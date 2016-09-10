  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic deciphers Monfils faces Wawrinka in US Open final

Sports

Djokovic deciphers Monfils faces Wawrinka in US Open final

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

IMPRESSIVE: Stan Wawrinka celebrates defeating Kei Nishikori. (AFP)

DEVASTATING FORM: Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Gael Monfils in the semis. (AFP)

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic’s strange US Open path took another odd turn Friday as the defending champion defied stultifying humidity and the controversial tactics of Gael Monfils to book a title showdown with Stan Wawrinka.
World No.1 and defending champion Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in a bizarre semifinal that saw 10th-seeded Monfils roundly booed and accused of not trying.
Third-seeded Wawrinka withstood an early onslaught from sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, asserting himself in the later stages to claim a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Although Djokovic holds a 19-4 record over Wawrinka, including two victories since the Swiss player shocked him the French Open final last year, Wawrinka welcomed the chance to take him on again.
“To play Novak again it will be very special,” he said.
Djokovic admitted he was “completely caught off guard” when Monfils, down 0-5 in the first in 15 minutes, stood lackadaisically in the court and began chipping the ball back.
The strategy paid off as Monfils reeled off three games in a row.
“If I would get to the net he would go for the passing shot and hit some impossible gets and balls. But that’s Gael,” Djokovic said.
It was Djokovic who emerged with the set, however, and as the Serbian star raced through the second Monfils’s interest again appeared to wane.
By the sixth game the 30-year-old had won just nine points, which he managed to nudge into double figures by the end of it.
Monfils, playing in only his second Grand Slam semifinal after making the last-four at the 2008 French Open, theatrically hobbled off the court and was jeered.
He was booed again by sections of the 20,000-strong crowd as he dropped the first game of the third set.
Monfils said his tactics were a deliberate attempt “to get inside his head.”
A more orthodox approach saw Monfils break back for 2-2 and again for 4-2 in a third set that saw Djokovic receive treatment on his left shoulder.
Although Djokovic saved one set point, and gave himself three break chances in the ninth game, Monfils was able to extend the match, marking the moment with a mighty roar to which Djokovic responded by ripping off his shirt.
“I think I should not have allowed him to come back to the match after two sets to love up and 2-love in the third,” Djokovic said.
“He started believing in himself. I think the crowd disliked his efforts toward the end of the second set. I think he felt like he needs to step it up and start to play better, which he did.”
After giving back an early break in the fourth Djokovic had treatment on his right shoulder, but he broke twice more to close out the win.


Djokovic arrived at the semifinals having played just two complete matches in five prior rounds after a walkover from one opponent and the mid-match retirements of two others.
Wawrinka’s arduous path to the title match included saving a match point in the third round.
He’s spent 17 hours and 54 minutes on court.
Nishikori, coming off his own five-set quarterfinal triumph over world No. 2 Andy Murray, seized the initiative with a near flawless first set.
He broke Wawrinka again to open the second, but the Swiss was gradually beginning to find his range and regained the break.
After saving a bevy of break points, he broke in the 12th game to level the match at two sets apiece.
After taking the third and breaking Nishkori at love for a 2-0 lead in the fourth, Wawrinka appeared to be on his way.
Nishikori’s last gasp was a break in the fifth game, but a quick break back and a hold at love and Wawrinka was back in charge.
“He dictated play early tonight, put pressure on me and gave me no time,” Wawrinka said.
“I had to wait and fight and make him uncomfortable. He got tired and I started to be more aggressive.”
Wawrinka, who was in the US Open semis for the third time in four years, was delighted to finally make it to the final.
“I am really excited,” he said. “I have seen the final here on TV many times, watching Roger, Rafa, Novak.”
Nishikori, meanwhile, was denied a chance to improve on his runner-up to Marin Cilic in 2014.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Guardiola wins grudge match; Arsenal leaves it late

LONDON Pep Guardiola rocked old foe Jose Mourinho as Premier League leaders Manchester City...

Johnson shoots course record 63 to share lead

CHICAGO Reigning US Open champion Dustin Johnson fired a nine under par 63 Friday to match US...

Jackson leads No. 13 Louisville past Syracuse 62-28

SYRACUSE N Y Lamar Jackson continued his early season onslaught throwing a long touchdown pass...

