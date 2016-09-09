  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 21 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims

Saudi Arabia

Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims

ARAB NEWS |

A guide gives direction to a pilgrim.

JEDDAH: More than 4,500 scouts will assist pilgrims in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Scouts participating in this service are officials of Arab Scout Association Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Trade and Investment, and the Islamic Development Bank who will assist pilgrims coming by land, air and sea to perform Haj this year.
The key role of the scouts will be to assist stranded pilgrims as they have undergone several stages of training in counseling skills, issuance of guides and maps. In addition to this, pamphlets and other awareness material were also distributed among pilgrims with the help of Ministry of Islamic Affairs.
Scouts also contribute toward maintaining a safe health environment, monitoring street vendors and unlicensed shops and other irregularities around the holy sites.
Ministry of Trade and Investment also monitors provision of food supplies, price controls and validity of food permits, and shop permits in addition a number of other services.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Guardian for woman only during marriage

JEDDAH A senior Saudi scholar has said that women are their own guardians and have the lawful...

From beads to clocks, Hajis’ retail rites continue in full swing

MAKKAH As Hajis loaded with spirituality continue their journey of faith they don t forget to...

SR20,000 fine for every foreigner in mobile shop

JEDDAH For every foreign worker at any telecom shop a SR20 000 fine will be slapped on the shop...

Canceling Haj plans? No refund

JEDDAH Citizens and residents will not get a refund if they cancel their Haj plans now because...

Eritrea junks Iran lies on Yemen war

RIYADH The Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh has rejected a report by Iran s Fars News Agency FNA that 5...

Iran wants to see trouble at Haj, says minister

JEDDAH Islamic Affairs Minister Saleh Al Asheikh said Iran is hostile toward Muslims and does not...

New e-system to speed up health insurance approval

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has embarked on the development of a new...

Assad has ‘no role in Syria’

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir on Wednesday attended a Friends of Syria ministerial...

26,000 health officials deployed to serve Hajis

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has fielded 26 000 of its officials to serve the guests of Allah...

Palestinian refugees eager for Haj reunion

JEDDAH Many Palestinian refugees who have been scattered around the world as a result of the...

Saudi women score high in serving pilgrims

MAKKAH Pilgrims from across the world as well as from within the Kingdom are descending on Makkah...

400 singles to perform pilgrimage for free

RIYADH More than 400 singles who are first timers left for Makkah from Riyadh on a cost free Haj...

Cases of transporting illegal pilgrims ‘significantly down’

JEDDAH Commander of Makkah entrance centers and seasonal administrative committees at the...

33,000 training hours provided by STC for mobile sector Saudization

JEDDAH The Saudi Telecom Company STC has finished its training program for the nationalisation of...

iPhone 7 to make a splash on National Day

JEDDAH Technology giant Apple launched its new iPhone 7 and new variant of waterproof smartwatch...

Down Syndrome cases in KSA reach 20,000

DAMMAM The number of children below 17 years of age with Down Syndrome in Saudi Arabia stands at...

Around Arab News

North Korea claims ‘successful’ nuclear warhead test

SEOUL North Korea claimed Friday it has successfully tested a nuclear warhead that could be...

Guardian for woman only during marriage

JEDDAH A senior Saudi scholar has said that women are their own guardians and have the lawful...

From beads to clocks, Hajis’ retail rites continue in full swing

MAKKAH As Hajis loaded with spirituality continue their journey of faith they don t forget to...

SR20,000 fine for every foreigner in mobile shop

JEDDAH For every foreign worker at any telecom shop a SR20 000 fine will be slapped on the shop...

Canceling Haj plans? No refund

JEDDAH Citizens and residents will not get a refund if they cancel their Haj plans now because...

Eritrea junks Iran lies on Yemen war

RIYADH The Eritrean Embassy in Riyadh has rejected a report by Iran s Fars News Agency FNA that 5...

Iran wants to see trouble at Haj, says minister

JEDDAH Islamic Affairs Minister Saleh Al Asheikh said Iran is hostile toward Muslims and does not...

Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH More than 4 500 scouts will assist pilgrims in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet s Mosque...

New e-system to speed up health insurance approval

RIYADH The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance CCHI has embarked on the development of a new...

Assad has ‘no role in Syria’

JEDDAH Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir on Wednesday attended a Friends of Syria ministerial...

26,000 health officials deployed to serve Hajis

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has fielded 26 000 of its officials to serve the guests of Allah...

Palestinian refugees eager for Haj reunion

JEDDAH Many Palestinian refugees who have been scattered around the world as a result of the...

Saudi women score high in serving pilgrims

MAKKAH Pilgrims from across the world as well as from within the Kingdom are descending on Makkah...

400 singles to perform pilgrimage for free

RIYADH More than 400 singles who are first timers left for Makkah from Riyadh on a cost free Haj...

Cases of transporting illegal pilgrims ‘significantly down’

JEDDAH Commander of Makkah entrance centers and seasonal administrative committees at the...

33,000 training hours provided by STC for mobile sector Saudization

JEDDAH The Saudi Telecom Company STC has finished its training program for the nationalisation of...