Offbeat

SRK on a tight schedule

Mritunjay kumar |

Sharukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved he doesn’t need a banner to make it big on the Box Office.
SRK can charm you in every avatar that he has donned. He infuses in his role which makes moviegoers sure no one could have played it better than him.
Buzz is that SRK took up a fresh challenge to play a dwarf in director Aanad L. Rai’s next film which is titled ‘Bandhua’.
According to reports, the film is a love story where King Khan falls in love with Bollywood beauties — Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif who are apparently considered to be a part of the film.
Apart from this, SRK is currently shooting in Prague for Imtiaz Ali’s ‘The Ring’. Ever since he began shooting for the film, he has been sharing sneak peeks and glimpses from the sets and has kept his fans glued to his social media channels.
SRK is apparently playing a Punjabi tourist guide in the movie while Anushka Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. Also, the film has been much in the news especially because the two leading actors will be seen playing an unconventional pair.
Well! We all know that SRK’s film calendar is always choc-a-bloc. His two films are already in post-production stage.
One is Gauri Shinde’s directorial ‘Dear Zindagi’ which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role whereas SRK plays her mentor. Another film of SRK, ‘Raees’ has already created a buzz ever since it averted the clash with ‘Sultan’.
He plays the role of a bootlegger Miyan Bhai and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stars opposite to him in the film.
Also, rumor suggests that our Badshah is playing Aishwarya Rai’s husband in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. It confirms SRK is running on a tight schedule and is not signing any films till early next year. Seems now film-makers have to wait for some time.

