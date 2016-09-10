Free car repair service offered

MAKKAH: Saudi technicians are gearing up to serve Haj pilgrims through the Emergency Car Repair Program set up by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC). A team of auto professionals and mechanics from the organization are providing free car maintenance services on the highway and at the holy sites in Makkah, said Faisal Kadasah, head of the TVTC office in Makkah and the general supervisor of the training programs for Haj. Ayman Mahrouqi, the team leader, said the program consists of four groups, each of which will have a specialist technical engineer and three trainees.



The trainers and technicians will be equipped with latest tools and equipment at each of their field sites, while there will also be emergency maintenance teams and field tours, which will be conducted around the clock under the supervision of a group of professional engineers, he said.

Services will be available on the highway, near the Makkah Mosque and roads leading to the holy sites in Makkah, starting from the Jeddah–Makkah highway at Shameisy, in addition to other locations, said Mahrouqi.

“The program, and other related services from the TVTC, creates jobs for youths and encourages their participation in other sectors, in addition to providing the best services to pilgrims so that they can perform the Haj rituals without any problems,” he said.

The car repair program and other TVTC services will help enhance the technical skills of the youths and attract many qualified trainers to the area to provide job opportunities on the basis of their services, Kadasah said, adding that the program will instill the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among technically qualified Saudi youths.

The TVTC implements the necessary programs to train skilled professionals and provides specialties through its technical and vocational office in Makkah, and with the participation of the technical college and the Industrial Secondary Institute in the holy capital.