SRCA taps 1,400 volunteers

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has enlisted the services of 1,400 volunteers to help pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah and other holy sites during Haj this year.



Mohammed Al-Qasim, acting chairman of the authority, said the SRCA has adopted a mechanism for the volunteers. “The volunteers have been told to comply with all instructions that should be followed in rendering services so that the pilgrims could perform Haj conveniently and successfully.”

He said that 750 volunteers are deployed in Makkah and 650 in Madinah and that they include doctors.

Al-Qasim said there are also medical students who have been given the necessary training to handle emergency cases. Such courses were conducted before the beginning of the Haj season, he said.

Apart from field supervision of emergency cases, the volunteers would also help in every possible way they can such as bringing medical equipment in emergency centers, he said.

“Volunteers also drive motorcycles in Muzdalifah to clear the pedestrian lanes for fast movement if and when a pilgrim is wounded or not feeling well and has to be rushed to the emergency center for treatment,” said Al-Qasim.

For the fourth consecutive year, the SRCA volunteers have been working from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m. of Eid Al-Fitr, he said, thanking the volunteers for their selfless services.