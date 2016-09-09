  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Barca trio reunited; Ronaldo returns for Real

Sports

Barca trio reunited; Ronaldo returns for Real

AGENCIES |

BACK FOR BARCA: Barcelona's Lionel Messi, third left, controls the ball during a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Friday. (AP)

MADRID: Barcelona’s fearsome front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar could join forces for the first time in four months against Alaves, while Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Real Madrdid return on Saturday.
Neymar has missed Barca’s 100 percent start to the season due to his efforts in leading Brazil to Olympic gold on home soil, but returned to Spain for the first time since May after more international duty in World Cup qualifying this week and is expected to start at the Camp Nou.
Messi is a much bigger doubt after missing Argentina’s clash with Venezuela in midweek due to a groin problem. The five-time World Player of the Year has played a limited part in training in recent days and coach Luis Enrique is likely to be cautious for the first of seven games in 22 days for Barca.
Paco Alcacer is in line to make his debut after sealing a 30 million-euro ($33 million) move from Valencia and the Spanish international striker is aware he will have to make the most of limited opportunities as fourth choice behind Messi, Suarez and Neymar.
“I will do everything I can to take advantage of the chances I have to the full,” Alcacer said as he was presented on Thursday.
Andres Iniesta has also returned to training following a knee injury and will battle Arda Turan and Denis Suarez for a place in midfield as both have impressed early in the campaign.
Ronaldo makes his long-awaited return at the Santiago Bernabeu against Osasuna earlier on Saturday in what will be his first appearance since suffering ligament damage in his left knee during Portugal’s Euro 2016 final win over France.
Real haven’t suffered in Ronaldo’s absence with two wins from their opening two La Liga games and victory over Sevilla in the European Super Cup.
And after winning two Champions League titles in his first three seasons at Madrid, Gareth Bale insists the European champions have to put more emphasis on ending a four-year run without winning La Liga.
“It’s important to try to win La Liga because it’s been a few years since we have and it’s normal that it’s our focus,” said Bale.
“I’m looking forward to next weekend’s game against Osasuna and I’m sure that they will make it difficult for us, but it’ll be great to be able to call upon almost the whole squad.”
Karim Benzema and Pepe have also returned from injury to leave Zinedine Zidane with a fully-fit squad bar the absence of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid desperately need to kickstart their season after back-to-back disappointing draws with Alaves and Leganes when they visit Celta Vigo in the first match in a new early Saturday kick-off time of 1300 (1100GMT) designed to compete with the English Premier League in Asian television markets.
Celta finished sixth last season, but have also endured a poor start with defeats in both their opening matches and the Galicians will be without influential playmaker Fabian Orellana for a month due to a muscle tear.
Early season leaders Las Palmas have been on fire in scoring nine goals in their opening two games to shoot ahead of Barca and Madrid to the top of the table for the first time in 38 years.
However, the searing Spanish heat could get in their way this weekend with record temperatures for September registered across the country.
League chief Javier Tebas has promised players’ safety won’t be risked and Las Palmas’ visit to Sevilla is one of a number of games that could be delayed or even postponed if temperatures are deemed to be too high.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday: Real Sociedad vs. Espanyol (1845)

Saturday: Celta Vigo vs. Atletico Madrid (1100), Real Madrid vs. Osasuna (1400), Sevilla vs. Las Palmas, Malaga vs. Villarreal (1615), Barcelona vs. Alaves (1830)

Sunday: Sporting Gijon vs. Leganes (1000), Valencia vs. Real Betis (1400), Granada vs. Eibar (1615), Deportivo la Coruna vs. Athletic Bilbao (1830)

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Maxwell fuels Aussies to Sri Lanka T20 triumph

COLOMBO Australian bowlers set up a four wicket victory over Sri Lanka to spoil veteran batsman...

Froome storms to time trial, cuts Quintana’s Vuelta lead

CALPE Spain Tour de France winner Chris Froome maintained his outside hopes of winning the Vuelta...

