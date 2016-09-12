  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Time to debunk mobile phone industry

Columns

Time to debunk mobile phone industry

Bikram Vohra |

Bikram Vohra

I am absolutely convinced that the mobile phone industry has us reduced to being victims of a conspiracy. Now, I know that we are all hooked onto the Net and can’t do without windows except leap out of them if we were ever to lose that facility but there has to be a limit to the speed of development.
Twenty minutes after you buy some software it has become obsolete and two days after you have called the neighbors in to show off your Pentothium 600 or whatever you are informed by their snotty little kid that, nana nana na naaa, we have a Pentothium 620.
But this pace is snail slow compared to the speed with which mobile phones have become a third arm, an integral extension of the human form. Being utterly incapable of understanding 90 percent of the features my mind boggles at the thought of a new model and what it can possibly offer.
I have just graduated (perforce) from an Iphone 4, which was given by my daughter to an Iphone 5 (also given by daughter) and have still not mastered it. To me that cheap and convenient dinky toy phone that sends messages and receives them was just fine but even as I continue to dispatch wrong messages to wrong people on something called ‘what’s app’ I am now informed my phone is cheerlessly outdated. People shrink away in embarrassment.
Now, there is an Iphone 7 coming out even though the paint on the I6 and I6S is not yet dry. Where is the hurry to change models so swiftly? Now Samsung, Motorola, Nokia, HCI will follow suit. Call it Edge or Contour or Arrow or Swift, stick a fancy number and the stampede begins. Truly nexus perplexes.
Now, I can understand if someone figured out how to retrieve messages sent on e-mail to the wrong person or freeze your sms because oops not meant for you but a point 5 inch difference in the size of the screen cannot by a cataclysmic event.
Yet it is. And I am beginning to believe the whole thing is a scam. All these companies desperate to part you from your money probably have half a dozen fresh features lined up and marked for inclusion. Like okay in 2014 we’ll add this push button and in 2015 we will put a UUHD camera (how much clearer do you want the picture?) and in 2016 we’ll call it the 7 E and add space for another 5,000 songs. And in 2017 we’ll create a non gloss screen, which we worked out in 2011.
I have 2,000 songs in something called playlists. Of which, I only have heard about a hundred. Why would I want another 5000?
You ask me, this whole thing needs to be debunked. We are being made to run a frenetic race that is now turning into a mix between an ego trip and a hurtle into total madness.
Regardless of what brand you buy they know how to make you feel bad and left out and compel you to spend double the money for no reason at all so you are psyched and no longer feel a social misfit … diabolical strategy.
Time for sanity to return to the world of mobile phones.
Seeing as how they are now a work tool why are they still marketed as status symbols. You are something the cat brought in unless you have a IP7S and then you spend another fortune on a moleskin cover and the owner now spends hours telling people what it does (everything except the cha cha cha) and really, do we care?
Guess we do? Every time a new phone comes into the market it’s like Caesar into Rome after knocking off Pompey.
Give me my old grey Nokia any day … even with one bar the battery kept working.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Iranian sectarianism runs amok

When supreme leaders speak as supreme leaders usually do they offer superlative nuggets of wisdom...

‘Prevent’ and its dangers

A 17 YEAR OLD British Muslim with a flair for communication Rahman Mohammadi recently made a 10...

Reviving Indo-Egypt ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi s recent India trip has provided an excellent opportunity...

Syria deal: A diplomatic win for Russia

The cease fire deal that could see coordinated US Russia military action in war torn Syria comes...

What is Aleppo!

The forum showcasing Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump held at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space...

Holding workers accountable

The surprise inspection of government offices in Dubai on the morning of Aug 28 by Sheikh...

It’s a world of walls, go into the brick business

Go into the brick business That s where the money is Building walls is the new industry and it...

Trump’s emotional intelligence deficit

Last month 50 former national security officials who had served at high levels in Republican...

US should revisit ME policy

Vengeance is a strong yet destructive feeling and brings with it violence and anger begetting...

Assad’s exit must for Syria solution

Even in times of war there is always hope for a political settlement even in Syria The Syrian...

How do you solve a problem like N. Korea?

North Korea s fifth nuclear test is yet more evidence of how ineffective sanctions are in...

Merkel’s moral courage

I am not the envious type but I envy the Germans I envy them for Angela Merkel Merkel did...

Haj amid the Saudi-Iranian debate

Almost every Haj season brings a verbal Iranian war with Saudi Arabia This year has been no...

Duterte’s outburst against Obama

If you re a historic US ally under mounting pressure from an emerging superpower like China it s...

Who’s afraid of refugees?

Viet Thanh Nguyen is an American writer and author of the bestselling novel The Sympathizer He...

Playing defense in Europe

The most frightening periods in history have often been interregnums moments between the death of...

Around Arab News

Grand Mosque has a capacity of 1.8m pilgrims after expansion

JEDDAH The Grand Mosque in Makkah has the capacity to accommodate around 1 8 million pilgrims...

Iranian sectarianism runs amok

When supreme leaders speak as supreme leaders usually do they offer superlative nuggets of wisdom...

‘Prevent’ and its dangers

A 17 YEAR OLD British Muslim with a flair for communication Rahman Mohammadi recently made a 10...

Time to debunk mobile phone industry

I am absolutely convinced that the mobile phone industry has us reduced to being victims of a...

Reviving Indo-Egypt ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi s recent India trip has provided an excellent opportunity...

Syria deal: A diplomatic win for Russia

The cease fire deal that could see coordinated US Russia military action in war torn Syria comes...

Grand mufti: Focus on Haj

MAKKAH Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh confirmed that any attempts or...

KSA strives to serve pilgrims

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal who is also chairman of the Central Haj Committee said...

Correct way to pay for sacrificial animals ‘only through banks’

JEDDAH Managers of several charities in Jeddah stressed that the approved way of selling...

250 trained Saudi barbers to provide services in Mina

JEDDAH Every year the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation TVTC makes effort to provide...

OIC chief commends Haj efforts

JEDDAH Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani conveyed his...

11,000 American pilgrims performing Haj

JEDDAH Approximately 11 000 American pilgrims are here to perform Haj this year US Ambassador...

5,302 cameras to monitor holy sites

MAKKAH Authorities have installed 5 302 surveillance cameras at the holy sites for this year s...

Key cities designate areas for Eid prayers

RIYADH The Riyadh Municipality has designated 625 mosques and 33 open spaces including...

18 judiciary units to serve pilgrims at holy sites

RIYADH Eighteen judiciary units are currently providing services to Hajis at the Grand Mosque and...

MoH hospitals in Makkah, Jeddah ready to receive ailing pilgrims

RIYADH Ministry of Health MoH hospitals in Makkah and Jeddah are ready to receive pilgrims with...