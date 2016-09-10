  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Porcello notches 20th win as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 13-3

Sports

Porcello notches 20th win as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 13-3

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

20-GAME WIN MILESTONE: Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre on Friday. Porcello pitched seven innings to become the first 20-game winner in the majors. (USA TODAY Sports)

TORONTO: Rick Porcello pitched seven innings to become the first 20-game winner in the majors, Hanley Ramirez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox increased their AL East lead to two games by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Friday.
Xander Bogaerts homered and Dustin Pedroia had three hits and four RBIs as the Red Sox used 18 hits to rough up the sloppy, slumping Blue Jays in the opener of a pivotal three-game series between the division’s top two teams.
Porcello (20-3) allowed two runs and six hits to become Boston’s first 20-game winner since Josh Beckett in 2007.
The Red Sox broke it open by scoring six runs in a 10-batter seventh. Bogaerts hit a leadoff drive off Scott Feldman, his 18th. Three batters later, Ramirez connected off Feldman, his 22nd. Pedroia capped the rally with a two-run single off Ryan Tepera.
Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (8-8) allowed four runs, three earned, and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.
In the final weeks of a 14-year big league career, Teixeira broke open the game with a fourth-inning grand slam, and the surprising New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 on a soggy night to extend their winning streak to six.
The 36-year-old Teixeira drove Kevin Jepsen’s 94 mph fastball into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center for his 12th home run this season, the 406th of his career, and his 11th big league slam and helped the Yankees closed within one game of Baltimore and Detroit for the second AL wild card.
Mike Napoli hit a mammoth home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning to give Cleveland the lead, and the Indians hung on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 and the Indians won for the ninth time in their last 11 games to maintain a six-game lead in the AL Central.
Napoli’s drive off Tyler Duffey (8-11) was estimated by the Twins at 456 feet, landing in the third deck above left field three sections over from the foul pole.
In the National League, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer, Jon Lester threw seven scoreless innings and Hector Rondon and Aroldis Chapman completed the shutout to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros.
Bryant smacked his 37th homer off Joe Musgrove to the seats in left field to put the Cubs up 2-0 in the fifth inning.
Lester (16-4) allowed seven hits and struck out seven for his seventh straight win.
Jose Fernandez tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, overshadowing Clayton Kershaw’s return from injury in the Miami Marlins’ 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fernandez gave up three hits and three walks in seven shutout innings.
Kershaw had not started for the Dodgers since June 26 because of a back injury. He threw 66 pitches, struck out five, and allowed two runs and five hits over three innings.
Kelly Johnson’s pinch-hit double drove in the go-ahead run in New York’s four-run eighth inning, and the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 for their sixth straight win.
Curtis Granderson, who hit a two-run homer in the sixth, had a run-scoring single to tie the game. Johnson’s double down the right-field line off rookie right-hander Maurico Cabrera drove in Asdrubal Cabrera.
The surging Mets lead St. Louis by percentage points in the race for the second NL wild card and are half a game behind the San Francisco Giants, which had a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 12 innings.
Elsewhere, Trea Turner hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, a solo shot that gave the Washington Nationals a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Daniel Murphy scored two runs for the NL East-leading Nationals.
The Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 7-2 to prevent the Royals from gaining ground in the playoff race and rookie Jose Peraza’s sacrifice fly snapped a ninth-inning tie and lifted Cincinnati to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Iverson, Shaq headline emotional Hall of Fame ceremony

SPRINGFIELD Mass When Shaquille O Neal was 10 years old his father made a prediction Friday night...

US boxers Easter, Jacobs capture world titles

WASHINGTON Undefeated Robert Easter and once beaten US compatriot Daniel Jacobs captured world...

Wallabies down Springboks to to end 6-match losing streak

BRISBANE Australia beat South Africa 23 17 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match ending a six...

Djokovic deciphers Monfils faces Wawrinka in US Open final

NEW YORK Novak Djokovic s strange US Open path took another odd turn Friday as the defending...