McIlroy, Casey charge but Castro still leads US PGA event

CHICAGO Third ranked Rory McIlroy and England s Paul Casey made early charges Friday but American...

IOC chief Bach in ticket scam spotlight

LAUSANNE Recently under pressure in the Russian doping scandal International Olympic Committee...

Ginebra struggles past Mahindra in PBA Governors’ Cup

There was no doubt that Barangay Ginebra played this one poorly and that only sheer talent bailed...

Empty seats — but plenty of passion — at Rio Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO The stadiums may be mostly empty but passionate fans and the enthusiastic...

For immigrants in US, a soccer world cup of their own

PHILADELPHIA During Bawitha Tling s tumultuous journey fleeing war and forced labor under Myanmar...

Blatter and two others facing FIFA investigation over salaries

ZURICH Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex secretary general Jerome Valcke already banned...

All eyes on Manchester as Mourinho, Guardiola lock horns

LONDON The eyes of the world will be on Manchester this weekend as Jose Mourinho and Pep...

Golovkin eyes Mayweather mantle in Brook bout

LONDON Gennady Golovkin s career has run a hypnotic and grimly relentless course for boxing fans...

Serena unsure what rest of the year holds

NEW YORK Serena Williams couldn t get her mind off her sore left knee as she was sent reeling...

Serena crashes as Pliskova, Kerber set-up US Open final duel

NEW YORK Karolina Pliskova shattered Serena Williams s bid for a record breaking 23rd Grand Slam...

Nielsen wins 18th stage; Quintana keeps Vuelta lead

MADRID Denmark s Magnus Cort Nielsen claimed stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana in a sprint finish...

Collegiate basketball giving PBA a run for its money in popularity

The UAAP Season got off the ground with never before seen rites last weekend at the University of...

Two-tier Test plan axed after India-led backlash

NEW DELHI Controversial plans to create a two tier Test system have been scrapped by cricket s...

Brook is my biggest test, says Golovkin

LONDON Kazakh bruiser Gennady Golovkin regards Saturday s world middleweight title defense in...

Around Arab News

Duterte tells Obama he never cursed him

JAKARTA Indonesia Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he told President Barack Obama...

Pakistan extends stay for Afghan refugees until end of March

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday extended the stay for Afghan refugees...

Afghan forces encircled by Taliban in provincial capital

KANDAHAR Afghanistan Exhausted Afghan security forces were surrounded on Friday by Taliban...

Thailand, Malaysia consider border wall to boost security

BANGKOK The leaders of Thailand and Malaysia agreed on Friday to increase intelligence sharing on...

Water shortage protest paralyzes India’s tech hub

BANGALORE India A mass strike shut down India s technology capital Bangalore on Friday with...

Top Syrian rebel leader killed

BEIRUT The commander of Syria s largest rebel coalition has been killed in an airstrike near...

Kerry again tries with Lavrov to find Syria solution; US says its patience not infinite

GENEVA US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov resumed...

UK-Iranian mother jailed on ‘secret charges’ for 5 years

TEHRAN An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced Iranian British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari...

400 US troops arrive in Iraq ahead of Mosul push

WASHINGTON More than 400 additional US troops have deployed to Iraq in recent days a defense...

QA suspends crew over abaya photo

DUBAI Qatar Airways says it has suspended an employee after a picture surfaced online of him...

Oil prices set for 5% gain on hopes for output deal

NEW YORK Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday paring the previous session s spike as the...

Boeing, KAUST renew master research deal

RIYADH Boeing and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology KAUST have renewed their...

Turkish economy grows 3.1% in Q2

ISTANBUL Turkey s economy grew 3 1 percent in the second quarter slowing sharply from the strong...

Etihad airline bans use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7

ABU DHABI Etihad Airways said Friday it has temporarily banned the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7...

US wholesale inventories remain unchanged

WASHINGTON US wholesale inventories were unchanged in July as previously reported and sales...

France announces $1.13bn income tax cut in 2017 budget

PARIS The French government will cut income tax by one billion euros 1 13 billion in its 2017...