Last updated: 7 sec ago

  Sayidaty.net among Top 10 most visited websites in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Sayidaty.net among Top 10 most visited websites in Saudi Arabia

Arab News |

JEDDAH: The number of people visiting the Sayidaty magazine website in the month of August set a record and made the site one of the Top 10 visited in the Kingdom among all websites recorded, according to website statistics firm Effective Measure. It was the "top visited" website among both women's magazines and e-magazines.
With 6,172,000 visitors from all over the Arab world, the visitors brought Sayidaty's viewership up to 140,500,000 page views. The results were similar in the Gulf as Sayidaty remained on the top of Arab women's websites with 2,500,000 visitors, and 18,700,000 views in August.
According to a recent study by Effective Measure published in July 2016, Sayidaty had approximately 2 million visitors with 15 million hits in July, which made it the top visited website among all unique browsers in the Kingdom.
Regarding the most viewed sites on smartphones in Saudi Arabia, the report said that Sayidaty was top of the list with 13,271,937 hits, and achieved the highest ranking among women on mobile sites in Saudi Arabia.
The same report stated that a regular visitor from Saudi spends an average of 2 minutes and 19 seconds on the website per visit. At the same time, Sayidaty surfers spent more time on the website with 8 minutes 10 seconds on the website, which is three-times the average.
Sayidaty was also ranked among the top websites in terms of social media followers with 12,600,000 fans on Facebook, 660,000 on Instagram, and 500,000 on Twitter. On YouTube, Sayidaty gained 172,000 subscribers with 80 million views.
The Sayidaty website is special as it provides services and articles for Arab women, such as social issues, fashion, jewelry, children’s education, marriage, family and relationships, cuisine, health, work, lifestyle, home, decor and more in addition to Sayidaty Mall, which is considered the top source for international brandnames and shopping malls in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

