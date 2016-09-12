  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Officer, 7 militants killed in fresh Kashmir skirmishes

World

Officer, 7 militants killed in fresh Kashmir skirmishes

Reuters |

Indian Kashmiri Muslims shout pro-independence slogans as they carry the body of Javed Ahmad Dar during his funeral procession in the Wadwan area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on the outskirts of Srinagar on September 11, 2016. (AFP / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA)

SRINAGAR, India: Indian security forces killed seven militants in two gunbattles that also left a police officer dead in Kashmir on Sunday, as tensions in the region ratcheted higher and street protests against Indian rule grew.
Three of the militants were killed after they tried to storm the government secretariat in Poonch, near the de-facto border with Pakistan, which lays claims to the Himalayan region.
“One policeman was killed, while another police officer and civilian were injured as militants tried to storm the building. The police repulsed the attack and the militants took refuge in nearby buildings,” said a senior police official, adding that the three militants were killed after a day-long gunbattle.
Separately, a senior army officer told Reuters that the army foiled two infiltration attempts by militants near the line of control with Pakistan. Four militants were killed in one of the gunbattles. Infiltrators attempting to cross the border were pushed back in the second clash in which no one was killed, authorities said.
Large swathes of Kashmir remain shut down for a third month, as Indian authorities struggle to contain violent demonstrations triggered by the killing by security forces in July of a young militant commander who was revered by some Kashmir youth.
On Saturday, two people were killed in new protests in Kashmir, taking the death toll to 75 since protesters took to the streets following the killing of Burhan Wani, the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen group.
There was more trouble on Sunday when police fired tear gas to disperse a mob in Karimabad in southern Kashmir, and at least 50 people were injured in the clashes, the police control room said.
The violence in Indian Kashmir has reignited tensions with Pakistan as New Delhi blamed its neighbor for stoking further trouble there by pushing militants across the heavily militarised border that divides the region.
More troops have now been deployed on the Kashmir frontier to foil such infiltration attempts, officials said.
Pakistan denies giving material support to the Kashmir guerrillas but says it provides moral and diplomatic support in Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari)

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Doctor: Clinton has pneumonia, recovering after 9/11 event

NEW YORK An ill Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9 11 anniversary ceremony Sunday and needed to be...

Britain eyeing work permits to control EU immigration

LONDON Britain s interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she was looking at a work permits...

Robed women petrol-bomb police station in Mombasa

MOMBASA Kenya Three robed women tricked their way into a Mombasa police station where they...

16 dead, 250 injured in Tanzania quake

DAR ES SALAAM At least 16 people died and 253 were injured in a 5 7 magnitude earthquake that...

French police arrest 15-year-old suspected of planning attack

PARIS French police have arrested a 15 year old boy suspected of planning an attack investigators...

N. Korea says sanctions push after nuclear test ‘laughable’

TOKYO SEOUL North Korea said on Sunday a push for further sanctions following its fifth and...

Valls warns of new attacks, 15,000 on police radar

PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday there would be new attacks in France but...

Search begins after Bangladesh factory fire, death toll rises to 29

DHAKA The death toll from a fire at a food and cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh rose to...

Five dead in strife-torn Kashmir

SRINAGAR A police officer and four militants were killed in separate incidents Sunday in Indian...

Philippine’s bloody crime war a ‘success’

MANILA The bloody crime war that has claimed nearly 3 000 lives in the Philippines in just two...

Clinton ‘feeling great’ after getting overheated at Sept. 11 event

NEW YORK Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Sunday told reporters she was...

Obama says, No words or deeds could erase pain of 9/11 loss

NEW YORK America commemorated the 15th anniversary of the 9 11 attacks Sunday with emotional...

Syria rivals fight for position on eve of agreed truce

BEIRUT Government troops and rebels appeared to be fighting to strengthen their positions in...

Clinton says ‘Deplorables’ comment is ‘grossly generalistic’

WHITE PLAINS New York Hillary Clinton said Saturday that she was wrong to put half of Donald...

Ethiopia frees Muslims jailed after protests over religion

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia Ethiopia s chief prosecutor said Saturday that the country pardoned hundreds...

Tanzania quake kills at least 13, injures over 200

DAR ES SALAAM Tanzania At least 13 people were killed and 203 injured in northwest Tanzania when...

Around Arab News

Grand Mosque has a capacity of 1.8m pilgrims after expansion

JEDDAH The Grand Mosque in Makkah has the capacity to accommodate around 1 8 million pilgrims...

KSA strives to serve pilgrims

MINA Makkah Gov Prince Khaled Al Faisal who is also chairman of the Central Haj Committee said...

OIC chief commends Haj efforts

JEDDAH Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani conveyed his...

11,000 American pilgrims performing Haj

JEDDAH Approximately 11 000 American pilgrims are here to perform Haj this year US Ambassador...

Haj broadcast in Farsi

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has launched a Farsi language satellite television channel broadcasting Haj...

5,302 cameras to monitor holy sites

MAKKAH Authorities have installed 5 302 surveillance cameras at the holy sites for this year s...

Key cities designate areas for Eid prayers

RIYADH The Riyadh Municipality has designated 625 mosques and 33 open spaces including...

18 judiciary units to serve pilgrims at holy sites

RIYADH Eighteen judiciary units are currently providing services to Hajis at the Grand Mosque and...

MoH hospitals in Makkah, Jeddah ready to receive ailing pilgrims

RIYADH Ministry of Health MoH hospitals in Makkah and Jeddah are ready to receive pilgrims with...

Grand mufti: Focus on Haj

MAKKAH Grand Mufti of the Kingdom Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh confirmed that any attempts or...

Officer, 7 militants killed in fresh Kashmir skirmishes

SRINAGAR India Indian security forces killed seven militants in two gunbattles that also left a...

Doctor: Clinton has pneumonia, recovering after 9/11 event

NEW YORK An ill Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9 11 anniversary ceremony Sunday and needed to be...

Iranian sectarianism runs amok

When supreme leaders speak as supreme leaders usually do they offer superlative nuggets of wisdom...

‘Prevent’ and its dangers

A 17 YEAR OLD British Muslim with a flair for communication Rahman Mohammadi recently made a 10...

Time to debunk mobile phone industry

I am absolutely convinced that the mobile phone industry has us reduced to being victims of a...