Maxwell fuels Aussies to Sri Lanka T20 triumph

COLOMBO Australian bowlers set up a four wicket victory over Sri Lanka to spoil veteran batsman...

Froome storms to time trial, cuts Quintana’s Vuelta lead

CALPE Spain Tour de France winner Chris Froome maintained his outside hopes of winning the Vuelta...

McIlroy, Casey charge but Castro still leads US PGA event

CHICAGO Third ranked Rory McIlroy and England s Paul Casey made early charges Friday but American...

IOC chief Bach in ticket scam spotlight

LAUSANNE Recently under pressure in the Russian doping scandal International Olympic Committee...

Ginebra struggles past Mahindra in PBA Governors’ Cup

There was no doubt that Barangay Ginebra played this one poorly and that only sheer talent bailed...

Empty seats — but plenty of passion — at Rio Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO The stadiums may be mostly empty but passionate fans and the enthusiastic...

For immigrants in US, a soccer world cup of their own

PHILADELPHIA During Bawitha Tling s tumultuous journey fleeing war and forced labor under Myanmar...

Blatter and two others facing FIFA investigation over salaries

ZURICH Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex secretary general Jerome Valcke already banned...

Barca trio reunited; Ronaldo returns for Real

MADRID Barcelona s fearsome front three of Lionel Messi Luis Suarez and Neymar could join forces...

All eyes on Manchester as Mourinho, Guardiola lock horns

LONDON The eyes of the world will be on Manchester this weekend as Jose Mourinho and Pep...

Golovkin eyes Mayweather mantle in Brook bout

LONDON Gennady Golovkin s career has run a hypnotic and grimly relentless course for boxing fans...

Serena unsure what rest of the year holds

NEW YORK Serena Williams couldn t get her mind off her sore left knee as she was sent reeling...

Around Arab News

Porcello notches 20th win as Red Sox rout Blue Jays 13-3

TORONTO Rick Porcello pitched seven innings to become the first 20 game winner in the majors...

Iverson, Shaq headline emotional Hall of Fame ceremony

SPRINGFIELD Mass When Shaquille O Neal was 10 years old his father made a prediction Friday night...

US boxers Easter, Jacobs capture world titles

WASHINGTON Undefeated Robert Easter and once beaten US compatriot Daniel Jacobs captured world...

Wallabies down Springboks to to end 6-match losing streak

BRISBANE Australia beat South Africa 23 17 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match ending a six...

Djokovic deciphers Monfils faces Wawrinka in US Open final

NEW YORK Novak Djokovic s strange US Open path took another odd turn Friday as the defending...

At least 25 dead in Bangladesh factory fire

DHAKA At least 25 people have been killed and 70 injured many critically in a huge fire triggered...

Obama urges unity on eve of 9/11 anniversary

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Saturday urged Americans to remain united in the face of...

North says nukes are defense against US ‘blackmail’

SEOUL North Korea Saturday sought to justify its weapons program as a defense against US nuclear...

Daesh bombings near Baghdad mall kill at least 13 people

BAGHDAD Two bomb blasts outside a shopping mall in central Baghdad claimed by the Daesh group...

Two protesters killed in Indian Kashmir clashes

SRINAGAR Two protesters were killed and at least 100 injured Saturday when anti India...

Grand Mufti not giving Haj sermon this year

JEDDAH After 35 years of giving the Haj sermon in Arafat Saudi Arabia s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al...

US, Russia agree new Syria truce plan

GENEVA The United States and Russia reached a deal on a new Syrian cease fire which if it holds...

Pilgrims in Mina for the start of Haj

MINA Pilgrims both domestic and foreign have gathered in the tent city of Mina on Saturday as...

Pilgrims’ security a red line

RIYADH Saudis stand as one to defend the Two Holy Mosques after Iranian incitement calls to...

SRCA taps 1,400 volunteers

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has enlisted the services of 1 400 volunteers to...

Hajis eat 1 kiloton of fruits

JEDDAH Approximately 1 000 tons of fruits and vegetables are being supplied from Jeddah to Makkah...