Last updated: 27 sec ago

  Wallabies down Springboks to to end 6-match losing streak

BRISBANE: Australia beat South Africa 23-17 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match, ending a six-game losing streak that began with its defeat to New Zealand in last year’s World Cup final at Twickenham.
The Wallabies, who subsequently lost three home tests in a row to England and then two to New Zealand home and away to open the Rugby Championship, trailed by a point at halftime in Saturday’s match.
But the home side restricted South Africa to just a penalty in the second half and was paced by flyhalf Bernard Foley’s try, two conversions and three penalties for a personal total of 18 points.
Adam Coleman, playing in his third test, scored the other Australia try to help alleviate mounting pressure on coach Michael Cheika.
Australia looked in trouble midway through the first half after an intercepted Foley pass eventually led to South Africa’s second try. In the 18th minute, Springboks skipper Adriaan Strauss picked off Foley’s pass and sent the ball to playmaker Elton Jantjies, who kicked ahead into open space for an on-rushing Johan Goosen to score untouched, giving the visitors an 11-point lead.
But Coleman crashed over just before the half-hour mark to begin the Australian comeback. Then penalties to Foley on either side of halftime — the second after a yellow card to lock Eben Etzebeth — gave Australia a 16-14 edge.
Foley then helped clinch the match when he dummied through the Springboks’ line to cap an 18-phase play in the 62nd minute.
“It’s been a long while since our last win,” Australia captain Stephen Moore said. “We’ve had a good week and it’s a good feeling to get over the line. I feel happy for our supporters who have stuck with us through a tough time.
“The Springboks played well tonight. We had a lot of opportunities and made a few mistakes but we’re happy to get our first win of 2016.”
It was South Africa’s second loss in a row after dropping a 26-24 decision to Argentina two weeks ago in Argentina. The Wallabies picked up their first points of the tournament but remain in last place, 11 points behind leading New Zealand.
The All Blacks won their third Rugby Championship match in a row earlier Saturday, beating Argentina 57-22.
Next week, the Wallabies play Argentina in Perth, Western Australia.
South Africa plays New Zealand at Christchurch.
Australia 23 (Adam Coleman, Bernard Foley tries; Foley 2 conversions, 3 penalties), South Africa 17 (Johan Goosen, Warren Whiteley tries; Elton Jantjies 2 conversions, Morne Steyn penalty). HT 13-14.

