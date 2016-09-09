Over 4,500 scouts to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH: More than 4,500 scouts will assist pilgrims in Makkah and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Scouts participating in this service are officials of Arab Scout Association Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Trade and Investment, and the Islamic Development Bank who will assist pilgrims coming by land, air and sea to perform Haj this year.

The key role of the scouts will be to assist stranded pilgrims as they have undergone several stages of training in counseling skills, issuance of guides and maps. In addition to this, pamphlets and other awareness material were also distributed among pilgrims with the help of Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Scouts also contribute toward maintaining a safe health environment, monitoring street vendors and unlicensed shops and other irregularities around the holy sites.

Ministry of Trade and Investment also monitors provision of food supplies, price controls and validity of food permits, and shop permits in addition a number of other services.