  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Lochte banned through June 2017, loses $100,000 in bonuses

Sports

Lochte banned through June 2017, loses $100,000 in bonuses

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

PAYING THE PRICE: Ryan Lochte listens to the national anthem after being awarded a gold medal during the ceremony for the men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Ryan Lochte is banned from swimming through next June and will forfeit $100,000 in bonus money that went with his gold medal at the Olympics, part of the penalty for his drunken encounter at a gas station in Brazil during last month’s games.
The US Olympic Committee and USA Swimming announced the penalties Thursday. Lochte agreed to a ban that includes next year’s world championships.
He’ll get no monthly funding from either organization, can’t access USOC training centers, must perform 20 hours of community service and will miss Team USA’s post-Olympics trip to the White House.
Agreeing to four-month suspensions were Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen, who were with Lochte at the gas station. Those sanctions, which end Dec. 31, also strip funding and training access and preclude them from the White House visit.
Bentz, 20, will also serve 10 hours of community service for violating a curfew rule for athletes under 21.
“As we have said previously, the behavior of these athletes was not acceptable. It unfairly maligned our hosts and diverted attention away from the historic achievements of Team USA,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said. “Each of the athletes has accepted responsibility for his actions and accepted the appropriate sanctions.”
The USOC gives a $25,000 bonus to Olympic gold-medal winners, and USA Swimming has awarded a $75,000 gold-medal bonus at past Olympics.
But that money pales in comparison to what Lochte lost last month when key sponsors , including Speedo USA and Ralph Lauren, abandoned the 32-year-old in the wake of his actions at the gas station, then his rapidly changing accounts of what really happened. Estimates have put the financial hit for those losses at around $1 million.
While the near-10-month suspension is four months longer than the one Michael Phelps received in 2014 for his second DUI, the ouster from next year’s world championships isn’t considered major, in part because those championships typically attract a lesser field in the year after the Olympics.
Despite his embarrassment, Lochte has maintained a high profile, posting regularly on social media and accepting a spot on the upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars.”
Last month, Brazilian police charged Lochte with filing a false robbery report, but Lochte has not said whether he’ll return to Brazil to defend himself.
Lochte’s gold in the 4x200 freestyle relay was one of 121 overall medals the United States won at the Olympics, yet his actions at the gas station overshadowed a large portion of the second half of the Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee’s ethics commission is also looking into the incident.
“When Code of Conduct infractions occur, it’s our responsibility to take action that reflects the seriousness of what happened,” USA Swimming executive director Chuck Wielgus said. “Unfortunately, this story line took attention away from the athletes who deserved it the most.”

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH JBL Teens SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st...

Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

DAMMAM Dindo Cuesta drained a long three pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past...

Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

RIYADH The Riyadh Road Runners kicked off their season with a 5km race in hot conditions last...

Qatari official disputes FIFA accusation

DOHA A senior Qatari official facing a possible two and a half year ban following a recent FIFA...

Paralympics: Rio opens Games for ‘superhumans’

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba parading...

Nishikori shocker for Murray, faces Wawrinka in semis

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semifinals holding his nerve in a...

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

RIYADH Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket...

Favorites score big wins in Saudi Cup cricket tourney

JEDDAH Ace Travel MCH Premier Lahore Badshah and Pak Shaheen recorded big wins during the third...

Young Thomas becomes first amateur to win MENA Golf Tour event

DUBAI Rayhan Thomas created history becoming the first amateur to win a MENA Golf Tour event when...

Woods targets October return to competitive golf

NEW YORK Tiger Woods said Wednesday he hopes to return to competitive golf next month at a...

Frank rules Vuelta 17th stage, Quintana stays in lead

LLUCENA Spain Switzerland s Mathias Frank conquered a gruelling summit finish to win Wednesday s...

Paralympics: Troubled Rio readies for starting gun

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro set aside worries over finances ticket sales and politics for a...

Phelps hot, fuels Phoenix victory against Blackwater

MANILA Eugene Phelps hit the enemy where it hurt the most on Wednesday night and took Phoenix...

Andrus powers Rangers to 10-7 win at slumping Mariners

SEATTLE Texas Elvis Andrus had a homer and three doubles to lead the Rangers to a 10 7 win at...

Speculation mounts that F1 is poised for a US takeover

NEW YORK Speculation is mounting that Formula One is about to be revamped by a US takeover that...

Slick teen lifts China World Cup hopes

BEIJING Teenage forward Zhang Yuning has given China s World Cup hopes a lift after a bustling...

Around Arab News

Lochte banned through June 2017, loses $100,000 in bonuses

LOS ANGELES Ryan Lochte is banned from swimming through next June and will forfeit 100 000 in...

JBL Teens–SNKSJ to vie in 1st BM Haj Regional Basketball in Riyadh

JEDDAH JBL Teens SNKSJ Junior and Midget players will travel to Riyadh to participate in the 1st...

Cuesta hits winner as Metal Recycling Mills Titans clinch ATG Cup 4 crown

DAMMAM Dindo Cuesta drained a long three pointer that lifted Metal Recycling Mills Titan past...

Richards and Paajanen score breakthrough wins

RIYADH The Riyadh Road Runners kicked off their season with a 5km race in hot conditions last...

Qatari official disputes FIFA accusation

DOHA A senior Qatari official facing a possible two and a half year ban following a recent FIFA...

Al-Sabhan rejects false report about cousin's link to Daesh

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s ambassador to Iraq has denied allegations by British news outlet The...

iPhone 7 to be available in Saudi Arabia on National Day

JEDDAH Technology giant Apple launched its new iPhone 7 and new variant of waterproof smartwatch...

Paralympics: Rio opens Games for ‘superhumans’

RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro opened the Paralympic Games on Wednesday with samba parading...

Nishikori shocker for Murray, faces Wawrinka in semis

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori stunned Andy Murray to reach the US Open semifinals holding his nerve in a...

Hayer Tigers tame Dirab Lions to lift RCA Champions League trophy

RIYADH Hayer Tigers won the Champions League cricket tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket...

Saudi, Turkish position on Syria the same: Al-Jubeir

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir said Thursday that Saudi and Turkish...

Favorites score big wins in Saudi Cup cricket tourney

JEDDAH Ace Travel MCH Premier Lahore Badshah and Pak Shaheen recorded big wins during the third...

Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims this year

JEDDAH More than 4 500 scouts will assist pilgrims in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet s Mosque...

Saudi FM attends Syrian ministerial meeting to chart future course

JEDDAH Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir on Wednesday attended Group of Friends of Syria...

World food prices hit 15-month high in August — FAO

ROME Italy World food prices rose in August to their highest since May 2015 as increases in dairy...

Charting a course to digital transformation

In an increasingly digital Middle East economy how fast and how far should businesses in the...