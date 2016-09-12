OIC chief commends Haj efforts

JEDDAH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Iyad Amin Madani conveyed his greetings to Muslims all over the world on the occasion of blessed Eid Al-Adha.

In his statement on Sunday, Madani wished pilgrims a blissful Haj and expressed hope that the pilgrimage will inspire cohesion and common purpose across the Muslim world.

“The great bonding experience Haj embodies is an opportunity to reflect on the daunting challenges facing the Muslim Ummah externally and from within; and on how to earnestly face up to them, seeking the teaching and the moral example of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him,” he said.

Invoking the numerous resolutions issued over the years by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, consistently expressing the appreciation and gratitude of all OIC member states, to Saudi Arabia for the efficient and effective manner it manages the Haj and caters for Hajis’ needs, the secretary-general expressed appreciation and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and to the government and people of Saudi Arabia for the importance they attach to the service of and care for pilgrims and those performing Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Madani said that using Haj to impose a political direction is both erroneous and offensive, goes against the resolutions issued by the OIC regarding Haj, can only lead to more division and sedition within Islam and the nation, and goes against the spirit of Haj and the bonding it represents.

The secretary-general expressed hope that “in this year’s Haj and in Eid Al-Adha, we can find a new beginning, a renewed hope, a reinvigorated will to build a Muslim example of cohesion, tolerance, prosperity and peace.”