Correct way to pay for sacrificial animals ‘only through banks’

JEDDAH: Managers of several charities in Jeddah stressed that the approved way of selling sacrificial animals is through bank transfers, as they do not deal with coupons, which are illegal.

Saeed Al-Zahrani, director of Nafa Charity, said that his charitable organization does not deal with coupons, and the only way is by bank transfers to the organization’s accredited accounts.

He added that in case people wish to pay in cash, they should do so at the organization’s headquarters, adding that in such cases, the clients get an electronic receipt when they make the payment, or a text message after slaughtering, to confirm it was done within the required time.

“Our charity is ready to implement the sacrificial animal project for this year by providing 600 sacrificial lambs that weigh 25 kg, valued at SR550 each,” said Al-Zahrani.

On the first day, 300 sacrificial lambs will be slaughtered; the same amount will be slaughtered on the second day.

“Our charity is responsible for the slaughtering and distributing the sacrificial meat to our registered families who are categories as widows, orphans, divorcees, broken families and needy families.”

Al-Zahrani pointed out that his charity is carrying out this project for the third consecutive year; about 750 needy families benefit from it.

The meat that reaches the organization’s warehouse is distributed through philanthropists.

Sadiq Abdul Karim Al-Noor, director of NAMA Charity, reiterated that the only way to pay for the sacrificial animals is through bank transfers.

The value of a goat ranges between SR550 and SR750; the money will be deposited in the organization’s accounts and the client receives a receipt of payment.