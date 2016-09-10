10 Captagon plants abroad targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: There are nearly 10 factories operating abroad specialized in the production of Captagon, which are targeting Saudi Arabia, local media said, quoting security sources. Security authorities have reportedly contacted the countries where the factories are located to provide information on their locations for taking appropriate action against them, the sources said.

Affairs Abdulilah M. Al-Sharif, assistant director general of the National Committee of Narcotics Control (NCNC) said these factories were specialized in manufacturing drugs to be smuggled into the Kingdom to spoil youths’ minds and health.

“Enemies are trying to hit the sons of the homeland and vacate their minds through drugs, which are mixed with deadly chemical items that are destructive to the brain’s cells,” he said.

He said the influx of large numbers of Hajis makes the smuggling process more possible, however, Customs Department officials have acquired more experience on how to deal with such occasions.

He said the NCNC is exerting mega-efforts to prevent the exploitation of Haj season and will do its best to stop the smuggling of drugs through air, sea, or land ports.

“The smugglers are trying to use all entry ports to carry out their plans,” he said.

“However, the seizure of large quantities of drugs in the past few days is proof of the vigilance of the customs and security officials,” he added.

He said the customs and security forces are doing everything possible to thwart any smuggling attempts, despite their current concern over providing services to the guests of God.