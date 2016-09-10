Cycling for a Cause

One man takes on an epic 4,000 km cycling trip from Paris to Beirut to raise funds for youth in need of rehabilitation, medical care and education

Micky Chebli’s motto,“Anything is possible, dare to dream and achieve the impossible,” is certainly paying off. He has become a role model for many people, not just due to his long distance cycling feats, but, also for his fundraising efforts. This year, the Lebanese financier decided to celebrate his 50th birthday in true style, with a heroic 4,000 km cycling trip from Paris to Beirut.

His love affair with sports began just a few years ago, after he decided to make some major changes in his life. To find relief from the mental stress he suffered trading in the stock market in 2009, he took up running. Chebli went on to complete several marathons, and his latest timing is 3 hours 21minutes, quite an achievement. He also raised almost $30,000 for charity.

Then, Chebli caught the cycling bug. He did cycling trips in Europe taking in Corsica, the Alps, Tuscany, and Slovenia. While he loves adventure and sport, charity and fundraising are also close to his heart. So, he decided to cycle for a cause. In May he embarked on a bike ride which he dubbed ‘Cyclist of Life,’ in reference to his own cycle of life. A long journey, starting in Paris, crossing Italy and Greece, then onto Turkey and finally going by ferryboat from Antalia to Tripoli, Lebanon, all in 30 days, cycling an average of 135 km per day. Apart from giving his time, Chebli also covered the travel expenses, technical support and equipment. All he asked for was for others to sponsor him along the way. His friend Raja Saade, founder of Club Thermique, a leading Lebanese outdoor activity organiser, is accompanying him with a van to provide technical and medical support along the way.

“I am turning 50 and I thought this journey would be a great way to inspire not only my children, but also others, to show them that while we live in a comfortable bubble, others are not so fortunate,” Chebli says. His objective is to raise $300,000 to help three Lebanese NGOs to support vulnerable youngsters in need of rehabilitation, medical care, and education. One of his chosen causes is Myschoolpulse, a non-profit organisation bringing school into hospitals for children undergoing treatment and offering tailored lessons adapted to their needs. Around $100,000 can cover the education of 100 children undergoing treatment for life-threatening diseases in six hospitals, as well as one-on-one tutoring, computer courses, and art therapy. Another foundation close to his heart is Petits Soleils, an NGO which provides complete medical care, assistance, treatments, surgery and vaccines to underprivileged children. Here, $100,000 can cover 10 hospitalisations with surgery, 1,000 specialised consultations, 1,000 vaccinations, 1,500 X-rays and 500 laboratory discoveries. He has also selected Oum el Nour, an NGO committed to prevent and treat drug use. A year of in-patient treatment and social reinsertion for 10 young men and women and the design of prevention and social awareness programmes can be achieved with $100,000.

When preparing for the tour, Chebli trained to his utmost. Endurance cycling needs top mental stamina as well as physical fitness, plus the mind plays a very important role. So, what does he think about during those long days on the road? “Well, the first five days after I left Paris were tough as it rained almost nonstop and the roads were flooded. I had to stop many times and seek shelter under trees,” Chebli says. “It was a tough start but while I cycle I think about the good things in my life, my family…sometimes I even sing along to myself.” If you’re wondering whose music keeps him motivated, the answer is David Bowie’s.

Balancing an intense training schedule with work and family life is not easy and needless to say his social life suffers. But, these days cycling and fundraising is the axis around which he organises his life, and his dream is strongly rooted in the support of his wife Monique and his twin sons Marco and Yann, who are his inspiration.

So, what’s next for the ‘Cyclist of Life?’ “I don’t dare tell you because my wife may be mad at me,” he laughs, confident she will support him in his next venture. “To cycle from East Coast to West Coast, New York to San Francisco…that’s my dream.” Well, according to his motto, it goes without saying he will follow his dream and inspire the youth of the Middle East by showing anything is possible. Go, Micky, go...



