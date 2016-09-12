  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA strives to serve pilgrims

Saudi Arabia

KSA strives to serve pilgrims

ARAB NEWS |

PILGRIM SERVICE: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal speaks in Mina on Saturday.

MINA: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also chairman of the Central Haj Committee, said Saudi Arabia strives to make Haj a success, and it works quietly to serve the guests of God.

These comments came during a press conference held on Saturday at the headquarters of Makkah Governorate in Mina. He added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wishes the Haj season to be a huge Islamic conference, with only one aim, which is to worship God: “We don’t care about the media is saying outside the Kingdom because we want to serve the guests of God, while these others are trying to incite sedition,” he said.
“The number of Haj pilgrims who have been turned back formed a large percentage of the total number of Haj pilgrims this year, in addition to vehicles. Our coming vision for the holy sites should conform with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which was announced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he added.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia, with all its ministries, bodies and services are deployed to serve pilgrims. “The Haj pilgrimage calls on Muslims to submit to God and respond to Him. Muslims from all nationalities gather from around the world on one word, and deliver a message to the whole world, which is peace. Haj’s slogan of worship and moderate conduct has achieved satisfactory results in the past years, so the vision is clear to the organizers and pilgrims, which is cooperation between all Islamic countries, achieving results which will be done quickly and smoothly,” he said.
The Makkah governor said it is of the utmost importance that all pilgrims should be committed to the instructions related to organizers and security personnel. He pointed out that pilgrim groupings in Arafat and Muzdalaifah will be done according to a detailed plan that takes all humanitarian aspects into consideration. He called on everyone to be disciplined and abide by all instructions.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Grand Mosque has a capacity of 1.8m pilgrims after expansion

JEDDAH The Grand Mosque in Makkah has the capacity to accommodate around 1 8 million pilgrims...

OIC chief commends Haj efforts

JEDDAH Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani conveyed his...

5,302 cameras to monitor holy sites

MAKKAH Authorities have installed 5 302 surveillance cameras at the holy sites for this year s...

Grand mufti: Focus on Haj

MAKKAH Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh confirmed that any attempts or...

Correct way to pay for sacrificial animals ‘only through banks’

JEDDAH Managers of several charities in Jeddah stressed that the approved way of selling...

250 trained Saudi barbers to provide services in Mina

JEDDAH Every year the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC makes effort to provide...

11,000 American pilgrims performing Haj

JEDDAH Approximately 11 000 American pilgrims are here to perform Haj this year US Ambassador...

Key cities designate areas for Eid prayers

RIYADH The Riyadh Municipality has designated 625 mosques and 33 open spaces including...

18 judiciary units to serve pilgrims at holy sites

RIYADH Eighteen judiciary units are currently providing services to Hajis at the Grand Mosque and...

MoH hospitals in Makkah, Jeddah ready to receive ailing pilgrims

RIYADH Ministry of Health MoH hospitals in Makkah and Jeddah are ready to receive pilgrims with...

Nearly 2 million pilgrims seek forgiveness at Arafat

ARAFAT Nearly two million pilgrims from all corners of the world converged on the plains of...

Unite ranks: Al-Sudais exhorts Muslims to solve problems with dialogue

ARAFAT Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques urged...

Illegals paid SR1,500 each to enter holy site

JEDDAH Despite strict measures some citizens and residents managed to smuggle illegal pilgrims...

Haj broadcast in Farsi

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has launched a Farsi language satellite television channel broadcasting Haj...

Drones keep watch as pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Haj climax

ARAFAT Makkah Authorities deployed drones to watch over nearly 2 million pilgrims as they...

Around Arab News

Grand Mosque has a capacity of 1.8m pilgrims after expansion

JEDDAH The Grand Mosque in Makkah has the capacity to accommodate around 1 8 million pilgrims...

KSA strives to serve pilgrims

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal who is also chairman of the Central Haj Committee said...

OIC chief commends Haj efforts

JEDDAH Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani conveyed his...

5,302 cameras to monitor holy sites

MAKKAH Authorities have installed 5 302 surveillance cameras at the holy sites for this year s...

Iranian sectarianism runs amok

When supreme leaders speak as supreme leaders usually do they offer superlative nuggets of wisdom...

‘Prevent’ and its dangers

A 17 YEAR OLD British Muslim with a flair for communication Rahman Mohammadi recently made a 10...

Time to debunk mobile phone industry

I am absolutely convinced that the mobile phone industry has us reduced to being victims of a...

Reviving Indo-Egypt ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi s recent India trip has provided an excellent opportunity...

Syria deal: A diplomatic win for Russia

The cease fire deal that could see coordinated US Russia military action in war torn Syria comes...

Grand mufti: Focus on Haj

MAKKAH Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh confirmed that any attempts or...

Correct way to pay for sacrificial animals ‘only through banks’

JEDDAH Managers of several charities in Jeddah stressed that the approved way of selling...

250 trained Saudi barbers to provide services in Mina

JEDDAH Every year the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC makes effort to provide...

11,000 American pilgrims performing Haj

JEDDAH Approximately 11 000 American pilgrims are here to perform Haj this year US Ambassador...

Key cities designate areas for Eid prayers

RIYADH The Riyadh Municipality has designated 625 mosques and 33 open spaces including...

18 judiciary units to serve pilgrims at holy sites

RIYADH Eighteen judiciary units are currently providing services to Hajis at the Grand Mosque and...

MoH hospitals in Makkah, Jeddah ready to receive ailing pilgrims

RIYADH Ministry of Health MoH hospitals in Makkah and Jeddah are ready to receive pilgrims with...