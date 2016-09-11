  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Younger generation more focused on religion

Saudi Arabia

Younger generation more focused on religion

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

ZEAL: Pilgrims leave the Grand Mosque in Makkah after Isha prayers on Friday. (Reuters)

MAKKAH: The Haj is no longer an old person's ritual as a new generation of youthful Muslim pilgrims has transformed both the annual rites and Makkah itself.

"The younger you are, the easier it is," says Saniah, a British pilgrim who, at 25, was on her second trip to Islam's holiest site in Saudi Arabia.
"Twelve years ago my family and I came for Umrah," the lesser pilgrimage which can be performed throughout the year, she says, elegantly veiled in green and black.
This year, Saniah returned for Haj because it is a religious obligation and "a radical change of life", said the Briton, preferring not to give her last name.
Saniah is among roughly 1.5 million people from across the world attending Haj which formally began Saturday.
A can of soft drink in one hand and a cone of French fries in the other, Saniah eats with her husband at one of the many modern commercial centers dotted around the Grand Mosque in Makkah after performing Friday prayers.
"In early generations young people waited to be old before doing the pilgrimage," Saniah says. "But the new generations, we're more aware of our religious obligations."
Smiling, she adds that the long Haj marches and prayers under a burning sun "are easier to bear when you're young."
Omar Saghi, author of "Paris-Mecca, Sociology of the Pilgrimage", says Haj is no longer "the mystical horizon of an entire life but a rational event" which has become almost routine.
Mohammed, 33, who is performing Haj with his wife from Paris, says a number of their friends have already performed Haj. Their travel agency told them it is also sending many other young couples.
"Haj is an obligation and so, as soon as we had the means and while we're healthy, we decided to do it," Mohammed says, waiting in line at a luminous fast food counter with his wife Madiha, 28, a student of education science.
"Rather than buy material things like a car, better to spend our money on something that is going to benefit us on a spiritual level," Madiha says.
Mohamed Khazma, who works on the security team at a hospital in Tripoli, Libya, is searching for a table to eat his fried chicken. At 27, he says he is delighted he was able to gather enough money to come to Makkah, because "it's an opportunity that not everybody has".
The rising number of such young people, "more educated and already used to tourism and mass consumption", has slowly helped to change the face of Makkah, the author Saghi says.
"The big (advertising) signs, the big companies, capture this new clientele that the classical market of hotels and family restaurants can't satisfy," he says.
Saniah recalls that, during her first visit to Makkah 12 years ago, they ate in the street. "It's a lot better (now). We have the option of five-star service."
Khazma, however, wants nothing to do with the shopping centers, their air conditioning, restaurants and shops.
"I forget all of that," says the young man with a short trimmed beard and long grey jalabiya robe.
"I take my Qur'an, some dates and some water and I stay in the Grand Mosque from afternoon until the middle of the night," says Khazma.
Mohammed also says he is sometimes uncomfortable with all the modern conveniences which are "very far from the time of Prophet Ibrahim and the harshness of the desert" thousands of years ago.
He says he and his wife were obliged to accept their travel agent's plan and hotel to perform the pilgrimage in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Prophet Ibrahim before him.
"But we often wonder if all of that is in line with our spiritual quest," Mohammed says.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

The tent city comes to life

Roughly 8 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah the tent city of Mina comes alive only for...

KSA moving in right direction: Ex-US envoy

JEDDAH A senior American diplomat has commended Saudi Arabia for its economic reforms being led...

Haj climaxes today with standing in Arafat plain

MINA Around two million Muslims from around the world and inside the Kingdom camped in the tent...

Sheikh Humaid to deliver Haj sermon

MAKKAH Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh will not be delivering the annual Haj sermon from the...

Money from illegal Hajis’ transportation ‘ill gotten’

JEDDAH The money earned from transporting pilgrims who do not have permits is unlawful a senior...

Free car repair service offered

MAKKAH Saudi technicians are gearing up to serve Haj pilgrims through the Emergency Car Repair...

Pilgrims told to mind personal hygiene

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has urged pilgrims to follow preventive methods and attend to...

Not necessary to climb Jabal Al-Rahmah

JEDDAH Despite the crush of crowds at Arafat thousands of pilgrims insist on going up Al Rahmah...

Deluge of complaints clog ministry work

JEDDAH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment called on all businesses to create customer...

Grand Mufti not giving Haj sermon this year

MAKKAH For the first time in 35 years Saudi Arabia s top cleric will not give a traditional hajj...

Pilgrims in Mina for the start of Haj

MINA Pilgrims both domestic and foreign have gathered in the tent city of Mina on Saturday as...

Pilgrims’ security a red line

RIYADH Saudis stand as one to defend the Two Holy Mosques after Iranian incitement calls to...

SRCA taps 1,400 volunteers

RIYADH The Saudi Red Crescent Authority SRCA has enlisted the services of 1 400 volunteers to...

Hajis eat 1 kiloton of fruits

JEDDAH Approximately 1 000 tons of fruits and vegetables are being supplied from Jeddah to Makkah...

Haj goes high tech

MAKKAH Haj has gone high tech A religious ritual performed 1 400 years ago by Prophet Muhammad...

Pilgrims warned against going to Arafat without Haj permits

JEDDAH Domestic pilgrims planning to go straight to Arafat on Monday Dul Hijjah 9 have been...

Around Arab News

Younger generation more focused on religion

MAKKAH The Haj is no longer an old person s ritual as a new generation of youthful Muslim...

The tent city comes to life

Roughly 8 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah the tent city of Mina comes alive only for...

KSA moving in right direction: Ex-US envoy

JEDDAH A senior American diplomat has commended Saudi Arabia for its economic reforms being led...

Haj climaxes today with standing in Arafat plain

MINA Around two million Muslims from around the world and inside the Kingdom camped in the tent...

Galaxy of incidents: More airlines ban Note 7

SEOUL Samsung Electronics on Saturday urged consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones...

KSA moving in right direction: Ex-US envoy

JEDDAH A senior American diplomat has commended Saudi Arabia for its economic reforms being led...

Sheikh Humaid to deliver Haj sermon

MAKKAH Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh will not be delivering the annual Haj sermon from the...

UK paper ‘sorry’ for maligning Saudi envoy

LONDON British newspaper The Independent has tendered a public apology to Saudi Arabia s...

Money from illegal Hajis’ transportation ‘ill gotten’

JEDDAH The money earned from transporting pilgrims who do not have permits is unlawful a senior...

Free car repair service offered

MAKKAH Saudi technicians are gearing up to serve Haj pilgrims through the Emergency Car Repair...

Pilgrims told to mind personal hygiene

RIYADH The Ministry of Health has urged pilgrims to follow preventive methods and attend to...

Not necessary to climb Jabal Al-Rahmah

JEDDAH Despite the crush of crowds at Arafat thousands of pilgrims insist on going up Al Rahmah...

Deluge of complaints clog ministry work

JEDDAH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment called on all businesses to create customer...

What is Aleppo!

The forum showcasing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump held at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space...

Holding workers accountable

The surprise inspection of government offices in Dubai on the morning of Aug 28 by Sheikh...

It’s a world of walls, go into the brick business

Go into the brick business That s where the money is Building walls is the new industry and it...