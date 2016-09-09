Makkah projects not delayed

MAKKAH: Construction projects to expand capacity at the Grand Mosque and other holy sites will be completed in about three years, enabling Saudi Arabia to accommodate more pilgrims, Makkah mayor has said. Osama bin Fadl Al-Bar said the pilgrimage-related projects were a top state priority and would be finished on time. “All of these projects are being developed to serve our guests and accommodate more of them,” said Bar. The projects will be completed by 2020, he said. Bar said the impact of the work was mitigated by a decrease in the number of Hajis this year.