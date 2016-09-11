  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement

Middle-East

At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement

BASSEM MROUE | AP |

Syrian men carry a victim following a reported air strike on the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on Sept. 10, 2016. More than 290,000 people have been killed in Syria since its conflict erupted in March 2011, and millions displaced by the fighting. (AFP / Omar Haj Kadour)

BEIRUT: A day of intense airstrikes Saturday on and around the northern city of Aleppo killed at least 45 people, according to opposition activists.
The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 45 people were killed Saturday, just hours after the new US-Russian agreement was reached to try and end the violence in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 30 people were killed in Aleppo province and another 39 were killed by airstrikes in neighboring Idlib province.
Contrasting casualty figures are common in the aftermath of large attacks in Syria.
The United States and Russia announced a deal Saturday that would establish a nationwide cease-fire starting on Monday, followed a week later by an new military partnership targeting Islamic State and Al-Qaeda militants as well as the establishment of new limits on the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad forces.
Previous Syrian cease-fires or limited truces have also been preceded by spikes in violence as both government and rebel forces seek to consolidate positions or gain new ground in the final remaining hours of warfare.
State news agency SANA said the Syrian government accepts the agreement, adding that hostilities will stop in the northern city of Aleppo, the country’s largest, for “humanitarian reasons.” It did not say when the violence will stop, adding that the US-Russia agreement “was reached with the knowledge and approval of the Syrian government.”
Saturday’s violence shows that it might be difficult to implement the US-Russia agreement as both countries enjoy limited influence on the government and insurgent groups to cease the bombardment.
A cease-fire reached by the two world powers earlier this year and put into effect in late February failed shortly afterward and was followed by months of violence the killed thousands.
Russia is a main backer of Assad’s government while the US has been supporting rebel groups trying to remove him from power. Syria’s conflict, now in its sixth year, has continued despite several rounds of peace talks and international attempts to try end the violence. At least a quarter million people have been killed and half the country’s prewar population displaced.
Saturday’s air raids were mostly in the northern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo. Aleppo has been the center of violence in Syria in recent months where some 2,200 people, including some 700 civilians, have been killed since last July according to the Observatory, which tracks violence in Syria through a network of activists on the ground.
The Observatory and the Local Coordination Committees also reported an airstrike in the Damascus suburb of Douma where the dead included four children.
The Observatory said the deadliest airstrike occurred in the northwestern city of Idlib and struck near the main market. The LCC said the airstrikes were carried out by Russian warplanes, adding that they left a number of civilians dead or wounded.
An amateur video posted online showed wounded people being rushed away as debris filled a street and fire blazed in some shops and apartment buildings. The video appeared genuine and corresponded to other Associated Press reporting of the events.
State TV said insurgents shelled government-held neighborhoods in Aleppo, killing one and wounding others. The channel also reported shelling by the Daesh group on government-held neighborhood in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, saying it killed nine and wounded 26.
The agreement comes at a time when Assad is in a much stronger position than where he was a few months ago. Rebel-held parts of Aleppo are under full siege and two major suburbs of Damascus have been taken out of rebel control after an agreement was reached with the government.
A senior member of the main Syrian opposition umbrella group said Saturday it hopes a new US-Russian agreement will be enforced in order to ease the suffering of civilians while an official with Al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria vowed to retaliate throughout the world if the Americans and Russians target them.
Basma Kodmani, of the High Negotiations Committee, told the AP that Russia should pressure Assad’s government to abide by the agreement reached early Saturday.
“We are closely following this agreement and are waiting for its details to know the conditions of its implementation,” Kodmani said by telephone. She said mechanisms will be needed for the enforcement of the deal, including the “cessation of hostilities and the grounding (of) regime air forces.”
The military deal would go into effect after both sides abide by the truce for a week and allow unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to besieged areas around the country.
Then, the US and Russia would begin intelligence sharing and targeting coordination, while Assad’s air and ground forces would no longer be permitted to target the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group of Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front. They would be restricted to operations against the Islamic State.
“Very big questions remain surrounding how exactly the US and Russia plan to determine areas where the opposition is sufficiently distant from Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham and where they are in fact too close and thus legitimate counter-terrorism targets,” said Charles Lister a Middle East Institute fellow who has written a book on jihadist dynamics in the Syria conflict.
Lister said there is no hiding the fact that mainstream opposition forces are extensively “marbled” or “coupled” with Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham forces on front lines in southern, central and northwestern Syria. “This is not a reflection of ideological affinity as much as it is merely a military necessity,” he said.
Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, one of the most powerful factions in Syria, is part of the Fatah Army coalition that played an instrumental role in the fighting against Assad’s forces over the past year in northern Syria.
A JFS official told the AP that if they are hit by Russians and Americans they will strike back “immediately.”
“We have holy warriors who will burn the ground,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He added that the group enjoys fighting the “coalition of the Crusaders” saying they have a large number of suicide attackers for the mission.
___
Associated Press writer Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria contributed to this report.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

UK paper ‘sorry’ for maligning Saudi envoy

LONDON British newspaper The Independent has tendered a public apology to Saudi Arabia s...

