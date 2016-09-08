King Salman seeks comfort for pilgrims during Haj

JEDDAH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has called on authorities in charge of running Haj operations to provide a comfortable service to pilgrims, ahead of the start of this year’s Haj.
King Salman directed authorities to take advantage of the newly opened annexes of the Grand Mosque to serve the guests of Allah.
