King Salman oversees services to pilgrims

MINA: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman arrived in Mina on Sunday to oversee the services being provided to pilgrims at the holy sites.

Pilgrims having completed their stand at Arafat will sleep tonight in Muzdalifah before they return to Mina.

Before the start of Haj, King Salman instructed authorities to provide the best possible services to the guests of Allah while they fulfil their religious duties.

Earlier in the day, Pilgrims listened to the Haj sermon in the scorching heat in Arafat in which Grand Mosque Imam Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais urged unity among muslims and asked leaders to work together to solve problems facing the ummah.