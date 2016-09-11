  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

World

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ELIAS MESERET | AP |

This picture taken on Sept. 8, 2016 shows closed shops in Burayu town, about 10 km from Addis Ababa in Oromia regional state, as traders protest against the repression of anti-government movement that affects the Oromo region. On Saturday, Ethiopia pardoned hundreds of Muslims jailed under anti-terror laws for opposing what they called government interference in their religion. (AFP)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopia’s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds of convicts, among them Muslims jailed under anti-terror laws for opposing what they called government interference in their religion.
The president signed the pardon for members of the Muslim groups after they expressed regret, Prosecutor-General Getachew Ambaye was quoted as saying by the state-run Ethiopian News Agency.
Around 1,000 people have been pardoned before the Ethiopian new year and Eid celebrations on Sunday and 135 of them were serving a time on anti-terrorism charges and for religious extremism, Getachew said.
Ethiopia handed long jail terms to many Muslims who were involved in months-long protests in 2012, accusing the government of unconstitutionally encouraging a moderate teaching of Islam called Al-Ahbash and dictating the election of community leaders to support it at an Addis Ababa religious school.
Among those released was Yusuf Getachew, editor-in-chief of Ye Muslimoch Guday (Muslim Affairs), who has been imprisoned since his arrest in July 2012, a relative of the journalist told the Committee to Protect Journalists.
“We are elated that Yusuf Getachew has finally been released from prison, but he should never have been jailed in the first place,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa program coordinator. “We call on the Ethiopian authorities to immediately release all other journalists imprisoned in the country for their work.”
Yusuf was serving a seven-year sentence on anti-terrorism charges, after being convicted in August 2015, three years after his arrest, according to CPJ. During a court hearing in 2012, Yusuf said he was beaten in custody, local journalists told CPJ at the time, according to the group.
Ethiopia is the third worst jailer of journalists in Africa, with 10 journalists imprisoned there at the time of CPJ’s last prison census.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Tanzania quake kills at least 13, injures over 200

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania At least 13 people were killed and 203 injured in northwest Tanzania when...

Galaxy of incidents: More airlines ban Note 7

SEOUL Samsung Electronics on Saturday urged consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones...

Germany warns of threat from more than 500 ‘potential attackers’

BERLIN Germany s interior minister has warned that the country is home to more than 500 militants...

Thousands rally in Madrid to demand bullfighting ban

MADRID Thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid on Saturday to demand an end to the...

Controversial wall aims to secure Calais port

LILLE France With the fences not enough to stop them a wall is coming up in northern France...

Clinton: Half of Trump supporters belong in ‘basket of deplorables’

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said half the supporters of Republican...

France probes suspected jihadist women in new terror plot

CHATEAUROUX France French investigators were on Saturday probing a group of women arrested on...

Donald closes in on Hillary’s projected electoral lead

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump appears to have carved out a wider path to the White House as a...

Gabon turmoil escalates with court bid for recount

LIBREVILLE Gabon s Jean Ping took his bid to have a wafer thin presidential election loss...

Pak court rejects bail of UK woman’s father

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani court on Saturday denied bail to the father of a British woman believed to...

Afghan forces prepare to reclaim besieged provincial capital

KANDAHAR Afghanistan Afghan forces backed by airstrikes are preparing a new offensive to clear...

Duterte no US ‘fan’, plots own course

DAVAO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he was not a fan of the United States vowed...

At least 25 dead in Bangladesh factory fire

DHAKA At least 25 people have been killed and 70 injured many critically in a huge fire triggered...

Obama urges unity on eve of 9/11 anniversary

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Saturday urged Americans to remain united in the face of...

North says nukes are defense against US ‘blackmail’

SEOUL North Korea Saturday sought to justify its weapons program as a defense against US nuclear...

Around Arab News

At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement

BEIRUT A day of intense airstrikes Saturday on and around the northern city of Aleppo killed at...

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Younger generation more focused on religion

MAKKAH The Haj is no longer an old person s ritual as a new generation of youthful Muslim...

The tent city comes to life

Roughly 8 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah the tent city of Mina comes alive only for...

Deluge of complaints clog ministry work

JEDDAH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment called on all businesses to create customer...

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia Ethiopia s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds...

Tanzania quake kills at least 13, injures over 200

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania At least 13 people were killed and 203 injured in northwest Tanzania when...

Filipino revenge tale wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

VENICE Italy The black and white revenge tale The Woman Who Left by Filipino director Lav Diaz...

Woman resorts to Twitter to get help over ‘father’s threats’

JEDDAH Twenty year old Ahlam Al Shammari from Hail felt she had no other choice but to take to...

10 Captagon plants abroad targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH There are nearly 10 factories operating abroad specialized in the production of Captagon...

‘Wives take custody of son if father is absent during hearings’

RIYADH The absence of the husband at a court hearing a child custody case despite sufficient...

KSA moving in right direction: Ex-US envoy

JEDDAH A senior American diplomat has commended Saudi Arabia for its economic reforms being led...

Haj climaxes today with standing in Arafat plain

MINA Around two million Muslims from around the world and inside the Kingdom camped in the tent...

Galaxy of incidents: More airlines ban Note 7

SEOUL Samsung Electronics on Saturday urged consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones...

KSA moving in right direction: Ex-US envoy

JEDDAH A senior American diplomat has commended Saudi Arabia for its economic reforms being led...

Sheikh Humaid to deliver Haj sermon

MAKKAH Grand Mufti Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh will not be delivering the annual Haj sermon from the...