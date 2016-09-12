Time to debunk mobile phone industry

I am absolutely convinced that the mobile phone industry has us reduced to being victims of a conspiracy. Now, I know that we are all hooked onto the Net and can’t do without windows except leap out of them if we were ever to lose that facility but there has to be a limit to the speed of development.

Twenty minutes after you buy some software it has become obsolete and two days after you have called the neighbors in to show off your Pentothium 600 or whatever you are informed by their snotty little kid that, nana nana na naaa, we have a Pentothium 620.

But this pace is snail slow compared to the speed with which mobile phones have become a third arm, an integral extension of the human form. Being utterly incapable of understanding 90 percent of the features my mind boggles at the thought of a new model and what it can possibly offer.

I have just graduated (perforce) from an Iphone 4, which was given by my daughter to an Iphone 5 (also given by daughter) and have still not mastered it. To me that cheap and convenient dinky toy phone that sends messages and receives them was just fine but even as I continue to dispatch wrong messages to wrong people on something called ‘what’s app’ I am now informed my phone is cheerlessly outdated. People shrink away in embarrassment.

Now, there is an Iphone 7 coming out even though the paint on the I6 and I6S is not yet dry. Where is the hurry to change models so swiftly? Now Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, HCI will follow suit. Call it Edge or Contour or Arrow or Swift, stick a fancy number and the stampede begins. Truly nexus perplexes.

Now, I can understand if someone figured out how to retrieve messages sent on e-mail to the wrong person or freeze your sms because oops not meant for you but a point 5 inch difference in the size of the screen cannot by a cataclysmic event.

Yet it is. And I am beginning to believe the whole thing is a scam. All these companies desperate to part you from your money probably have half a dozen fresh features lined up and marked for inclusion. Like okay in 2014 we’ll add this push button and in 2015 we will put a UUHD camera (how much clearer do you want the picture?) and in 2016 we’ll call it the 7 E and add space for another 5,000 songs. And in 2017 we’ll create a non gloss screen, which we worked out in 2011.

I have 2,000 songs in something called playlists. Of which, I only have heard about a hundred. Why would I want another 5000?

You ask me, this whole thing needs to be debunked. We are being made to run a frenetic race that is now turning into a mix between an ego trip and a hurtle into total madness.

Regardless of what brand you buy they know how to make you feel bad and left out and compel you to spend double the money for no reason at all so you are psyched and no longer feel a social misfit … diabolical strategy.

Time for sanity to return to the world of mobile phones.

Seeing as how they are now a work tool why are they still marketed as status symbols. You are something the cat brought in unless you have a IP7S and then you spend another fortune on a moleskin cover and the owner now spends hours telling people what it does (everything except the cha cha cha) and really, do we care?

Guess we do? Every time a new phone comes into the market it’s like Caesar into Rome after knocking off Pompey.

Give me my old grey Nokia any day … even with one bar the battery kept working.