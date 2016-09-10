  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Obama urges unity on eve of 9/11 anniversary

World

Obama urges unity on eve of 9/11 anniversary

Agence France Presse |

US President Barack Obama. (AP)

WASHINGTON: President Barack Obama on Saturday urged Americans to remain united in the face of terrorist attacks, in a barely-veiled jab at Republican White House nominee Donald Trump 15 years after 9/11.
“In the face of terrorism, how we respond matters,” Obama said in his weekly radio and online address, delivered on the eve of the 15th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in the United States.
“We cannot give in to those who would divide us. We cannot react in ways that erode the fabric of our society,” he added.
“Because it’s our diversity, our welcoming of all talent, our treating of everybody fairly-no matter their race, gender, ethnicity, or faith-that’s part of what makes our country great. It’s what makes us resilient,” Obama said.
“And if we stay true to those values, we’ll uphold the legacy of those we’ve lost, and keep our nation strong and free.”
On several occasions Obama has denounced Trump’s bombastic rhetoric toward Muslims.
Following the December shooting rampage in San Bernardino, California for example, Trump called for a temporary ban on the entry to the United States of all Muslims.
Obama was speaking two months before the presidential election in which real estate magnate Trump will face Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The Al-Qaeda hijackings of September 11, 2001 — the first foreign attack on the US mainland in nearly two centuries — ruptured a sense of safety and plunged the West into wars still being fought today.
More than 2,750 people were killed when two passenger jets destroyed the Twin Towers, the symbol of New York’s financial wealth and confidence. Another jet slammed into the Pentagon, and a fourth jet crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after those on board tried to overpower the hijackers.
Evoking “one of the darkest (days) in our nation’s history,” Obama noted that much had changed over the past 15 years since the attacks.
“We delivered justice to (Al-Qaeda leader) Osama Bin Laden. We’ve strengthened our homeland security. We’ve prevented attacks. We’ve saved lives,” Obama said.
But at the same time, he said, referring to attacks in Boston, San Bernardino, and Orlando, Florida, “the terrorist threat has evolved.”
“So in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and beyond, we’ll stay relentless against terrorists like Al-Qaeda and [the Daesh group] ISIL.
“We will destroy them. And we’ll keep doing everything in our power to protect our homeland,” Obama said.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Tanzania quake kils at least 11, injures over 100

DAR ES SALAAM At least 11 people were killed and around 100 injured in Tanzania s Bukoba district...

Clinton: Half of Trump supporters belong in ‘basket of deplorables’

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said half the supporters of Republican...

Germany warns of threat from more than 500 ‘potential attackers’

BERLIN Germany s interior minister has warned that the country is home to more than 500 militants...

France probes suspected jihadist women in new terror plot

CHATEAUROUX France French investigators were on Saturday probing a group of women arrested on...

Donald closes in on Hillary’s projected electoral lead

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump appears to have carved out a wider path to the White House as a...

Gabon turmoil escalates with court bid for recount

LIBREVILLE Gabon s Jean Ping took his bid to have a wafer thin presidential election loss...

Pak court rejects bail of UK woman’s father

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani court on Saturday denied bail to the father of a British woman believed to...

Afghan forces prepare to reclaim besieged provincial capital

KANDAHAR Afghanistan Afghan forces backed by airstrikes are preparing a new offensive to clear...

Duterte no US ‘fan’, plots own course

DAVAO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he was not a fan of the United States vowed...

At least 25 dead in Bangladesh factory fire

DHAKA At least 25 people have been killed and 70 injured many critically in a huge fire triggered...

North says nukes are defense against US ‘blackmail’

SEOUL North Korea Saturday sought to justify its weapons program as a defense against US nuclear...

Two protesters killed in Indian Kashmir clashes

SRINAGAR Two protesters were killed and at least 100 injured Saturday when anti India...

Duterte tells Obama he never cursed him

JAKARTA Indonesia Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he told President Barack Obama...

Pakistan extends stay for Afghan refugees until end of March

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday extended the stay for Afghan refugees...

Afghan forces encircled by Taliban in provincial capital

KANDAHAR Afghanistan Exhausted Afghan security forces were surrounded on Friday by Taliban...

Thailand, Malaysia consider border wall to boost security

BANGKOK The leaders of Thailand and Malaysia agreed on Friday to increase intelligence sharing on...

Around Arab News

Polish film on 2010 air crash points finger at Russia

WARSAW A new Polish feature film about the April 2010 jet crash in Russia which killed then...

Gaga ends pop music hiatus with new release

NEW YORK After a detour recording torch songs and jazz standards Lady Gaga returned with a...

Kanye rocks NY Fashion Week party

NEW YORK Kanye West brought his Saint Pablo Tour to the small stage at a New York Fashion Week...

Coldplay to play in India in free concert

NEW YORK Rockers Coldplay will play their first ever show in India in a free performance as the...

DiCaprio unveils climate change film

TORONTO Leonardo DiCaprio has unveiled his climate change documentary Before the Flood at the...

Tanzania quake kils at least 11, injures over 100

DAR ES SALAAM At least 11 people were killed and around 100 injured in Tanzania s Bukoba district...

Quintana thwarts Froome to virtually seal Vuelta win

ALTO DE AITANA Spain Colombian Nairo Quintana kept Tour de France champion Chris Froome at bay to...

Algerian team faces possible expulsion from Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO An Algerian women s goalball team could be expelled from the Paralympics for...

Hend pulls clear by 1 at Dutch Open

SPIJK Netherlands Scott Hend is aiming to go one better on Sunday after storming into the lead...

US beats Canada 4-2 in World Cup hockey exhibition

COLUMBUS Ohio Patrick Kane and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist to help the United...

Clinton: Half of Trump supporters belong in ‘basket of deplorables’

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said half the supporters of Republican...

Germany warns of threat from more than 500 ‘potential attackers’

BERLIN Germany s interior minister has warned that the country is home to more than 500 militants...

France probes suspected jihadist women in new terror plot

CHATEAUROUX France French investigators were on Saturday probing a group of women arrested on...

Donald closes in on Hillary’s projected electoral lead

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump appears to have carved out a wider path to the White House as a...

Gabon turmoil escalates with court bid for recount

LIBREVILLE Gabon s Jean Ping took his bid to have a wafer thin presidential election loss...

Pak court rejects bail of UK woman’s father

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani court on Saturday denied bail to the father of a British woman believed to...