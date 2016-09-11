  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Record crowd watches No. 17 Vols beat Virginia Tech 45-24

Sports

Record crowd watches No. 17 Vols beat Virginia Tech 45-24

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

WHOOPING IT UP: Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) dumbs confetti on his teammates after beating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports)

BRISTOL, Tennessee: Joshua Dobbs threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Saturday as No. 17 Tennessee erased an early 14-point deficit and beat Virginia Tech 45-24 in front of an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The crowd total shattered the previous NCAA record of 115,109 who attended a Michigan victory over Notre Dame at Michigan Stadium in 2013
Virginia Tech (1-1) outscored Tennessee 14-0 and outgained the Vols 204-28 in the first quarter. Tennessee (2-0) responded by scoring 31 straight points, including 24 in the second period.
Dobbs rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries. He was 10 of 19 for 91 yards through the air and threw touchdown passes to Jauan Jennings, Josh Malone and Alvin Kamara.
Tennessee’s Micah Abernathy set a school single-game record with three fumble recoveries. Virginia Tech ended up losing five fumbles, and three of those turnovers resulted in Tennessee touchdowns.
Jalen Hurd ran for 99 yards on 22 carries. Virginia Tech’s Travon McMillian rushed 14 times for 127 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown.
The turning point of the game came when Abernathy recovered a fumble on the Virginia Tech 5 in the opening play of the second quarter. Dobbs found Jennings in the end zone on the next play.
Tennessee’s next three drives resulted in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Dobbs to Malone, an Aaron Medley 34-yard field goal and a Dobbs 5-yard touchdown run.
This marked the first football game to take place at the Bristol Motor Speedway since the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles played a 1961 exhibition game here that drew 10,000 fans to a facility that seated 20,000 at the time.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies simply must do a better job of protecting the football. They have lost a total of nine fumbles in their first two games. Virginia Tech’s dominant first-quarter performance showed the Hokies’ potential, but they can’t keep hurting themselves with turnovers and ill-timed penalties.
Tennessee: After averaging just below 3 yards per carry in a season-opening 20-13 overtime victory over Appalachian State, the Vols regrouped this week and ran the ball as effectively as they did last year. The Vols still must improve their passing attack.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Boston College on Saturday in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Boston College (1-1) will be coming off a 26-7 victory over Massachusetts.
Tennessee: The Vols host Ohio on Saturday. Ohio won 37-21 at Kansas this week.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Golovkin after stopping Brook: Bring on Sanders

LONDON The world s top ranked middleweight Gennady Golovkin wants another fight in Britain after...

Astros keep up playoff push with victory over Cubs

HOUSTON Houston rookie Alex Bregman continued his hot streak with a homer that helped the Astros...

UFC champ Miocic survives knockdown, wins by KO

CLEVELAND Stipe Miocic wouldn t let his hometown down The heavyweight champion kept his title...

Kerber on top of the world with US Open triumph

NEW YORK Angelique Kerber won the US Open on Saturday marking her rise to world number one with a...

Quintana thwarts Froome to virtually seal Vuelta win

ALTO DE AITANA Spain Colombian Nairo Quintana kept Tour de France champion Chris Froome at bay to...

Algerian team faces possible expulsion from Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO An Algerian women s goalball team could be expelled from the Paralympics for...

Hend pulls clear by 1 at Dutch Open

SPIJK Netherlands Scott Hend is aiming to go one better on Sunday after storming into the lead...

US beats Canada 4-2 in World Cup hockey exhibition

COLUMBUS Ohio Patrick Kane and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist to help the United...

Guardiola wins grudge match; Arsenal leaves it late

LONDON Pep Guardiola rocked old foe Jose Mourinho as Premier League leaders Manchester City...

Johnson shoots course record 63 to share lead

CHICAGO Reigning US Open champion Dustin Johnson fired a nine under par 63 Friday to match US...

Jackson leads No. 13 Louisville past Syracuse 62-28

SYRACUSE N Y Lamar Jackson continued his early season onslaught throwing a long touchdown pass...

Defending champion Lee nears second Korea Open victory

CHEONAN South Korea Defending champion Lee Kyoung Hoon moved closer to a second Kolon Korea Open...

Record-breaking Lorenzo beats Rossi for San Marino pole

MISANO ADRIATICO Italy World MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo will start from pole for Sunday s San...

Kyle Busch dominates NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond

RICHMOND Virginia Kyle Busch took the lead on pit road after just over 50 laps and showed why he...

Djokovic deciphers Monfils faces Wawrinka in US Open final

NEW YORK Novak Djokovic s strange US Open path took another odd turn Friday as the defending...

Ronaldo nets five minutes into Real return

MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo took just five minutes to score on his return from a three month injury...

Around Arab News

Golovkin after stopping Brook: Bring on Sanders

LONDON The world s top ranked middleweight Gennady Golovkin wants another fight in Britain after...

Astros keep up playoff push with victory over Cubs

HOUSTON Houston rookie Alex Bregman continued his hot streak with a homer that helped the Astros...

UFC champ Miocic survives knockdown, wins by KO

CLEVELAND Stipe Miocic wouldn t let his hometown down The heavyweight champion kept his title...

Record crowd watches No. 17 Vols beat Virginia Tech 45-24

BRISTOL Tennessee Joshua Dobbs threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Saturday...

Haj sermon calls for unity as pilgrims fill Arafat

ARAFAT Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais imam of the Grand Mosque led the multitude of pilgrims...

Kerber on top of the world with US Open triumph

NEW YORK Angelique Kerber won the US Open on Saturday marking her rise to world number one with a...

New Kiswa put on Kaaba

MAKKAH A new Kiswa was put on the Kaaba early on Sunday as pilgrims gathered in Arafat for the...

Pilgrims gather in Arafat for climax of Haj

ARAFAT Around two million pilgrims are spending the day in Arafat at the climax of Haj The...

At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement

BEIRUT A day of intense airstrikes Saturday on and around the northern city of Aleppo killed at...

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Younger generation more focused on religion

MAKKAH The Haj is no longer an old person s ritual as a new generation of youthful Muslim...

The tent city comes to life

Roughly 8 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah the tent city of Mina comes alive only for...

Deluge of complaints clog ministry work

JEDDAH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment called on all businesses to create customer...

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia Ethiopia s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds...

Tanzania quake kills at least 13, injures over 200

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania At least 13 people were killed and 203 injured in northwest Tanzania when...

Filipino revenge tale wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

VENICE Italy The black and white revenge tale The Woman Who Left by Filipino director Lav Diaz...