Group of Friends of Syria...

World food prices hit 15-month high in August — FAO

ROME Italy World food prices rose in August to their highest since May 2015 as increases in dairy...

Charting a course to digital transformation

In an increasingly digital Middle East economy how fast and how far should businesses in the...

MoH warns travelers to Zika-infected countries

RIYADH The Ministry of Health MoH has increased the number of countries endemic with the Zika...