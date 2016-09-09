  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Assad has ‘no role in Syria’

ARAB NEWS |

FORTHRIGHT: Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Britain Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf on the sidelines of a Friends of Syria ministerial meeting in London on Wednesday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on Wednesday attended a Friends of Syria ministerial meeting in London.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed a comprehensive vision for the future of Syria, operational framework for a political solution and transition process based on UN Security Council Resolution to establish a transitional body with full executive powers in order to end the Syria crisis and achieve aspirations of the Syrian people.
The meeting was attended by ministers from Britain, France, the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Germany, Jordan, Italy, the European Union and Turkey.
Al-Jubeir also held meetings with his European counterparts on the sidelines of the conference.
In an interview with CNN meanwhile, Al-Jubeir said that Bashar Assad will not stay in power and that it’s only a matter of time before he is removed because the Syrians have decided that they don’t want this tyrant to rule them.
Al-Jubeir said Assad is not interested at all in a cease-fire. “I believe, and I express my honest conviction, that Assad is not interested in entering peace talks in compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.” He pointed out that the opposition possesses an action plan, a vision and a road map, and on the opposite side there is Bashar Assad, who has nothing, only chlorine explosives.
On the issue of the Turkish incursion into Syrian territory, he pointed out that Turkey has repeatedly asserted that its stance has not changed.
As for the transitional period, Al-Jubeir said the Geneva I declaration provides for the gradual transfer of power from Assad to a transitional government, then for him to step down, adding: “So whether that period would last days, or weeks or months, he will leave eventually, but if we say that such a period would last for a year or a year and a half, this is unacceptable and I don’t think it’s acceptable to the Turks or the opposition either.”
The foreign minister said Assad was unable to pay his army to protect him and was forced to seek the help of Iran, which sent Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah.
“However, this wasn’t enough to save him. The Shiite militias were summoned from Iraq and Afghanistan and Pakistan, which also, in turn, were unable to save him, and Assad summoned Russia. Ultimately even this will not succeed in saving him,” he asserted.
On Saudi-Russian relations, Al-Jubeir said during a number of interviews on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Saudi Embassy in London with British and Arab journalists, that Saudi-Russian relations go beyond the Syrian crisis, and the two countries are trying to develop and strengthen them. “The two countries have understandings so as not to affect the relations between them.”
Regarding the situation in Yemen, he said: “The Kingdom didn’t start this war, but the Houthis and Ali (Abdullah) Saleh who seized power, and broke an agreement reached through national dialogue. They also violated UN Resolution 2216.”
Al-Jubeir held separate talks with his British, French and Italian counterparts Boris Johnson, Jean-Marc Ayrault and Paolo Gentiloni, respectively.
The meetings reviewed bilateral relations and coordination and consultation efforts concerning the latest regional and international issues of common interest.

