Offbeat

Walker song reaches 2bn views on YouTube

AGENCIES |

Walker ... still beloved

LOS ANGELES: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth have hit another milestone as their hit track See You Again reached two billion views on YouTube at the weekend, Xpose reports.
The Furious 7 theme song has become only the second video in the website’s history to hit the two billion mark, following South Korean star Psy’s viral Gangnam Style video, which first reached the massive number in 2014.
Released in March, 2015, See You Again was commissioned for the soundtrack of Furious 7 as a musical tribute to franchise star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013.
Puth previously revealed he came up with the track’s hook in just 10 minutes. Although it was meant to honor Walker, Puth lost someone close to him just before writing the track, and used his personal experience to pour emotion into the tune.
Other music videos coming close to the See You Again promo’s milestone views are Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, which currently boasts 1.82 billion views, while Justin Bieber’s Sorry, Taylor Swift’s Blank Space and Shake It Off and Adele’s Hello are also in the running with more than one billion views each.
Meanwhile, media reports said that the legal battle over car crash continues.
In the latest development, RadarOnline revealed that the widow of the driver in the crash has headed back to court to appeal a judge’s decision to throw out her case against Porsche.
Kristine Rodas previously filed suit against Porsche, the maker of the death car, claiming the Porsche Carrera her husband was driving with Walker in the passenger seat had a faulty part in the suspension which caused the car to crash.
She said the driver tried to keep the car on the road, but could not regain control before hitting a light pole. She also blames Porsche for the car exploding on impact, claiming the vehicle lacked a proper “crash cage” and a “racing fuel cell.” Further, she accused Porsche of ignoring multiple fatal crashes that occurred in the model and failing to take steps to warn their customers.
Porsche fired back at the lawsuit, claiming they are not at fault for her husband’s death and that it was solely the result of his own actions while driving their car.
In April, the federal court judge sided with the luxury car company by throwing out the entire case, even before it was heard before a jury.