Netanyahu criticized over ‘ethnic cleansing’ comment

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced growing criticism Saturday after he...

Work starts on two new Iran N-reactors

TEHRAN Russian and Iranian firms began work on Saturday on two additional reactors at Iran s...

Cautious welcome to truce

GENEVA Turkey and the EU have welcomed a nationwide truce for Syria brokered by the US and Russia...

Israel strikes Syria after projectile lands in Golan Heights

JERUSALEM For the second time this week the Israeli military says its aircraft struck targets in...

Syria government ‘approves’ US-Russia truce deal: state media

DAMASCUS Syria s government has approved a cease fire deal brokered by its Russian ally and the...

Daesh bombings near Baghdad mall kill at least 13 people

BAGHDAD Two bomb blasts outside a shopping mall in central Baghdad claimed by the Daesh group...

US, Russia agree new Syria truce plan

GENEVA The United States and Russia reached a deal on a new Syrian cease fire which if it holds...

Top Syrian rebel leader killed

BEIRUT The commander of Syria s largest rebel coalition has been killed in an airstrike near...

UK-Iranian mother jailed on ‘secret charges’ for 5 years

TEHRAN An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced Iranian British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari...

400 US troops arrive in Iraq ahead of Mosul push

WASHINGTON More than 400 additional US troops have deployed to Iraq in recent days a defense...

QA suspends crew over abaya photo

DUBAI Qatar Airways says it has suspended an employee after a picture surfaced online of him...

Angelina Jolie blasts funding gap for Syrians

AZRAQ REFUGEE CAMP Jordan Actress Angelina Jolie Pitt a special envoy for the UN refugee agency...

Daesh attack kills 3 more Turkish soldiers in Syria

ISTANBUL Three Turkish soldiers were killed and another wounded in an attack Friday on an army...

Air raids on Syria’s rebel-held Aleppo kill 9

BEIRUT Volunteer first responders in Syria s Aleppo have pulled the bodies of nine people...

HRW raps Houthis for land mines ‘cruelty’

SANAA Yemen An international rights group has criticized the use of land mines by Yemen s Shiite...

Around Arab News

Haj sermon calls for unity as pilgrims fill Arafat

ARAFAT Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais imam of the Grand Mosque led the multitude of pilgrims...

New Kiswa put on Kaaba

MAKKAH A new Kiswa was put on the Kaaba early on Sunday as pilgrims gathered in Arafat for the...

Pilgrims gather in Arafat for climax of Haj

ARAFAT Around two million pilgrims are spending the day in Arafat at the climax of Haj The...

At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement

BEIRUT A day of intense airstrikes Saturday on and around the northern city of Aleppo killed at...

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Younger generation more focused on religion

MAKKAH The Haj is no longer an old person s ritual as a new generation of youthful Muslim...

The tent city comes to life

Roughly 8 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah the tent city of Mina comes alive only for...

Deluge of complaints clog ministry work

JEDDAH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment called on all businesses to create customer...

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia Ethiopia s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds...

Tanzania quake kills at least 13, injures over 200

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania At least 13 people were killed and 203 injured in northwest Tanzania when...

Filipino revenge tale wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

VENICE Italy The black and white revenge tale The Woman Who Left by Filipino director Lav Diaz...

Woman resorts to Twitter to get help over ‘father’s threats’

JEDDAH Twenty year old Ahlam Al Shammari from Hail felt she had no other choice but to take to...

10 Captagon plants abroad targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH There are nearly 10 factories operating abroad specialized in the production of Captagon...

‘Wives take custody of son if father is absent during hearings’

RIYADH The absence of the husband at a court hearing a child custody case despite sufficient...

KSA moving in right direction: Ex-US envoy

JEDDAH A senior American diplomat has commended Saudi Arabia for its economic reforms being led...

Galaxy of incidents: More airlines ban Note 7

SEOUL Samsung Electronics on Saturday urged consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones...