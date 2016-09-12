KSA strives to serve pilgrims

MINA: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also chairman of the Central Haj Committee, said Saudi Arabia strives to make Haj a success, and it works quietly to serve the guests of God.



These comments came during a press conference held on Saturday at the headquarters of Makkah Governorate in Mina. He added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wishes the Haj season to be a huge Islamic conference, with only one aim, which is to worship God: “We don’t care about the media is saying outside the Kingdom because we want to serve the guests of God, while these others are trying to incite sedition,” he said.

“The number of Haj pilgrims who have been turned back formed a large percentage of the total number of Haj pilgrims this year, in addition to vehicles. Our coming vision for the holy sites should conform with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which was announced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he added.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia, with all its ministries, bodies and services are deployed to serve pilgrims. “The Haj pilgrimage calls on Muslims to submit to God and respond to Him. Muslims from all nationalities gather from around the world on one word, and deliver a message to the whole world, which is peace. Haj’s slogan of worship and moderate conduct has achieved satisfactory results in the past years, so the vision is clear to the organizers and pilgrims, which is cooperation between all Islamic countries, achieving results which will be done quickly and smoothly,” he said.

The Makkah governor said it is of the utmost importance that all pilgrims should be committed to the instructions related to organizers and security personnel. He pointed out that pilgrim groupings in Arafat and Muzdalaifah will be done according to a detailed plan that takes all humanitarian aspects into consideration. He called on everyone to be disciplined and abide by all instructions.