Defending champion Lee nears second Korea Open victory

CHEONAN South Korea Defending champion Lee Kyoung Hoon moved closer to a second Kolon Korea Open...

Record-breaking Lorenzo beats Rossi for San Marino pole

MISANO ADRIATICO Italy World MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will start from pole for Sunday s San...

Kyle Busch dominates NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

RICHMOND Virginia Kyle Busch took the lead on pit road after just over 50 laps and showed why he...

Ronaldo nets five minutes into Real return

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo took just five minutes to score on his return from a three month injury...

Porcello notches 20th win as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 13-3

TORONTO Rick Porcello pitched seven innings to become the first 20 game winner in the majors...

Iverson, Shaq headline emotional Hall of Fame ceremony

SPRINGFIELD Mass When Shaquille O Neal was 10 years old his father made a prediction Friday night...

US boxers Easter, Jacobs capture world titles

WASHINGTON Undefeated Robert Easter and once beaten US compatriot Daniel Jacobs captured world...

Wallabies down Springboks to to end 6-match losing streak

BRISBANE Australia beat South Africa 23 17 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match ending a six...

Maxwell fuels Aussies to Sri Lanka T20 triumph

COLOMBO Australian bowlers set up a four wicket victory over Sri Lanka to spoil veteran batsman...

Froome storms to time trial, cuts Quintana’s Vuelta lead

CALPE Spain Tour de France winner Chris Froome maintained his outside hopes of winning the Vuelta...

McIlroy, Casey charge but Castro still leads US PGA event

CHICAGO Third ranked Rory McIlroy and England s Paul Casey made early charges Friday but American...

IOC chief Bach in ticket scam spotlight

LAUSANNE Recently under pressure in the Russian doping scandal International Olympic Committee...

Ginebra struggles past Mahindra in PBA Governors’ Cup

There was no doubt that Barangay Ginebra played this one poorly and that only sheer talent bailed...

Around Arab News

Guardiola wins grudge match; Arsenal leaves it late

LONDON Pep Guardiola rocked old foe Jose Mourinho as Premier League leaders Manchester City...

Johnson shoots course record 63 to share lead

CHICAGO Reigning US Open champion Dustin Johnson fired a nine under par 63 Friday to match US...

Jackson leads No. 13 Louisville past Syracuse 62-28

SYRACUSE N Y Lamar Jackson continued his early season onslaught throwing a long touchdown pass...

Defending champion Lee nears second Korea Open victory

CHEONAN South Korea Defending champion Lee Kyoung Hoon moved closer to a second Kolon Korea Open...

Record-breaking Lorenzo beats Rossi for San Marino pole

MISANO ADRIATICO Italy World MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will start from pole for Sunday s San...

Kyle Busch dominates NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

RICHMOND Virginia Kyle Busch took the lead on pit road after just over 50 laps and showed why he...

Grand Mufti not giving Haj sermon this year

MAKKAH For the first time in 35 years Saudi Arabia s top cleric will not give a traditional hajj...

Djokovic deciphers Monfils faces Wawrinka in US Open final

NEW YORK Novak Djokovic s strange US Open path took another odd turn Friday as the defending...

Ronaldo nets five minutes into Real return

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo took just five minutes to score on his return from a three month injury...

Israel strikes Syria after projectile lands in Golan Heights

JERUSALEM For the second time this week the Israeli military says its aircraft struck targets in...

Syria government ‘approves’ US-Russia truce deal: state media

DAMASCUS Syria s government has approved a cease fire deal brokered by its Russian ally and the...

Cycling for a Cause

One man takes on an epic 4 000 km cycling trip from Paris to Beirut to raise funds for youth in...

Porcello notches 20th win as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 13-3

TORONTO Rick Porcello pitched seven innings to become the first 20 game winner in the majors...

Iverson, Shaq headline emotional Hall of Fame ceremony

SPRINGFIELD Mass When Shaquille O Neal was 10 years old his father made a prediction Friday night...

US boxers Easter, Jacobs capture world titles

WASHINGTON Undefeated Robert Easter and once beaten US compatriot Daniel Jacobs captured world...

Wallabies down Springboks to to end 6-match losing streak

BRISBANE Australia beat South Africa 23 17 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match ending a six...