  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Obama says, No words or deeds could erase pain of 9/11 loss

World

Obama says, No words or deeds could erase pain of 9/11 loss

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

TRIBUTES: President Barack Obama speaks at a memorial observance ceremony at the Pentagon, Sunday, to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. With the president are Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, right. (AP)

NEW YORK: America commemorated the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sunday with emotional services of remembrance in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania to honor those who perished in the world’s deadliest terror strikes.
On September 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda operatives crashed four passenger jets into the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — killing nearly 3,000 people and changing the world forever.
This year’s anniversary comes with the United States locked in a bruising White House election battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, who both attended the New York service, although Clinton left early after feeling unwell.
Even 15 years later, the long shadow cast by the attacks lives on in wars being fought today in Iraq and Afghanistan, and conflict tearing apart countries from Libya to Syria, allowing Al-Qaeda affiliates and the Daesh terror group to breed and prosper.
President Barack Obama said no words or deeds could ever truly erase the pain of loss, but urged Americans to stand true to the nation’s ideals and not allow groups like Al-Qaeda and Daesh to divide the country.
“It is so important today that we reaffirm our character as a nation,” he told a remembrance service at the Pentagon.
“Our diversity, our patchwork heritage, is not a weakness. It is still and always will be one of our greatest strengths.”
In New York, relatives fought back tears, clasped onto each other and bowed their heads at the Sept. 11 Memorial on the site of the destroyed World Trade Center, which was closed to the general public.
The emotional service — in the shadow of the newly built Freedom Tower — observed six moments of silence to honor the four attacks and the moments each of the Twin Towers collapsed.
Each year, family members spend hours reading out the names of all the dead at the memorial, an increasing number of them young adults who never or barely knew lost parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents.
Mourners sobbed and laid flowers in the grooves of their loved ones’ names, carved into the walls of two reflecting pools in the footprint of the towers overlooked by the Freedom Tower, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.
The US government says the country is now better protected against a 9/11-style terror attack, but the new threat is the lone-wolf assailant.
“Our government has become pretty good at detecting something hatched from overseas,” Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson told Fox News.
“Where we’re challenged, however, is with the lone-wolf style attack, the self-radicalized actor. Terrorist organizations have the ability to (get) into our homeland through the Internet and recruit and inspire.”
The United States, but more increasingly Europe, have been hit by such attacks, including the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 San Bernardino killings in California.
“We’ll never forget the horror of Sept. 11, 2001. Today, let’s honor the lives and tremendous spirit of the victims and responders,” tweeted Clinton, who was a US senator from New York at the time of the attacks.
Trump called the anniversary “a day of sadness and remembrance” but also “a day of resolve.”
It was the country’s “solemn duty,” he said in a statement, “to work together as one nation to keep all of our people safe from an enemy that seeks nothing less than to destroy our way of life.”
George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the attacks, spent the morning at church in Dallas, Texas, his home state.
He was due to attend the Dallas Cowboys home opener against the New York Giants, where he will take part in the ceremonial coin toss with two New York police officers who were at Ground Zero on 9/11.
Sunday marks the start of the NFL season in the United States, and those attending the American football games and watching on television will watch video messages from both Obama and Bush.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Syria rivals fight for position on eve of agreed truce

BEIRUT Government troops and rebels appeared to be fighting to strengthen their positions in...

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia Ethiopia s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds...

Tanzania quake kills at least 13, injures over 200

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania At least 13 people were killed and 203 injured in northwest Tanzania when...

Galaxy of incidents: More airlines ban Note 7

SEOUL Samsung Electronics on Saturday urged consumers to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones...

Germany warns of threat from more than 500 ‘potential attackers’

BERLIN Germany s interior minister has warned that the country is home to more than 500 militants...

Thousands rally in Madrid to demand bullfighting ban

MADRID Thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid on Saturday to demand an end to the...

Controversial wall aims to secure Calais port

LILLE France With the fences not enough to stop them a wall is coming up in northern France...

Clinton: Half of Trump supporters belong in ‘basket of deplorables’

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said half the supporters of Republican...

France probes suspected jihadist women in new terror plot

CHATEAUROUX France French investigators were on Saturday probing a group of women arrested on...

Donald closes in on Hillary’s projected electoral lead

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump appears to have carved out a wider path to the White House as a...

Gabon turmoil escalates with court bid for recount

LIBREVILLE Gabon s Jean Ping took his bid to have a wafer thin presidential election loss...

Pak court rejects bail of UK woman’s father

ISLAMABAD A Pakistani court on Saturday denied bail to the father of a British woman believed to...

Afghan forces prepare to reclaim besieged provincial capital

KANDAHAR Afghanistan Afghan forces backed by airstrikes are preparing a new offensive to clear...

Duterte no US ‘fan’, plots own course

DAVAO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he was not a fan of the United States vowed...

At least 25 dead in Bangladesh factory fire

DHAKA At least 25 people have been killed and 70 injured many critically in a huge fire triggered...

Around Arab News

Obama says, No words or deeds could erase pain of 9/11 loss

NEW YORK America commemorated the 15th anniversary of the 9 11 attacks Sunday with emotional...

Syria rivals fight for position on eve of agreed truce

BEIRUT Government troops and rebels appeared to be fighting to strengthen their positions in...

Golovkin after stopping Brook: Bring on Sanders

LONDON The world s top ranked middleweight Gennady Golovkin wants another fight in Britain after...

Astros keep up playoff push with victory over Cubs

HOUSTON Houston rookie Alex Bregman continued his hot streak with a homer that helped the Astros...

UFC champ Miocic survives knockdown, wins by KO

CLEVELAND Stipe Miocic wouldn t let his hometown down The heavyweight champion kept his title...

Record crowd watches No. 17 Vols beat Virginia Tech 45-24

BRISTOL Tennessee Joshua Dobbs threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores Saturday...

Haj sermon calls for unity as pilgrims fill Arafat

ARAFAT Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais imam of the Grand Mosque led the multitude of pilgrims...

Kerber on top of the world with US Open triumph

NEW YORK Angelique Kerber won the US Open on Saturday marking her rise to world number one with a...

New Kiswa put on Kaaba

MAKKAH A new Kiswa was put on the Kaaba early on Sunday as pilgrims gathered in Arafat for the...

Pilgrims gather in Arafat for climax of Haj

ARAFAT Around two million pilgrims are spending the day in Arafat at the climax of Haj The...

At least 45 killed in Syria after US-Russia agreement

BEIRUT A day of intense airstrikes Saturday on and around the northern city of Aleppo killed at...

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Younger generation more focused on religion

MAKKAH The Haj is no longer an old person s ritual as a new generation of youthful Muslim...

The tent city comes to life

Roughly 8 kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Makkah the tent city of Mina comes alive only for...

Deluge of complaints clog ministry work

JEDDAH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment called on all businesses to create customer...

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia Ethiopia s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds...