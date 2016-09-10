Hajis eat 1 kiloton of fruits

JEDDAH: Approximately 1,000 tons of fruits and vegetables are being supplied from Jeddah to Makkah and Madinah daily for Haj pilgrims, traders and suppliers in the central market here said.

Mohamed Al-Juhani, a member of the Committee on Food in Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and one of the suppliers, said that around 3 million pilgrims from abroad and home have converged on the holy cities and that their daily needs are being met.

“Makkah’s share of vegetables has reached 250 tons per day of oranges and 200-250 tons per day of Chinese, Chilean and American apple and almost the same quantity of Philippine bananas.

Around 200 tons of tomatoes are consumed per day and almost the same amount of other vegetables, such as onion and potato.” he told local media.