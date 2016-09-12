250 trained Saudi barbers to provide services in Mina

JEDDAH: Every year the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) makes effort to provide the services of trained barbers to pilgrims during Haj.

This year, 250 trained Saudi barbers, with 500 chairs and the latest equipment, will provide their services to Haj pilgrims during their stay in Mina as they perform Haj rituals.

The Makkah Municipality with the cooperation of the TVTC has established temporary barber shops on a 900-square-meter area in Mina, with all the equipment needed to provide services for pilgrims and enable them to perform the Haj in accordance with the integrated system of services.

The TVTC has been sending barbers to Mina for the last 13 years. The municipality provides them with all the facilities to do their work efficiently. The young barbers are given a location west of the Jamrat bridge, said Faisal bin Kadsa, supervisor of TVTC program during Haj.

Kadsa also said that trained Saudi barbers, who joined the Haj program, took proper training and are certified barbers from technical institutes, and are also trained on how to take care of pilgrims’ needs and give advice and suggestions if needed.

He praised the efforts of the TVTC in training Saudi youths in different programs, which helps in creating job opportunities in different sectors.

Mohammed, a Saudi barber, said that the efforts of the municipality and the TVTC not only provides safe services to the pilgrims but also provide a chance of earning a good amount of money during the four days of Haj.

He also said that their equipment is checked by the municipality, which also reassures the pilgrims that they are in safe hands, and also give the barbers satisfaction of heart that they are also serving the guest of Allah.