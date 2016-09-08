JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH: JBL Teens–SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st BM Regional Basketball to be held Sept. 13-14 at the Al Yamamah Hotel Sports Complex.

This 2 days event is organized by Riyadh BM Basketball (James Smith) and Jeddah Basketball League (Mohammed Rasheed Suyat and Donald Dolloso) with the support of BM Basketball Parents and JBL Teens Parents. This is the first ever regional event featuring children of the OFWs. Games will start at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile in JBL tournament, SACC of Allan Reyes defeated Underdogs 69-68 at the Khalidia l court here in Jeddah. SACC played hard in the crucial seconds of the game as Underdogs committed missed their winning shot. Villoria scored 10 points for SACC and was adjudged as the SEIKO Watch best player of the game while Carlo had 15 points for Underdogs.

This tournament is principally sponsored by SEIKO Watch of Al Hussaini & Al Yahya Investment Group (Othman Al-Husssaini). The co-sponsors are: Nesma Airlines (Faisal Al Turki), Rabea Tea, Giordano Fashions (Ahmadullah), New Cabalen Restaurant (Japh Villanueva), Ric Printing and Arab News.

Pazadaure of Coach Ray Mangohig beat Leylaty 109-77. Pazadaure in its usual run-and-gun offense crushed Leylati defense in the final quarter. Gonzales top-scored with 39 points for Pazadaure and was adjudged as the Giordano best players of the game while Fernandez chipped in 23 points for Leylaty.



In Friday matches, Breman Islamic Center of coach Mahmoud Quidlat defeated Khalidia Balik Islam 82-74 for back-to-back wins. Breman Islamic Center caught khalidia Balik Islam flatfooted in the final quarter. Eduardo had 30 points for Breman and was adjudged as the JBL best player of the game while Paloma led the Khalidia Balik Islam with 26 points.



Knights of coach Ray Madattu beat Jeddah Clippers 94-80. Knights defense prove the plus factor in their win as Jeddah Clipper missed their target tin the second half of the game. Garcia scored 34 points for the Knights and was adjudged as the SEIKO Watch best player of the game while Mateo chipped in 26 points for Jeddah Clippers.



R Printing of Coach Jhun Pantaleon defeated Jacobs UDG 100-57. R Printing enjoying their offense in the whole game as Jacobs UDG playing in their off night. Playing Team Manager Rick Santos top score with 22 points for the R Printing and was adjudged as the New Cabalen Restaurant best player of the game while Dela Rosa and Casingal had 13 points apiece for Jacobs UDG.



BHBC of Popoy Lampa downed JDC Veterans 73-62. It was a close game up to the crucial minutes of the game. BHBC find their target as JDC Veterans started to lose steam. Atienza and Ras led BHBC with 13 points apiece and were adjudged as the SEIKO Watch best player of the game while Manlangit had 14 points for JDC Veterans.