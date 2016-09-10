Israel strikes Syria after projectile lands in Golan Heights

JERUSALEM: For the second time this week, the Israeli military says its aircraft struck targets in Syria after a projectile hit the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

The military said Saturday that it hit Syrian artillery positions after the projectile landed in the northern Golan Heights. It caused no injuries. A similar incident took place Thursday.

Israel has largely remained on the sidelines of the war in neighboring Syria, but has carried out such reprisals on Syrian positions when errant fire has previously landed in Israeli-controlled territory.

Israel is also widely believed to have carried out airstrikes on arms shipments said to be destined for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war.