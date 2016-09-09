SR20,000 fine for every foreigner in mobile shop

JEDDAH: For every foreign worker at any telecom shop, a SR20,000 fine will be slapped on the shop owner.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has warned that the fine will be doubled for repeat offenders.

According to a tweet posted by the ministry’s spokesperson, Khaled Abal Khail, “violators of the Saudization program will be fined SR20,000, a sum that multiplies with the number of violations. The fine will be doubled in case of a repeat violation, and there will be additional penalties imposed by other ministries affected by the decision.”

The ministry’s inspection teams have been conducting surprise raids to catch violators of the Saudization program.

The ministry has asked people to report any violations by calling 19911 toll free number or through the website rasd.ma3an.gov.sa