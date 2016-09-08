Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

DAMMAM: Dindo Cuesta drained a long three-pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past Redwolves 60-59 to the Al Tuwairqi Cup Season 4 basketball tournament championship at the Saudi Arabian Youth Hostel (SAYHA) open court here.

Cuesta spun out of the Redwolves defense and put up the floater with 5.3 seconds left to give the Metal Recycling Mills Titans their first championship crown against the Redwolves selection of National Steel Company (NASCO), Arab Steel Company (ASCO), The International Electrical Products Company (TIEPCO), and Al Ittefaq Steel Product Company – Corporates.

The game was highlighted with three deadlocks and five lead changes. Redwolves held a five-point lead late in the fourth, 56-51, until the Titans went on a 6-2 tear with forward Jun Liboon draining a straight-away three and Mark Lopez a layup to trim the enemy lead down to 58-57 with 27 seconds remaining.

Redwolves center Darwin Mayana made his first free-throw off a foul to give a two-point lead, 59-57, with 10 seconds remaining but his second shot rimmed out and the Titans held the defensive rebound to set up Cuesta for the clincher beyond the arc. On the next play, Redwolves had a chance to reverse the outcome but Irvin Barrozo’s last attempt was short.

Cuesta was unanimously named as the MVP with 16 points, Mark Lopez had 15, Eric Galvez chipped in 11 points, Jun Liboon had seven points while PJ Medina and Pabio Cayote combined for eight points for the Titans victory.

Darwin Mayana paced the Redwolves team with 15 points; Chris Tuazon scored 14 points and brothers Godfrey and Raymund Caporte combined for 16 points for the Redwolves selection.

Medina and Lopez joined Cuesta in the mythical selection while Mayana and Chris Tuazon rounded up the best five of the tournament.

Earlier, in the battle for third place, Al Ittefaq Steel Product Company (ISPC) Generals dismantled Faisal Steel Product Company (FSPC) Slashers, 77-42. Three-point shoot-out winner Gary Serdoncillo led the Generals with a game-high 23 points, Marcy Macias had 17, Dante Bulan 14, and Urbano Jumawan 13 while Oscar Nartia added 10 points for the never-say-die five-man team. Rey Ortiz teamed with Ronnie Origen with 12 and 11 points respectively but no other Slashers player hit double digits.

The tournament was sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Youth Hostel (SAYHA) basketball open court with Mark Millena, Rey Millena, Miko Quinday and Randy Lansangan as the Commissioners of the tournament.