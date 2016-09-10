Pilgrims told to mind personal hygiene

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has urged pilgrims to follow preventive methods and attend to personal hygiene and keep the environment clean for a healthy stay at the holy sites. Underlining the importance of using face masks for protection from infectious diseases during Haj, especially in overcrowded areas and for those with respiratory symptoms such as common cold and the like, an official from the ministry advised health practitioners to use high-filtration masks when dealing with the infections of some viruses and tuberculosis patients.

He also recommended that pilgrims abide by means of protection against diseases, which include taking the required vaccinations (flu vaccination); taking care of personal hygiene, especially washing hands to avoid the spread of viruses and bacteria; paying attention to public health; using masks in overcrowded areas; avoiding family members with respiratory infection symptoms; and using tissues when coughing or sneezing.