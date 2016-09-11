Record crowd watches No. 17 Vols beat Virginia Tech 45-24

BRISTOL, Tennessee: Joshua Dobbs threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Saturday as No. 17 Tennessee erased an early 14-point deficit and beat Virginia Tech 45-24 in front of an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The crowd total shattered the previous NCAA record of 115,109 who attended a Michigan victory over Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium in 2013

Virginia Tech (1-1) outscored Tennessee 14-0 and outgained the Vols 204-28 in the first quarter. Tennessee (2-0) responded by scoring 31 straight points, including 24 in the second period.

Dobbs rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries. He was 10 of 19 for 91 yards through the air and threw touchdown passes to Jauan Jennings, Josh Malone and Alvin Kamara.

Tennessee’s Micah Abernathy set a school single-game record with three fumble recoveries. Virginia Tech ended up losing five fumbles, and three of those turnovers resulted in Tennessee touchdowns.

Jalen Hurd ran for 99 yards on 22 carries. Virginia Tech’s Travon McMillian rushed 14 times for 127 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown.

The turning point of the game came when Abernathy recovered a fumble on the Virginia Tech 5 in the opening play of the second quarter. Dobbs found Jennings in the end zone on the next play.

Tennessee’s next three drives resulted in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Dobbs to Malone, an Aaron Medley 34-yard field goal and a Dobbs 5-yard touchdown run.

This marked the first football game to take place at the Bristol Motor Speedway since the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles played a 1961 exhibition game here that drew 10,000 fans to a facility that seated 20,000 at the time.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies simply must do a better job of protecting the football. They have lost a total of nine fumbles in their first two games. Virginia Tech’s dominant first-quarter performance showed the Hokies’ potential, but they can’t keep hurting themselves with turnovers and ill-timed penalties.

Tennessee: After averaging just below 3 yards per carry in a season-opening 20-13 overtime victory over Appalachian State, the Vols regrouped this week and ran the ball as effectively as they did last year. The Vols still must improve their passing attack.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Boston College on Saturday in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Boston College (1-1) will be coming off a 26-7 victory over Massachusetts.

Tennessee: The Vols host Ohio on Saturday. Ohio won 37-21 at Kansas this week.