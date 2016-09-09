  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

New e-system to speed up health insurance approval

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has embarked on the development of a new electronic system aimed at enhancing the health insurance industry, and raise the level of customer satisfaction, local media reported.
The new electronic system aims to speed up the approval process of the insurance companies with health service providers, including hospitals and medical centers.
The system will also allow the CCHI to verify that the insurance companies are committed to the benefits specified in the unified insurance document adopted by the CCHI, council spokesman Yasir Al-Maarik said.
He said the completion of the new system will curtail excesses occurring in the sector, and raise the level of satisfaction of the insured. The CCHI wants to finalize the project in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, he said.
The project will create an integrated electronic platform for the health insurance sector so as to link all parties concerned with health insurance, he said.
He added that the new system would also enhance quality in providing health care services for the insured and other concerned parties spontaneously through monitoring health insurance transactions.
The project also aims to streamline health insurance through the application of the set standards and policies and create a platform to make proper decisions related to health insurance, he said.
The project is considered one of the most important digital infrastructure projects, which will boost the CCHI’s regulatory, controlling and supervisory capabilities over the health insurance sector, he said.
Giving more details on the sector, he said the health insurance sector covers 52 percent of the total insurance market. The number of insured stands at more than 12 million through 26 companies, who receive health services via more than 3,000 approved health care providers.

