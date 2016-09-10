  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Business tip for Saudi cabbie: Thou shalt avoid shemagh, thobe

Arab News |

In this file photo, a Saudi woman board a taxi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

JEDDAH: Some citizens avoid wearing the thobe and shemagh, and even sunglasses, with a view to becoming more acceptable for the Uber and Careem taxi business.
According to local media, a number of Saudi women avoid hailing taxis driven by Saudis for various reasons, and even cancel the order immediately if the driver turns out to be a national, and opt for more expensive travel.
“Many husbands and brothers prevent women from using the service if they have to be driven, even if by chance, by a neighbor, relative or friend or colleague of her brother,” the report said, quoting sources.
Wearing of sunglasses is also discouraged because it raises many inquiries about the driver.
Dressing smartly is also banned in the driving business because some young men only waste time or try to make that extra buck and are not serious about work, said the report.
Meanwhile, Uber recently organized a program for 400 Saudi drivers to train and provide them with jobs. The company aims to employe 100,000 Saudis during the next five years.
A number of drivers who work for Uber offer valuable advice to new applicants, which focuses on discipline and commitment.
Services such as Uber, Careem and Easy Taxi are offering services to the community in an attempt to facilitate transportation, especially for Saudi women, due to a lack of public transportation.

